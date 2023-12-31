The 40+ best deals at Walmart's secret after-Christmas sale this weekend — save up to 80% off on Keurig, Samsung, Sharkand more

Looking to score some items that Santa forgot over the holidays? You're in luck — Walmart's got plenty of New Year's sale scores! And to make shopping a little easier, we've rounded up some of the best goodies that'll keep decking those halls well into January. Take advantage of fabulous deals at Walmart's secret after-Christmas sale, like a super Shark vacuum for a wild $125 off and fan-favorite wireless headphones for nearly 80% off. There aren't too many shopping days left in 2023, so if you're looking to check off some essentials for 2024, it's time to get scrolling and shop the massive Walmart end of year clearance!

Best Walmart deals this weekend

Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $114 $239 Save $125

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71

Cowin SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $140 Save $90

Hearth & Harbor Plastic Christmas Tree Storage Bag $17 $28 Save $11

Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90

Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace $20 $150 Save $130

Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $114 $239 Save $125 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to easily clean basically anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). You'll also have the perfect tools for banishing pet hair and cleaning up hard-to-reach places. "All shoppers need to know is that this vacuum gives you a [lot] for your money! It is lightweight but strong and its suction really picks up well. And at such an affordable price!" gushed one user. "Once you try it you'll wonder how you ever got on without it. It's small yet very powerful! I truly love this vacuum!" $114 at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $78 $124 Save $46

Ionvac ZipVac $24 $49 Save $25

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum $249 $300 Save $51

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright/Handheld Vacuum $15 $40 Save $25

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum $138 $199 Save $61

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 All those summer blockbusters you missed? They're on a streamer near you, so make your viewing experience a great one with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won't do better than this shiny 50-inch set — and its $248 sale price is absurd. The vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you're living out each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. "Great product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV most certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane," reported a happy user. $248 at Walmart

Philips 32-Inch Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV $118 $168 Save $50

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150

Hisense 40-Inch Class 1080p Roku Smart TV $148 $168 Save $20

Vizio 75-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $628 $798 Save $170

Samsung 55-Inch Smart TV $798 $900 Save $102

Best Walmart tech deals

COWIN Cowin SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $140 Save $90 Hit mute on the outside world and press play on exactly what you want to hear with the Cowin Noise Cancelling Headphones — a Walmart bestseller, for good reason. This pair will completely transport you into your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts, thanks to their sound-enhancing technology. Plus, they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfy for hours. Have we mentioned they're nearly a whopping 80% off? "My $300 Bose headphones died after nearly constant use for two years," reported a thrilled shopper. "I'm used to high-quality sound. I replaced with these and the audio is actually better. Love them!" $50 at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $16 $37 Save $21

Bose SoundLink Revolve Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Series II) $159 $219 Save $60

Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector $90 $300 Save $210

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Hearth & Harbor Plastic Christmas Tree Storage Bag $17 $28 Save $11 If you're still fighting a postholiday hangover, don't add to the annoyances with the difficulties of storing your artificial tree. Just toss your Tannenbaum in this waterproof zipper bag, which will ensure your tree stays clean and dry until Christmas 2024. It fits trees up to 9 feet tall and has handles for easy carrying. "It is well put together. I was able to put my artificial tree in it and I had room for the tree skirt, tree stand, 2 sets of lights, and 2 barrels of ornaments. The lifting handles with Velcro strap are also great," shared a happy shopper. $17 at Walmart

Dreo Space Heater $36 $90 Save $54

Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag (12 ft.) $16 $25 Save $9

Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Reverse to Mink Throw $20 $25 Save $5

MaxKare 50-Inch x 60-Inch Electric Throw Blanket $30 $80 Save $50

Better Homes & Gardens 2-Piece Underbed Storage Bin Set $10 $17 Save $7

Elf Stor Premium Green Christmas Ornament Storage Chest $17 $22 Save $5

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $79 $169 Save $90 This countertop multitasker doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas, and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control allows you to, as they say, "set it and forget it." While it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it has become their all-around go-to: "I have almost stopped using my oven," wrote one. "This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen." $79 at Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10

Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Piece $40 $170 Save $130

Kalorik 5-Quart Air Fryer $49 $99 Save $50

Carote Nonstick Cookware Set, 5-Piece $30 $100 Save $70

Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, 10-Piece $80 $220 Save $140

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White Gold Plated Silver Halo Necklace $20 $150 Save $130 This stunning Cate & Chloe white gold and crystal necklace is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up any casual ensemble or fitting right in with an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For 20 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! Reviewers love this sparkly accessory, raving that it's "a gorgeous necklace" and that it's "very good quality, super shiny and stunning! Got lots of compliments when wearing it! Highly recommend!" What an after-Christmas sale find! $20 at Walmart

Time and Tru Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt, 3-Pack $15 $22 Save $8

Vonmay Women's Fuzzy Slippers $20 $33 Save $13

Cate & Chloe Isabel 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Earrings $17 $150 Save $133

Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k White Gold Plated Halo Stud Earrings $20 $150 Save $130

Jessica Simpson Women's Puffer Coat $54 $225 Save $171

99 Jane Street Women's Mock Neck Pullover Sweater $13 $28 Save $15

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Fairywill Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $23 $73 Save $50 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. "My teeth never felt cleaner!" raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned." $23 at Walmart

iFanze 5D Teeth Whitening Strips $10 $40 Save $30

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $22 $33 Save $11

L'ange Hair Smooth-it Classic 2-in-1 Electric Hair Straightener Brush $45 $69 Save $24

Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 $50 Save $10

