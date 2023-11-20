The 16 best Black Friday TV deals — save up to 45% off from Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart
Make your living room your happy place with savings on 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch TV screens
To anyone who says money can't buy happiness, I say this: Have you purchased a new TV lately? Because when I'm plunked down in front of a big 4K screen to watch Detroit Lions football or the latest David Fincher film on Netflix, I'm pretty damn happy. And that kind of joy comes cheap right now thanks to some stellar Black Friday deals on TVs of all sizes. It's time for our annual Black Friday TV deals roundup — and, I have to say, 2023's options are notably good.
Vizio V-Series 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV$314$420Save $106
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$590$800Save $210
Hisense A6 Series 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV$500$700Save $200
TCL 85-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV (85Q650G, 2023 Model)$898$1,600Save $702
TCL 98-Inch Class S5 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV (98S550G, 2023 Model)$2,498$4,000Save $1,502
Indeed, whether you're looking for something modest for a den or bedroom or a massive screen as the centerpiece of your home theater, you'll find amazing savings this week.
Before you dive into the deals, however, take note that prices can and do change without warning, and supplies are often limited — especially for models with the deepest discounts. If you see the TV of your dreams at the right price and in stock, grab it before it's gone.
Best Black Friday deals on 55-inch TVs
It should come as no surprise that the most affordable TVs on Black Friday are on the smaller side — though 55 inches isn't exactly "small." These would work well in a bedroom, dorm room, home office or anyplace else where you don't need a huge screen.
Sometimes it's the little things that make a TV stand out. Vizio's budget-minded V-Series doesn't have a QLED screen or Dolby Atmos sound, but it does come with one of the better remotes I've seen, with clear labels, six streaming-service shortcuts and a dedicated button to toggle closed-captioning on and off. And despite the low prices, you get amenities like Dolby Vision, voice controls, Apple AirPlay support and more.
Best Black Friday deals on 65-inch TVs
If your living room is on the cozy side, consider a 65-inch TV. It's still a plenty big screen, but it won't overwhelm the space (or your eyeballs if your couch is necessarily parked pretty close). On the other hand, read on for deals on 75-inch models, which represent the sweet spot right now in the all-important price/size ratio.
Amazon's first QLED TV (so far) serves up some impressive bang for the buck, including local dimming, adaptive brightness and the nifty Ambient Experience, which turns the screen into a digital artwork display (think: Samsung's The Frame TVs) when you're not watching your shows. This deal ties the lowest on record; it's not likely to get any better anytime soon.
Here's my Fire TV Omni QLED Series review if you want to learn more!
Best Black Friday deals on 75-inch TVs
I love this size; it's arguably the best bang for the buck right now, offering some serious screen-estate at prices lower than they've ever been. Indeed, for just a little more than you'd pay for a 65-inch TV, you can jump up in both size and features.
If you want maximum screen for minimum price, the Hisense A6 for $500 is about as good as it gets. In addition to the built-in Google OS for all your favorite streaming apps, the TV offers specific modes for gaming, sports, movies and more. And you can use either Google or Alexa for voice controls.
Best Black Friday deals on 85-inch TVs (and larger!)
Now we're getting serious; these aren't just living-room TVs, they're home-theater mega-screens. Yes, you're still paying a premium for jumping past 75 inches, but the deals are still amazing compared to where they were just a year ago.
It would be newsworthy enough to see any 85-inch TV priced below $1,000 (in this case well below), but one that also offers QLED (aka Quantum Dot) technology? And Dolby Atmos? Specs like those are often reserved for much pricier models. This is also a gamer-friendly TV thanks to it support for AMD FreeSync, which owners of modern consoles will appreciate.
Are... you... kidding... me? A 98-inch TV for under $2,500? TCL's new-for-2023 colossus normally sells for $4,000, and the best sale price to date was around $3,000. Granted, the Class S5 lacks a few of the bells and whistles of the Class XL, which I recently reviewed. But assuming you can fit the thing through your door and find a suitable spot for it, you're going to be in big-TV heaven.
