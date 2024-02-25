The 25+ best Walmart deals this weekend — save up to 80% on TVs, air fryers, laptops and more

With only a few short weeks of winter left, there's no better time to start looking ahead to spring. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your space, your closet or a part of your routine, you're in luck: Walmart is having a massive sale this weekend, and you're on the VIP list. We're talking markdowns on some of the biggest brands, including Sealy, Samsung and Shark — and we're just getting started. Keep scrolling for our picks for the best Walmart deals this weekend.

Walmart deals on Yahoo reader faves

Walmart Veatool Bluetooth Headphones $20 $80 Save $60 Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: Choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $20, discounted from $80. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback between the buds and the case; plus they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack $30 $40 Save $10 You'll always sleep on the cool side of the pillow with these Sealy snugglers — they feature premium memory foam for comfort and support, and the reversible cover gives users the choice between a soft-touch feel on one side and a cooling-touch option on the other. The covers are hypoallergenic, removable and easily washable. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $30 $120 Save $90 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $30 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $79 $250 Save $171 Leave fussy cables in the dust with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea. It'll also run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge. $79 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $119 $239 Save $120 Despite being a corded vac, this upright wonder from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The easy-detach Lift-Away pod enables fully portable cleaning, and the anti-allergen complete seal helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $119 at Walmart

Walmart Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $300 Save $200 This sleek under-$100 robovac/mop hybrid has a bevy of cleaning modes (including spot and edge cleaning) so you can rest easy knowing it's picking up all the dust, debris and pet hair without you having to lift a finger. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too. $100 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Hisense 40-Inch LCD Roku Smart TV $148 $168 Save $20 If you have a less-than-ideal TV, this is a budget-friendly upgrade. Even if you already have a TV you like but need another for the garage, a bedroom or the kids' video games, you're getting a steal of a deal. It has 1080p resolution, and the Roku platform is baked right into the hardware. You can navigate through your most-loved streaming apps with just a few buttons. Plus, you can even pair it with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. $148 at Walmart

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $348 $528 Save $180 We can't get over the sale price ($348!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $348 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Jumper 16-Inch Laptop $280 $1,200 Save $920 With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this 16-inch laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go. $280 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool S20 Mark II Soundbar $68 $170 Save $102 If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar like this inexpensive option from Veatool will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound. It offers full-range audio, powerful bass, and an immersive 3D sound experience. $68 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set $30 $40 Save $10 More than 2,100 shoppers have fallen in love with the double-brushed softness this bedding provides, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. There are over 35 colors to choose from. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $19 $30 Save $11 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a cool, comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is cool to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill will keep your breathing easy while also providing lasting support. $19 at Walmart

Walmart Marmur Weighted Blanket $32 $60 Save $28 The inside of this hug-like blanket has seven layers of cotton that help keep the beads in place. It's also designed to be cooling in the summer and warm in the winter, so you can cozy up under it year-round. $32 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart Mainstays 2.2-Quart Compact Air Fryer $25 $30 Save $5 Soggy fries? Not if you have this air fryer. It quickly crisps your favorite fried foods by rapidly circulating hot air, leaving you with delicious wings, veggies and more. Plus, unlike traditional frying methods, you don't have to rely on oil for that same crunchy outside. $25 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Ranvn IPL Laser Hair Removal Device $35 $90 Save $55 Winter is a wonderful time to get rid of any body hair that becomes a real pain to deal with once the warmer months come around, and we suggest getting a head start with this bestselling laser hair remover. You'll get a simple-to-use tool that'll help zap away hair with less regrowth after two months. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $18 $31 Save $13 Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. Another plus: This kit comes with eight replacement brush heads. $18 at Walmart

