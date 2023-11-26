Nordstrom's Black Friday sales are still going! Save up to 50% on Tory Burch, Casper, Our Place and more

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is wrapping up, but you still have time to save on some of the best extended Black Friday sales we've seen at our favorite retailers, including Nordstrom. But don't delay! The best products from Nordstrom's epic Black Friday sale, which offers up to 50% off thousands of items from trending brands like Zella, Tory Burch, Ugg, Casper, Hunter, Crocs and Dyson, are going fast. As if that weren't enough to get you clicking, there's also free, two-day expedited shipping in select areas during the holiday season. Talk about a great perk!

Of course, with so many discounts happening at once, it can feel overwhelming to know where to start and what to buy. Thankfully, we're here to help. We've scoured Nordstrom's site to find you the must-have deals on everything from clothing and accessories to beauty, home and kitchen items. Looking for the perfect pair of leggings? Shoppers can't stop raving about these fan favorites from Zella — right now, they're only $40 (that's 50% off). If you're in the market for new cookware, the Le Creuset Signature Iron Chef's Oven is over $150 off. Want more? Click here to see all of the extended Nordstrom Black Friday sale items.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday deals right now

Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings $47 $79 Save $32 See at Nordstrom

Bernardo Walker Double Stitch Recycled Polyester Puffer Coat $130 $200 Save $70 See at Nordstrom

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Camera Bag $244 $348 Save $104 See at Nordstrom

Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket $69 $98 Save $29 See at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Black Friday clothing deals

Nordstrom Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings $40 $79 Save $40 Zella leggings are a cult favorite with Nordstrom shoppers. Fans say they're flattering, super-soft, stylish and squat-proof. You can work out or chill out in this sporty high-waist option with a supportive mesh layer inside the front waistband. Side pockets hold your cell phone, credit cards or keys. The attractive blue color is on sale for only $40 — that's an amazing 50% off. Many enthusiastic customers have weighed in on these pants. One said: "I've purchased over 20 [pairs of] Zella leggings over the years. These are probably my favorites — I love the material and the fit! Fabric is soft, mid-weight (thinner than the "Live in" style) and is squat-proof. I love the seam designs on these — very flattering. The high waist is also very flattering and offers a bit of support." $40 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Madwell Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater $70 $98 Save $28 You'll look chic but feel totally comfortable in this turtleneck sweater by Madewell. It offers a dropped shoulder and a side seam for a relaxed fit and you can find it in two flattering colors: Antique Cream and Antique Rose. Just be sure to hand wash it and dry flat! $70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Zella Cozy Rib Joggers $50 $79 Save $29 Zella's leggings get two thumbs up from us, so it's no surprise that their joggers are equally comfy. Made from a soft, stretchy rib, this pair is perfect for when you're working from home or running errands and still want to look stylish. $50 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Black Friday accessory deals

Nordstrom Naturalizer Murphy Sneaker $54 $90 Save $36 We love nothing more than a comfortable sneaker that's also fashionable. This pair from Naturalizer, now 40% off, works with leggings, joggers or jeans — pick from white, gray, beige or blue. It's available in medium or wide widths. "Clouds for my feet," gushed one five-star fan. "These shoes were comfortable right out of the box! No break-in is needed. I bought them to wear on my European sightseeing trip, but can’t stop wearing them! I love them. They match everything and I wear them with dresses, pants and sweats." $54 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ugg Cozy Slipper $70 $100 Save $30 Ugg makes more than just great boots, and these supremely cloud-like tootsie-toasters are proof. The suede slipper is trimmed with plush shearling and you can score them right now in gray, beige, green and navy for 30% off. $70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Crocs Gender-Inclusive Classic Clog $37 $50 Save $13 Achy feet? You're in luck: Right now these classic Crocs are on sale for $38, down from $50 in a variety of fun colors like pink and yellow. The comfy cool shoes are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly. $37 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kate Spade Bleecker Modern Leather Tote $149 $248 Save $99 This quintessential leather tote is ideal for work, travel or just a busy day. It's spacious enough to fit a laptop or tablet, plus a water bottle. There's even a detachable zip pouch to store money and other small items. The burgundy beauty features a leopard-print interior. $149 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Black Friday beauty sales

Nordstrom Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment $17 $24 Save $7 This at-home exfoliating treatment that some call "facial in a tube" gives your skin a gorgeous glow. It works in just two minutes, taking away dead skin and tackling dullness to reveal smoother, healthier-looking skin. The celeb-approved brand rarely goes on sale, but it's 30% off right now! Get the 0.5 ounce bottle for less than $20. Said a fan: "My skin is glowing! After one use I knew this would be a staple in my skincare regimen! Don't get turned off by the green color of the product. By far, one of the best exfoliators I have used. My skin feels so soft after using this product." $17 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Black Friday home deals

Nordstrom Casper The Original Pillow $59 $65 Save $7 While Casper mattresses and pillows are a beloved bedroom essential, they're pricey and not often on sale. That's why we were excited to find the brand's original headrest discounted for Black Friday — even if it's just 10% off. A pillow-in-pillow design provides extra support and the cotton cover provides breathability and airflow all night long. "Perfect pillow," said one fan. "I slept on a Casper pillow at a friend’s house and immediately came home and ordered one. It's nice and fluffy but not stiff. I have had a much better night's sleep since getting it." This well-rested reviewer agreed: "Dreams do come true. No tossing, no turning, just sleep." $59 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket $69 $98 Save $29 One can never have too many blankets, especially when it comes to colder weather and hosting, and this knit throw from UGG — on sale for nearly 30% off — is about as cozy as they come. Scoop it up to warm up your bed or living room. It also makes the perfect gift for the homebody in your life. $69 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ferm Living Kelim Cushion $71 $95 Save $24 Create a cozy vibe with a handwoven, geometric accent pillow from Ferm Living. The warm and cool tones go with a wide range of aesthetics — and at 25% off, there's never been a better time to add some visual interest to your space. $71 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $480 $600 Save $120 If you’ve had your eye on a Dyson, Nordstrom is making it easier to press go with over $100 off one of the brand’s slickest cordless vacuum designs. This high-powered model offers 60 minutes of runtime and transforms into a handheld vac. $480 at Nordstrom

Best Nordstrom Black Friday kitchen deals

Nordstrom Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set $99 $150 Save $51 The internet-famous Our Place Always pan is made of heirloom-quality recycled aluminum (lined with a long-lasting ceramic stick-proof coating) and can be used for frying, baking, braising, steaming — the list goes on! Oprah has even called it “the kitchen magician." This nonstick set comes with a pan, lid, spatula and strainer for only $99 and in a range of modern shades; perfect for rookie or novel chefs seeking variety without the clutter. One home cook wrote, "Best pan! It is the lightest pan I’ve ever used but still heats up evenly. The nonstick is the best I have seen which also means clean-up is a dream. I used it in the oven too at 450 degrees, and it worked great. Very happy with my purchase! I even bought them as gifts for Christmas this year." $99 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Staub Ceramic Mixed Baking Dishes, 3-Piece $130 $170 Save $40 This hearty set of stoneware from Staub includes three versatile dishes for all of your seasonal baking needs and well beyond. Scoop up the white for everyday use, and cherry or blue for holidays. Or mix and match — at $40 off, you really can’t go wrong! $130 at Nordstrom

