The 25 best Walmart deals to shop this weekend — save up to 80% on outdoor furniture, laptops, vacuums and more

Plant yourself on the couch this weekend and suck up all the savings. Not interested? What a crock! Seriously, that does not compute! (Walmart)

We're big fans of spring weekends like this: the house is quiet and we can relax and think about getting the house in shape to let the sunshine in. So, in that spirit of shameless self-indulgence, you'll want to kick back and check out the cornucopia of dazzling deals being served up at Walmart. Like what, you ask? Well, an allergy-defying air purifier for a mere $66 ($134 off!) is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Wouldn't you like to clean up with a 70% markdown on a labor-saving robovac/mop? Then there's the pièce de résistance: Buy a qualifying Samsung TV and get a FREE 65-inch Crystal UHD TV! Gee, you know, maybe it is a holiday weekend, after all!

Best Walmart deals this weekend

Walmart Sejov 5-Tier Vertical Garden $56 $140 Save $84 What's better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this fetching showcase that's large enough to fit a plethora of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. It takes just 15 minutes to assemble, and each level can support 25 pounds of your fave flora. $56 at Walmart

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $30 $60 Save $30 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Costway Patio Rattan Furniture Set, 4-Piece $190 $389 Save $199 This furniture foursome is perfect for a yard redo or a poolside space that could use a pick-me-up. Made of handwoven rattan with thick, high-density-sponge cushions that protect your joints and back, this set's seats are sure to provide comfort during your backyard kick-backs — and the matching coffee table is the perfect resting place for wineglasses, your tablet or a Bluetooth speaker. $190 at Walmart

Walmart Westintrends Outdoor Folding Adirondack Chair $110 $240 Save $130 Nothing beats a comfy Adirondack-style chair for kicking back in the backyard in classic, rustic style. This one comes in 14 colors — perfect for matching your existing patio furniture — and is made from high-density polyethylene, ensuring it can stand up to the elements through spring, summer and beyond. $110 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $189 Save $70 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, which stay trapped in the vac, not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $119 at Walmart

Walmart Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $360 Save $250 This super sucker has a bevy of modes (including spot and edge cleaning) so you can rest easy knowing it's picking up all the dust, debris and pet hair without your having to lift a finger. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, too. $110 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 Whether you're using this smart TV to watch your faves or get your game on, this setup will have you covered: Experience all the details with 1080p full HD resolution and enjoy the V-Gaming Engine, which enables next-level gaming performance including low-latency gaming and a newly added gaming menu. $148 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $169 $229 Save $60 Yes, it's pretty in pink, but more importantly, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag for work on the go. $169 at Walmart

Walmart Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $210 $460 Save $250 At $210, this machine is a steal with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive — it meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in terms of power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed. It also boasts up to eight hours of battery life and greatly improved airflow. $210 at Walmart

TopVision Topvision TV Sound Bar $38 $90 Save $52 Be stymied no more by dialogue buried under the cacophony of action films or grumbly, mumbly British accents! A soundbar like this inexpensive option from TopVision will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a louder, more immersive listening experience than you can get through your TV speakers alone. $38 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $66 $200 Save $134 With April comes the onslaught of spring allergies, so make sure you're covered for some fresh air inside with a quality air purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $66 at Walmart

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is soothing to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill keeps your breathing easy while providing lasting support. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Black+Decker Pet Hair Remover and Roller $10 $25 Save $15 We all love our fur babies but are probably not as adoring of that whole “fur” part, especially when it gets everywhere. Clean up after your fuzzy friends with this reusable pet hair removal roller, which easily yanks up hair from furniture, carpets, car seats and more. When you're done, just press the spring button and empty it into the garbage can. $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Kalorik 5-Quart Air Fryer $30 $49 Save $19 Soggy fries? Not with this. It quickly crisps your favorite fried foods by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. Plus, unlike with traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $60 $220 Save $160 Get cooking this spring with this uber-popular collection, which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 1.8-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops and suitable for any at-home chef; they're also free of PFAS and other potentially harmful chemicals and feature all-in-one rivetless interiors for easier cleaning. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls With Lids Set, 5-Piece $20 $57 Save $37 If you've been searching for the ideal stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!) at more than 60% off. These are constructed using commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof as well as dent- and rust-resistant. They are sure to stand up to whatever your kitchen can throw at 'em. $20 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $35 $50 Save $15 If you'd like to putter around the garden or patio in total comfort this spring, we suggest picking up a pair (or two) of these popular Crocs, available in unisex sizes and a variety of colors. They'll keep your feet comfy, and the solid colors and laid-back style make them easy to pair with any casual outfit. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Avia Women's Elevate Athletic Sneakers $15 $20 Save $5 If you're looking to get more exercise now that the winter months are past, we salute you — and suggest you grab a pair of these Avia kicks to keep you comfy on all of your adventures. The memory foam footbeds will keep you balanced and supported, while the strong rubber outsoles provide traction on a variety of surfaces. $15 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $29 $120 Save $91 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This model from Nexpure — now only $29! — is a fraction of the price and delivers a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Skimi by Whall Hair Dryer Brush $40 $120 Save $80 Is it a hair-dryer? Is it a brush? Well, folks, this tool is both — and thanks to its 2-in-1 (maybe even 4-in-1) nature, it'll cut your styling time in half! This hot brush combines a blow-dryer, straightener, curler, and hair comb to dry and style hair all at once, while also smoothing hair and reducing heat damage. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Prime Prometics PrimeLash Mascara $22 $28 Save $6 PrimeLash is made specifically with “mature queens” in mind to help solve the biggest lash woes of older beauty mavens — it lengthens, volumizes, separates thin and tiny lashes and even withstands hand tremors with no clumps or smudges. A nutrient-infused base helps boost thickness, while an included growth serum formula helps your natural lashes grow to their best capability. $22 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for a free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)