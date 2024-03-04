The 40+ best Amazon deals this week: Save up to 75% on vacuums, bedding, AirPods and more

Water doesn't have to be boring, thanks to this genius infuser bottle. It has a slotted compartment you can fill with the fruit of your choice, which will zhuzh up your H2O with refreshing flavor (think on-the-go spa water). Plus, it has a handy time marker on the side so you can track your intake throughout the day.

