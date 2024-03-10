The 25+ best Walmart deals this weekend — save up to 80% on laptops, vacuums, home essentials and more

They say March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. So, here in the month's second weekend, we suppose we're dealing with a ... peed-off puma? A hungry hyena? A cranky condor? The point is, the weather's warming up a tad, enough so that you may be tempted to spend your Saturday and Sunday in the great outdoors. OK, fine, but don't let a little sunshine and above-freezing temps distract you from all the money-saving goodness happening online at Walmart. We're talking a professional-grade knife set for 60% off, a $270 markdown on a killer robovac and a mere $40 for your next pair of Reeboks. And that's just for starters. Ready to begin your shopping safari? Read on for some spring savings.

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Shark Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $189 Save $70 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $119 at Walmart

Lefant Lefant F1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $130 $400 Save $270 With an ultra-thin design, this super-slim robovac can get into all the corners and crevices that you can't reach on your own. It's also quiet and powerful, ensuring that no dirt, dust or dander is left lying around — and that you don't have to shout over the sounds of your little robot friend as it goes about its work. $130 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Hisense 40-Inch LCD Roku Smart TV $138 $168 Save $30 If you own a less-than-ideal TV, this is a budget-friendly upgrade for the garage, a bedroom or the kids' video games — at just $138, it's a real steal. It has 1080p resolution, and the Roku platform is baked right into the hardware. You can navigate through your most-loved streaming apps with just a few buttons. Another perk: You can pair it with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. $138 at Walmart

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $348 $528 Save $180 We can't get over the sale price ($348!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this television comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $348 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector $90 $300 Save $210 Under 5 pounds in weight and with a screen size range from 40 to 200 inches, this projector makes you feel like you have a movie theatre right in your living room (or your backyard, once the weather warms up enough). It's also Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-compatible, so it's wildly easy to set up. $90 at Walmart

HP HP 14 Series 14-Inch Laptop $204 $273 Save $69 With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of work, play or time-killing on a single charge, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and weight of only a few pounds make it superb for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go. $204 at Walmart

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $99 $159 Save $60 This tablet is the ideal size for entertainment on the go, whether you're passing the time on a long car trip or simply checking in with emails at the coffee shop. Fast streaming and generous storage means you'll always be connected to link up to work or kick back for a little play. $99 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a cool, comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is cool to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill will keep your breathing easy while also providing lasting support. $18 at Walmart

Renpho Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $66 $200 Save $134 With spring comes the onslaught of spring allergies — so make sure you're covered for some fresh air inside with a quality air purifier like this small-but-mighty favorite from Renpho. It'll suck out allergens like pollen and dust from the air, as well as filter kitchen cooking fumes, smoke smells and more. $66 at Walmart

Serta Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $20 $42 Save $22 Your beauty sleep is worth its weight in gold. Luckily, with these luxe headrests from Serta, you won't have to pay in gold to get it. These pillows are filmed with cooling gel memory foam, so you're always snoozing on the comfy side of the pillow — and the foam will, in time, adjust to your exact shape, providing a totally customized sleep experience. $20 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360 Plus $60 $169 Save $109 Lowest-price-ever alert! This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as a toaster oven and rotisserie, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to conquer a range of kitchen needs, including toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizzas and getting your jerky on with its dehydrator function. And that's just for starters! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. $60 at Walmart

Kalorik Kalorik 5-Quart Air Fryer $30 $49 Save $19 Soggy fries? Not if you have this air fryer. It quickly crisps your favorite fried foods by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. Plus, unlike traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside. $30 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Reebok Reebok Flexagon Force 4 Women's Training Shoes $36 $70 Save $34 If you intend to get out and get active this spring, start your journey from the bottom up! These Reeboks are made for working out, so whether you're hitting the gym or just taking Peanut around the neighborhood for a brisk walk, you'll enjoy total comfort and support while doing so. A FuelFoam midsole cushions all of your movements, and the sneakers' grooved outsoles will keep things flexible while you're on the go. $36 at Walmart

Genie Bra Genie Sports Bra, 3-Pack $10 $30 Save $20 We're feeling like this Genie's just granted us three wishes, cuz these just might be the comfiest sports bras we've ever seen. There are no seams, underwires or hooks, plus they provide shape while keeping you secure. Want a little bit more oomph? Insert the included removable pads for a more lifted look. $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $30 $120 Save $90 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $20 $31 Save $11 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab this top-selling tool, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. Another plus: This kit comes with eight replacement brush heads. $20 at Walmart

NEXPURE Nexpure 5-in-1 Multifunctional Hair Dryer Styling Tool $42 $200 Save $158 Salon blowouts certainly look and feel great, but your wallet might not agree. Take home this super-versatile styler from Nexpure, however, and you can enjoy endless blowouts for one low price of under $50. It'll blow dry, comb, and curl your hair, along with reducing frizz and static electricity for a super-sleek look. $42 at Walmart

