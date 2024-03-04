The 40+ best Amazon deals this week: Save up to 75% on vacuums, bedding, AirPods and more
70% off and more
Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of shampoo) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%.
This compact, lightweight (under half a pound!) portable speaker is ideal for packing on trips, using at parties or playing music outside while you get yard work done. It easily connects to devices within 66 feet, and since it's waterproof, you can bring it to the beach or pool without worry.
It's not considered lazy if it's efficient, right? So go ahead and let this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop clean your floors for you. With up to 180 minutes of runtime, it can cover your home in one go — plus, it knows when it's running low on steam and needs to scoot back to its charging dock. For the ultimate in convenience, this programmable robot vac can even be controlled remotely via app.
50% off and more
Your Starbucks spending is about to go way down, thanks to this powerful handheld milk frother that lets you whip up foamy beverages in no time. Now you'll be able to enjoy lattes and cappuccinos in the comfort of your own home with no chaotic line in sight.
Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them.
We think it's pretty "Inse"-ane that this sleek stick vac looks just like a Dyson, but clocks in at 80 bucks. Its powerful suction and 45 minutes of run time allow you to quickly and efficiently zap dust, pet hair and crumbs from your floors, while the built-in filtration system helps purify the air. You can also convert this bad boy into a handheld for cleaning higher surfaces, like furniture and stairs.
Never fight with your family over outlets again, thanks to this handy extender. It boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
Having this popular dryer vent cleaning kit on hand is a great way to minimize the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. You'll be amazed by how much lint it sucks up!
This small-but-mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. It's also cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match.
Tired of having to clear a path to get to soda or beer at the back of the fridge? No more! This bestselling dispenser is a sleek solution for an overcrowded fridge. It fits up to 10 standard 12-ounce cans, and when you remove the one at the front, another one automatically rolls down to replace it. By stacking the cans atop one another, you're making better use of shelf space (and freeing up more room for snacks — major win).
Water doesn't have to be boring, thanks to this genius infuser bottle. It has a slotted compartment you can fill with the fruit of your choice, which will zhuzh up your H2O with refreshing flavor (think on-the-go spa water). Plus, it has a handy time marker on the side so you can track your intake throughout the day.
Check out our full Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle review for more.
The cream is infused with retinol, aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil, this wildly popular anti-aging cream works to firm and smooth skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even out your skin tone at the same time.
Gardening season is just around the corner, and these No. 1 bestselling pruning shears were designed to slice through stems like nobody's business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip.
Check out our full Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears review for more.
If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under half a pound and 5 inches wide, the Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface.
Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more.
Perfect for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries.
Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more.
Yes, this top-seller might technically be called a meat thermometer, but don't underestimate its value when it comes to liquids and baked goods. The most accurate way to tell whether food is done is by taking its temperature, and this gizmo presents a reading in seconds. It can measure an impressive range of temperatures — from -58°F to 572°F — and its magnetic back allows you to store it right on the fridge for easy access.
Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this top-selling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle.
Handy humans, this one's for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you'll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them easy to use, and the best part? No cords!
If you're just starting out on your wireless earbud journey, you might not want to shell out for AirPods just yet. This affordable pair has a unique clip-on, open-ear design, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes without totally blocking out surrounding sounds to keep you alert.
These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple is an in-demand brand that doesn't really need to have sales, so we'll definitely take the discount.
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you shower. This top-rated showerhead will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up.
Sleep hot at night? This popular sheet set (125,000-plus perfect ratings) is made from cooling bamboo to keep you comfortable, and it's over 50% off — one of the best prices we've seen, well, ever.
These No. 1 bestsellers are fluffy, breathable and, true to their name, make plenty of reviewers feel like they're sleeping on luxe hotel pillows. They're also rarely marked down unless there's a big sales event, like Black Friday or Prime Day, so we'd advise adding them to your cart ASAP.
Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more.
Stay connected on the go, thanks to this lightweight (as in, under 1.5-pound) tablet, which boasts a bright 11-inch screen and quad speakers for an immersive audio experience. You'll get hours of use with the fully charged battery, and the 64GB of storage allows for ample streaming and gaming.
If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so $80 off is pretty exciting — the price usually dips lower only during Prime Day or Black Friday.
Does anyone actually enjoy changing their shower liner? These double-sided hooks make the job a lot easier, at least. Slide your curtain over one side and the liner over the other; then, when it's time to swap the liner out, you can just lift it off without getting the curtain involved.
Give your tired feet a break, whether you're cooking up a storm or washing dishes at the sink. This anti-fatigue kitchen mat will provide them with a super-cushy resting pad so you can prepare meals more comfortably.
More than 44,000 now-happy slumberers roused themselves long enough to sing the praises of their Utopia pillows. This is the best deal we've ever seen for this fan favorite.
Insignia's 24-inch model is a popular choice thanks to its built-in Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice, and we're not mad at that insanely low price tag either.
Enjoy sports, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this 40-inch smart TV, which has high-def resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access. We rarely see the price dip lower than this.
If your old telly has seen better days, this highly rated 50-inch model is a big, but not too big size we think Goldilocks would approve of. It's extremely affordable and boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with a sleek edge-to-edge glass design.
Clean those crevices in your car with slime — yes, slime! This sticky substance fits right into those hard-to-reach areas like cupholders, air vents, door handles and more to pull out any dust or crumbs that may have made their way in there.
Got a little too much junk in the trunk? Keep it neatly contained in this top-rated organizer, which has three main compartments and a slew of exterior pockets. No more groceries and road trip gear rolling around the back of your car while you drive!
If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them in seconds when plugged into your car's 12-volt power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four without having to keep adjusting the inflator's position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats.
This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze.
Hello, convenience! Allow this 2-in-1 robot vac and mop to take your floors from dull to dazzling while you barely lift a finger (as in, turn it on). Its smart sensors keep it from bumping into furniture and walls, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of run time before it automatically returns to its base.
If you want a Dyson, now would be a great time to snag one for less. This one is currently $120 off and features the brand's Motorbar cleaner head, designed to avoid tangles while removing hair and fur from your floor. Plus, it's cordless, can be turned into a handheld and boasts a whole-machine filtration system to trap airborne particles.
Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables and so on —