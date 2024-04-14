The 27 best Walmart deals to shop this week — save up to 80% on gardening essentials, beauty faves, tech and more

These sweet savings are sure to put a spring in your step — and keep a few more bucks in your wallet! (Walmart)

We hope you're enjoying this "tweener" period we're in. You know, that time when winter's in the rearview but the days have yet to get truly glorious. Our advice? Use this window to get your house in order, literally and figuratively. That means spring-cleaning and winter-gear storage, to be sure, but also refreshing your kitchen gear and electronics, scoring some balmy-weather apparel and stocking up on self-care supplies by shopping this weekend's Walmart sale.

Lucky for you, Walmart's on the case, with weekend deals hotter than a July afternoon. What are some of the best Walmart deals to shop this weekend? There's a snazzy patio-furniture ensemble marked down more than 60%, a 40-inch smart Vizio TV for just $148 and a pair of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for a ridonculous $14. All that's missing is you...

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Moosoo Strong Suction Stick Vacuum $50 $130 Save $80 At just over 4 pounds, this brawny stick vac — with a super-thin tube that extends from 19 to 31 inches — is the answer to your cleaning prayers. You can grab it with just one hand to clean high vents, ceiling fans, corners and more, and use it as a handheld for pet hair and everyday spills. It's so powerful that it's actually even better on hard floors (wood, tile, marble) than carpet. Go figure! $50 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $90 $320 Save $230 Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tiles and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. $90 at Walmart

Best Walmart garden deals

Walmart Costway Vertical 5-Tier Garden Bed $66 $179 Save $113 What's better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this fetching showcase that's large enough to fit a plethora of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. It takes just a few minutes to assemble (with no tools necessary!), and each level can support 22 pounds of your fave flora. $66 at Walmart

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $37 $60 Save $23 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $37 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 Whether you're using this smart TV to watch your faves or get your game on, this setup will have you covered: Experience all the details with 1080p full HD resolution and enjoy the V-Gaming Engine, which enables next-level gaming performance including low-latency gaming and a newly added gaming menu. $148 at Walmart

Walmart LG 65-Inch 4K Smart TV $428 $476 Save $48 Like old movies? This set's α5 Gen5 AI 4K processor upscales standard-definition video into gorgeous 4K quality, enhancing definition and detail even on this large 65-inch screen. Personalized accounts on the webOS 22 interface ensure that every member of the family can curate their own watch list, with bingeworthy streaming access to thousands of apps and channels. $428 at Walmart

Best Walmart outdoor deals

Walmart Costway Rattan Patio Furniture Set, 3-Piece $160 $419 Save $259 Made of hand-woven rattan with thick, high-density sponge cushions that protect your joints and back, this set's two seats also have wide, ergonomic armrests. The frames can stand up to light rain, so bring on the summer sun showers! And the cushions are wrapped in zip-up covers that can be easily removed for washing. $160 at Walmart

Walmart iFanze 200W Portable Power Station $100 $400 Save $300 This little powerhouse is your ticket to storm preparedness, with two AC outlets, one USB C port, two USB A ports, three DC ports, a lithium-ion battery pack and even a built-in flashlight with a continuous lighting time of up to 60 hours. You'll even see the remaining battery life when charging, thanks to the digital display. $100 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart TopVision TV Sound Bar $38 $90 Save $52 If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar, like this crazy-affordable option, will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a louder, more immersive listening experience than through just your TV speakers alone. $38 at Walmart

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $20 $70 Save $50 When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor's lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That's where these over-ear headphones come in. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they also improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds to create a richer listening experience. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Anran 2K Wireless Outdoor Security Camera $33 $100 Save $67 Waterproof with a built-in rechargeable battery, this exterior cam will run for up to six months on a single charge. It has a built-in microphone and speaker, 2K resolution and real-time motion detection alert, so you can always feel confident that you're getting the most up-to-date visual. $33 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $60 $200 Save $140 With April comes the onslaught of spring allergies, so make sure you're covered for some fresh air inside with a quality air purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Waterpik 6-Mode PowerSpray+ Hand Held Shower Head $8 $26 Save $18 Did you know Waterpik makes showerheads too? Yep, the popular water flosser innovator has now entered the body hygiene scene, with this six-mode head engineered with EcoFlow technology to help conserve water without sacrificing the cleansing goodness of a powerful stream. It can be used handheld or affixed to the wall, with modes including Pulsating Massage, PowerSpray and Eco Spray. $8 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 Get cooking this spring with this uber-popular collection, which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 1.8-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops and suitable for any at-home chef; they're also free of PFAS and other potentially harmful chemicals and feature all-in-one rivetless interiors for easier cleaning. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful 6-Qt. Programmable Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 Take your classic slow cooker and make it, well, prettier — that's the idea with this option from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. It has five preset functions for meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili, and it automatically goes into warming mode when your meal is ready. Plus, like all of the Beautiful products, it has gorgeous gold hardware and a sleek touchscreen. You won't mind keeping this one out on the countertop. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 With five magical frozen treat modes, along with two pint containers and lids, this appliance was already a good deal at full price, especially compared to how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothie runs and specialty ice creams. But now, at $50 off, there's no reason not to grab one for the warmer months ahead! $149 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Scoop Strappy Knot Slide Sandals $20 $30 Save $10 These slip-ons definitely deserve a spot in your spring-to-summer wardrobe. Easy to dress up or to pair with a casual outfit, the knotted straps and low-heel look add a little extra visual flair to these sandals. Grab a pair in fuschia, gold, olive or silver. $20 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $29 $120 Save $91 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This model from Nexpure — now only $29! — is a fraction of the price and delivers a sleek, salonworthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Crest 3DWhite Daily Whitening Serum $31 $50 Save $19 Not big on the feel of whitening strips? Try this serum instead. It swipes on easily and works hard to vanquish stains deep within the tooth's surface without creating painful sensitivity. It's enamel-safe to use twice daily, and you won't even need to brush or rinse — just swipe, smile and live stain-free. $31 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 5-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush Set $40 $160 Save $120 A hot hairbrush is a smart option for anyone looking to cut down on their styling time without sacrificing a sleek look. This one has five brush heads of different shapes to blow-dry, comb, curl and more without having to use separate tools. Negative ion technology helps reduce static electricity too — bye-bye, frizz! $40 at Walmart

