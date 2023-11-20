The 16 best Black Friday TV deals — save up to 45% off from Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart

To anyone who says money can't buy happiness, I say this: Have you purchased a new TV lately? Because when I'm plunked down in front of a big 4K screen to watch Detroit Lions football or the latest David Fincher film on Netflix, I'm pretty damn happy. And that kind of joy comes cheap right now thanks to some stellar Black Friday deals on TVs of all sizes. It's time for our annual Black Friday TV deals roundup — and, I have to say, 2023's options are notably good.

Indeed, whether you're looking for something modest for a den or bedroom or a massive screen as the centerpiece of your home theater, you'll find amazing savings this week.

Before you dive into the deals, however, take note that prices can and do change without warning, and supplies are often limited — especially for models with the deepest discounts. If you see the TV of your dreams at the right price and in stock, grab it before it's gone.

Best Black Friday deals on 55-inch TVs

It should come as no surprise that the most affordable TVs on Black Friday are on the smaller side — though 55 inches isn't exactly "small." These would work well in a bedroom, dorm room, home office or anyplace else where you don't need a huge screen.

VIZIO Vizio V-Series 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV $314 $420 Save $106 Sometimes it's the little things that make a TV stand out. Vizio's budget-minded V-Series doesn't have a QLED screen or Dolby Atmos sound, but it does come with one of the better remotes I've seen, with clear labels, six streaming-service shortcuts and a dedicated button to toggle closed-captioning on and off. And despite the low prices, you get amenities like Dolby Vision, voice controls, Apple AirPlay support and more. $314 at Walmart

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV $268 $429 Save $161 See at Walmart

Sony X77L Series 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV $498 $590 Save $92 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series $978 $1,498 Save $520 See at Amazon

Best Black Friday deals on 65-inch TVs

If your living room is on the cozy side, consider a 65-inch TV. It's still a plenty big screen, but it won't overwhelm the space (or your eyeballs if your couch is necessarily parked pretty close). On the other hand, read on for deals on 75-inch models, which represent the sweet spot right now in the all-important price/size ratio.

TCL 4-Series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV $398 $700 Save $302 See at Walmart

Samsung TU690T 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $398 $529 Save $131 See at Walmart

Best Black Friday deals on 75-inch TVs

I love this size; it's arguably the best bang for the buck right now, offering some serious screen-estate at prices lower than they've ever been. Indeed, for just a little more than you'd pay for a 65-inch TV, you can jump up in both size and features.

Hisense Hisense A6 Series 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV $500 $700 Save $200 If you want maximum screen for minimum price, the Hisense A6 for $500 is about as good as it gets. In addition to the built-in Google OS for all your favorite streaming apps, the TV offers specific modes for gaming, sports, movies and more. And you can use either Google or Alexa for voice controls. $500 at Amazon

TCL S4 75-Inch 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV $500 $530 Save $30 See at Amazon

Toshiba C350 Series 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $500 $800 Save $300 See at Amazon

Samsung TU690T 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $580 $750 Save $170 See at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $880 $1,100 Save $220 See at Amazon

Best Black Friday deals on 85-inch TVs (and larger!)

Now we're getting serious; these aren't just living-room TVs, they're home-theater mega-screens. Yes, you're still paying a premium for jumping past 75 inches, but the deals are still amazing compared to where they were just a year ago.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TV $1,899 See at Walmart

Hisense A7 Series 85-inch 4K UHD Google TV $750 $950 Save $200 See at Best Buy

