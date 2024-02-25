The 25+ best Walmart deals this weekend — save up to 80% on TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
Walmart's secret sale includes price drops from top brands like Samsung, Shark, Lenovo and Crocs.
With only a few short weeks of winter left, there's no better time to start looking ahead to spring. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your space, your closet or a part of your routine, you're in luck: Walmart is having a massive sale this weekend, and you're on the VIP list. We're talking markdowns on some of the biggest brands, including Sealy, Samsung and Shark — and we're just getting started. Keep scrolling for our picks for the best Walmart deals this weekend.
Walmart deals on Yahoo reader faves
Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: Choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $20, discounted from $80. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback between the buds and the case; plus they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue.
You'll always sleep on the cool side of the pillow with these Sealy snugglers — they feature premium memory foam for comfort and support, and the reversible cover gives users the choice between a soft-touch feel on one side and a cooling-touch option on the other. The covers are hypoallergenic, removable and easily washable.
In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want.
Best Walmart vacuum deals
Leave fussy cables in the dust with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea. It'll also run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge.
Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing).
This sleek under-$100 robovac/mop hybrid has a bevy of cleaning modes (including spot and edge cleaning) so you can rest easy knowing it's picking up all the dust, debris and pet hair without you having to lift a finger. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.
Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals
If you have a less-than-ideal TV, this is a budget-friendly upgrade. Even if you already have a TV you like but need another for the garage, a bedroom or the kids' video games, you're getting a steal of a deal. It has 1080p resolution, and the Roku platform is baked right into the hardware. You can navigate through your most-loved streaming apps with just a few buttons. Plus, you can even pair it with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
We can't get over the sale price ($348!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows.
If you'd like to catch up with the biggest films before the Academy Awards, you won't do much better than this 65-inch beauty from Samsung. It features true-to-life color, easy connectivity with the Samsung Smart Hub built right in and, most important, 4K quality for all your favorite movies, shows and games.
Best Walmart tech deals
With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this 16-inch laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go.
If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar like this inexpensive option from Veatool will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound. It offers full-range audio, powerful bass, and an immersive 3D sound experience.
Work, game, stream and more on this laptop hybrid that boasts four modes: classic, stand mode for streaming, tent mode for sharing and, of course, an easy-breezy tablet mode.
Best Walmart home deals
More than 2,100 shoppers have fallen in love with the double-brushed softness this bedding provides, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. There are over 35 colors to choose from.
Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a cool, comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is cool to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill will keep your breathing easy while also providing lasting support.
The inside of this hug-like blanket has seven layers of cotton that help keep the beads in place. It's also designed to be cooling in the summer and warm in the winter, so you can cozy up under it year-round.
Best Walmart kitchen deals
This knife block set from foodie-favorite Carote has everything you need to get to cookin'. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a hardwood knife block.
If you've been searching for stainless-steel mixing bowls to help create your signature dishes and desserts, now's your chance to snag some real beauties (with lids!). These bowls are made of commercial-grade stainless steel, which is shatterproof as well as dent- and rust-resistant.
Soggy fries? Not if you have this air fryer. It quickly crisps your favorite fried foods by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. Plus, unlike traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside.
Best Walmart style deals
Dangling earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. These Cate & Chloe earrings — over 80% off! — take that look to the next level, with 18-karat white-gold plating and tasteful, sparkly Swarovski crystals.
Cate & Chloe is a popular brand at Walmart, thanks to its wildly affordable 18-karat white-gold-plated jewelry pieces, perfect for elevating any outfit even if you are on a budget. This pendant necklace is no different — the brilliant Swarovski crystals are wonderfully sparkly, and the teardrop design is unique and elegant.
These Crocs have a plush, cloudlike fuzzy lining, making them a great cold-weather swap. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes — I myself have the fleece-lined tie-dye kicks, and they're just the ticket for staying snug in the wintertime.
Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals
Winter is a wonderful time to get rid of any body hair that becomes a real pain to deal with once the warmer months come around, and we suggest getting a head start with this bestselling laser hair remover. You'll get a simple-to-use tool that'll help zap away hair with less regrowth after two months.
Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. Another plus: This kit comes with eight replacement brush heads.
Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for a free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And, by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)