The 25 best Walmart deals to shop this weekend — save up to 80% on outdoor furniture, laptops, vacuums and more

Walmart's spring savings are in full bloom! Score sweet deals on popular brands like Samsung, HP, Crocs and more.

Carrie McCabe
·Senior Deals Writer
We're big fans of spring weekends like this: the house is quiet and we can relax and think about getting the house in shape to let the sunshine in. So, in that spirit of shameless self-indulgence, you'll want to kick back and check out the cornucopia of dazzling deals being served up at Walmart. Like what, you ask? Well, an allergy-defying air purifier for a mere $66 ($134 off!) is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Wouldn't you like to clean up with a 70% markdown on a labor-saving robovac/mop? Then there's the pièce de résistance: Buy a qualifying Samsung TV and get a FREE 65-inch Crystal UHD TV! Gee, you know, maybe it is a holiday weekend, after all!

Best Walmart deals this weekend

Walmart

Sejov 5-Tier Vertical Garden

$56$140Save $84

What's better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this fetching showcase that's large enough to fit a plethora of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. It takes just 15 minutes to assemble, and each level can support 25 pounds of your fave flora.

$56 at Walmart
Walmart

Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw

$30$60Save $30

A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease.

$30 at Walmart
Walmart

Costway Patio Rattan Furniture Set, 4-Piece

$190$389Save $199

This furniture foursome is perfect for a yard redo or a poolside space that could use a pick-me-up. Made of handwoven rattan with thick, high-density-sponge cushions that protect your joints and back, this set's seats are sure to provide comfort during your backyard kick-backs — and the matching coffee table is the perfect resting place for wineglasses, your tablet or a Bluetooth speaker. 

$190 at Walmart
Walmart

Westintrends Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair

$110$240Save $130

Nothing beats a comfy Adirondack-style chair for kicking back in the backyard in classic, rustic style. This one comes in 14 colors — perfect for matching your existing patio furniture — and is made from high-density polyethylene, ensuring it can stand up to the elements through spring, summer and beyond.

$110 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Shark

Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum

$119$189Save $70

Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, which stay trapped in the vac, not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing).

$119 at Walmart
Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$110$360Save $250

This super sucker has a bevy of modes (including spot and edge cleaning) so you can rest easy knowing it's picking up all the dust, debris and pet hair without your having to lift a finger. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

$110 at Walmart
Shark

Shark Rotator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum

$200$299Save $99

A vac brand so nice we're highlighting it twice! A HEPA filter, DuoClean PowerFin technology, a self-cleaning brushroll and an LED headlight (!) combine to create just the thing you need to keep your floors pristine and allergen-free.

$200 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart

Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series Smart TV

$148$250Save $102

Whether you're using this smart TV to watch your faves or get your game on, this setup will have you covered: Experience all the details with 1080p full HD resolution and enjoy the V-Gaming Engine, which enables next-level gaming performance including low-latency gaming and a newly added gaming menu.

$148 at Walmart
Walmart

Samsung 65-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

$398$600Save $202

If you'd like to finally watch this year's Oscar-winning films in all their splendor, you won't find a better showcase than this 65-inch beauty from Samsung. It features true-to-life color, easy connectivity with the built-in Samsung Smart Hub and 4K quality for all your favorite movies, shows and games.

$398 at Walmart
Walmart

Vizio 43-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

$198$238Save $40

This shiny 43-inch set from Vizio has a vibrant 4K picture that features Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this TV comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows.

$198 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart

HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop

$169$229Save $60

Yes, it's pretty in pink, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag for work on the go.

$169 at Walmart
Walmart

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop

$210$460Save $250

At $210, this machine is a steal with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive — it meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed. It also boasts up to eight hours of battery life and greatly improved airflow.

$210 at Walmart
TopVision

Topvision TV Sound Bar

$38$90Save $52

Be stymied no more by dialogue buried under the cacophony of action films or grumbly, mumbly British accents! A soundbar like this inexpensive option from TopVision will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a louder, more immersive listening experience than you can get through your TV speakers alone.

$38 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier

$66$200Save $134

With April comes the onslaught of spring allergies, so make sure you're covered for some fresh air inside with a quality air purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more.

$66 at Walmart
Walmart

Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack

$18$30Save $12

Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is soothing to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill keeps your breathing easy while providing lasting support.

$18 at Walmart
Walmart

Black+Decker Pet Hair Remover and Roller

$10$25Save $15

We all love our fur babies but are probably not as adoring of that whole “fur” part, especially when it gets everywhere. Clean up after your fuzzy friends with this reusable pet hair removal roller, which easily yanks up hair from furniture, carpets, car seats and more. When you're done, just press the spring button and empty it into the garbage can.

$10 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart

Kalorik 5-Quart Air Fryer

$30$49Save $19

Soggy fries? Not with this. It quickly crisps your favorite fried foods by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. Plus, unlike with traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside.

$30 at Walmart
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece

$60$220Save $160

Get cooking this spring with this uber-popular collection, which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 1.8-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops and suitable for any at-home chef; they're also free of PFAS and other potentially harmful chemicals and feature all-in-one rivetless interiors for easier cleaning.

$60 at Walmart
Walmart

Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece

$20$57Save $37

If you've been searching for the ideal stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at more than 60% off. These are constructed using commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They are sure to stand up to whatever your kitchen can throw at 'em. 

$20 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals

$35$50Save $15

If you'd like to putter around the garden or patio in total comfort this spring, we suggest picking up a pair (or two) of these popular Crocs, available in unisex sizes and a variety of colors. They'll keep your feet comfy, and the solid colors and laid-back style make them easy to pair with any casual outfit.

$35 at Walmart
Walmart

Fantaslook Square Neck Tank Top

$11$20Save $9

The square-neck cut and flowy silhouette of this tank are sooo flattering, and we love the variety of colors, too — choose from black, blue, green, patterns and pastels in sizes S-3XL. 

$11 at Walmart
Walmart

Avia Women's Elevate Athletic Sneakers

$15$20Save $5

If you're looking to get more exercise now that the winter months are past, we salute you — and suggest you grab a pair of these Avia kicks to keep you comfy on all of your adventures. The memory foam footbeds will keep you balanced and supported, while the strong rubber outsoles provide traction on a variety of surfaces.

$15 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart

Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

$29$120Save $91

In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This model from Nexpure — now only $29! — is a fraction of the price and delivers a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want.

$29 at Walmart
Walmart

Skimi by Whall Hair Dryer Brush

$40$120Save $80

Is it a hair-dryer? Is it a brush? Well, folks, this tool is both — and thanks to its 2-in-1 (maybe even 4-in-1) nature, it'll cut your styling time in half! This hot brush combines a blow-dryer, straightener, curler, and hair comb to dry and style hair all at once, while also smoothing hair and reducing heat damage. 

$40 at Walmart
Walmart

Prime Prometics PrimeLash Mascara

$22$28Save $6

PrimeLash is made specifically with “mature queens” in mind to help solve the biggest lash woes of older beauty mavens — it lengthens, volumizes, separates thin and tiny lashes and even withstands hand tremors with no clumps or smudges. A nutrient-infused base helps boost thickness, while an included growth serum formula helps your natural lashes grow to their best capability.

$22 at Walmart

