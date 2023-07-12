The 150+ absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023 — from Apple to Yeti

Hooray! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here! (Photo: Amazon)

Day one of Amazon Prime Day is winding down, but the deals are still going strong. From now through 11:59pm PT Wednesday, July 12, the retail giant is dropping some serious deals — and sending them straight to your door. Prime members can nab ridiculously good Lightning Deals, major savings on smart TVs and other top tech favorites, home goods, beauty essentials and more. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot. Now is the best time to get your hands on bargains before the holiday season — with many products seeing their lowest prices this year, if not ever.

Our editors are determined to find you the best deals and update this list live in real time, so you can check out the top 2023 Prime Day deals without having to endlessly scroll — quality over quantity, right? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, the best overall deals and some of the best sales on gaming accessories, clothing, headphones, vacuums and more.

Prime Day limited-time Lightning Deals

For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime's Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab these bargains when you see them. For more Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, check out our comprehensive guide, updated with the latest and greatest as they come in.

COMLIFE Comlife Bladeless Neck Fan $22 $50 Save $28 This lightweight fan is designed to hang comfortably around your neck. Its tiny turbine blades quietly move air around your neck to keep you comfortable when it's hot. $22 at Amazon

Soundcore Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds $80 $170 Save $90 If you value battery life, these earbuds win the day at an unrivaled 10 hours and the app customizes the audio to your hearing ability. $80 at Amazon

TruSkin Naturals TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $22 $49 Save $27 This is a mega deal on a mega bottle of a mega popular vitamin C serum — it has 91,000 five-star ratings. Grab it while it's 55% off! $22 at Amazon

REDLIRO Redliro Under Desk Treadmill $298 $480 Save $182 With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick. $298 at Amazon

LiBa LiBa Peva 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner $8 $20 Save $12 Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Liba liner is the creme de la creme of bathroom necessities. It's two and a half times thicker than other liners, and it won't accumulate soap scum. $8 at Amazon

GermGuardian Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Pet Filter $114 $265 Save $151 The Germ Guardian's true HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens, while the Pet Pure Filter adds in an antimicrobial agent to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on the filter's surface. $114 at Amazon

TREBLAB Treblab Bluetooth Portable Speaker $70 $120 Save $50 Take your party to go with this waterproof wireless speaker for over 40% off! Over 9,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $70 at Amazon

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales right now

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Even though the price is (very) low, the wow factor on this Fire TV is high. The Insignia has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. Alexa voice controls make it incredibly easy to navigate and find your new favorite binge-worthy show. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 Easy as pie: Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 The adorable Dot features a ton of cool features packed into a sleek design. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you use Alexa to crank up the tunes, play the news, set reminders and settle an argument. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube $110 $140 Save $30 with Prime Meet Amazon's Fire TV Cube, a handy all-in-one streaming centerpiece that instantly brings Alexa to just about every entertainment device. Save $30 with Prime $110 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 The Fire HD 8 is a versatile tablet for consuming entertainment. You don't get access to the full roster of Android apps, but the bang for the buck here is just incredible. $55 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $90 $129 Save $39 With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. Could 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers be wrong? $90 at Amazon

Amazon Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade $521 $550 Save $29 This self-cleaning blender will help you whip up smoothies, juices, hot soups, flours, dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings, sauces, non-dairy milks and more. $521 at Amazon

Amazon Bio Bidet Bliss Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat $467 $699 Save $232 Want to really upgrade your bathroom experience? Also from Bio Bidet comes this top-rated toilet seat, the Bliss BB2000, which features a heated toilet seat and customized water temperature, pressure and nozzle position. Along with a handy night light, the bidet also comes equipped with a wireless remote so you can control all the functions from one spot. You can save money on toilet paper, too, as it has a built-in warm air dryer. $467 at Amazon

Ember Ember Smart Mug 2 $100 $150 Save $50 Keep your morning coffee at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for over an hour with a fully charged Ember mug — $50 off right now during Prime Day. $100 at Amazon

Raemo Raemao X6 Massage Gun $42 $200 Save $158 with coupon Amazon's No. 1 bestselling massage gun is nearly 80% off for Prime Day. With 10 speeds and 15 different heads, it's a winner for sure. Save $158 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Jumper Jumper 14-inch Laptop $500 With a wide screen, an 11th Gen processor and enough RAM to handle most any task, this is a great all-around laptop. $500 at Amazon

Amazon Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon Hair today, gone tomorrow! This gizmo uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of regrowth for permanent results. Save $30 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Suuson Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $50 Save $37 with coupon This holder works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it. Save $37 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 Henckels has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery. And now's the time to make it yours — this set is over 60% off for Prime Day. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $24 $60 Save $36 C'mon — it has 'cooling' right in its name AND a bunch of holes in it. Can't you just feel the ventilation? Save 60% for Prime Day! $24 at Amazon

Crocs Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $28 $50 Save $22 Comfy Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoes on Amazon, and for good reason. They're loved by podiatrists, chiropractors, restaurant workers and a ridiculous 445,000 Amazon shoppers. $28 at Amazon

What should you buy on Amazon Prime Day?

There are a lot of great deals to take advantage of, and they're across a wide range of categories. Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, says electronics are usually winners, specifically smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and smart home devices. She also recommends looking at home and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, blenders and air fryers. Many clothing brands and beauty companies participate in Prime Day too, offering discounts on their products, Madhok says. "This includes makeup, skincare, clothing and shoes."Even simple things, such as Amazon Basics toilet paper and Amazon Fresh coffee "usually offer good markdowns."

How can I get the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. If you're a Prime member, you can also take advantage of Prime Day's "Invite-Only" deals. Those are products with special deals that Prime members can request access to. Check out the top navigation bar on the Deals page and click on the "Invite-Only" icon with TV to explore the special discounts.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 70% off or more

Soothe all the aches away with ease. (Photo: Amazon)

The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 9,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments. And yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now just know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to others that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”

$42 with coupon $200 at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 1.2L Dust Cup and 80,000 PRM Brushless Motor, Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Large Detachable Battery up to 35 mins Run Time (Grey Red) $180 $600 Save $420 See at Amazon

Jumper 14-inch Laptop $500 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 50% off or more

Been dying to "stick" it to your cable company? Let this be your weapon of choice. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a way to smarten up your existing entertainment center without buying a new TV? The Fire TV Stick 4K is the best all-around option. It's affordable, enables super-high-def resolution and is lightning fast. This nifty little device plugs into an HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to all the Fire TV features you could ask for, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. Cool, right? This powerful streaming stick provides crystal clear 4K imagery and puts all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips, so you can get from kicking back to pressing play in no time.

$25 for Prime members $55 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $90 $190 Save $100 See at Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit $98 $199 Save $101 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $80 $185 Save $105 See at Amazon

Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants $24 $50 Save $26 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

London Fog Chelsea 25" Expandable Spinner $139 $420 Save $281 See at Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence, 1 Replacement Brush Head, 1 Travel Case, Midnight Black $200 See at Amazon

The Drop Women's @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress $18 $50 Save $32 See at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Leak-Proof Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $9 $18 Save $9 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Admit it; you've always wanted to be a Pod person. (Photo: Amazon)

The earbuds that need no introduction (but we'll give them one anyway): Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't worry it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.

"I absolutely LOVE my AirPods!" raved one of the 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers. "I’ve been using cheap ear buds for a long time now, and I have had to keep buying new ones because all of them have had one issue or another. I decided to stop messing around and just spend the money to get some of these, and I’m SO glad I did! I’ve had zero issues with them, they charge quickly, the charge lasts a good amount of time and the sound is amazing. Definitely recommend! 100% worth the price."

$90 $129 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $19 $60 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $210 $350 Save $139 See at Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones $298 $350 Save $52 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $90 $200 Save $110 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on tablets, gaming and other tech

Just about everything you need in a laptop, delivered in a compact, crazy-cheap package. (Photo: Amazon)

This Jumper 14-inch laptop is down to just $290 from its usual price of $1,100 and includes 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a processor that can rev up to 2.4GHz. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "This is faster, better quality, smoother, lighter, brighter [than my old laptop] and so simple and easy to use. It has superb screen quality, particularly watching movies but even for gaming," one smitten user said. "I'm using it for online shopping, emails, video, TV, YouTube, social media and chat and its working smoothly for everything. What a great buy!!"

$290 $1,100 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed) $199 $370 Save $171 See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Google Nest Smart Thermostat $85 $130 Save $45 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $259 $700 Save $441 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook $290 $500 Save $210 See at Amazon

Alpha 7 III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera $1,498 $1,998 Save $500 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: $25-and-under deals

Trust Alexa with all your questions, shopping list adds, time checks ... and so, so much more. (Photo: Amazon)

The Echo Dot 5th Gen will tell you what time it is in more ways than one — it can show song titles, the current weather and much more. The Echo Dot with Clock gives major bang for the buck — plus, its face automatically dims in the evening, so you don't have to worry about being woken up by startlingly bright numbers.

$23 for Prime members $50 at Amazon

ISOPHO Large Sandproof Beach Blanket $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle $14 $23 Save $8 See at Amazon

Yeti Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans, White $13 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Portable Keypad Door Lock $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

Nature's Bounty Complete Protein $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $16 See at Amazon

Grecerelle Casual Floral Print Maxi Dress with Pockets $12 $33 Save $21 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $24 $70 Save $46 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Blink Mini $18 $35 Save $17 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2023: Best TVs deals on Amazon

The best way to enjoy the blazing summer sun — on your couch! (Photo: Amazon)

If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slacking.

$65 $120 at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch Class Curved UHD Smart TV $548 $800 Save $252 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $364 $450 Save $86 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $230 $350 Save $120 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $147 $225 Save $78 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best auto deals

Planning a climbing expedition to McKinley, Rainer or Whitney this summer? Get this Mount first. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be difficult if you're also trying to follow your phone's GPS. This car phone mount, now just $13 with the on-page coupon, is the perfect solution. It easily holds your cell in view for quick reference so you don't have to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving residue.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work, either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"

$13.49 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $20 $45 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $12 $27 Save $15 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best vacuums deals

Suck up dirt, pet hair, and all that dirt trapped between your floorboards. (Photo: Amazon)

Take the work out of vacuuming. This beloved Roomba (it has over 18,000 5-star reviews!) features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard flooring, while an included brush tackles edges and corners. It even has sensors to help your robot know which spots get the most traffic (and are therefore dirtiest).

"I live alone in a small place: no pets, no kids," shared one shopper. "What I do have is hair. It is very thick, it sheds constantly and is currently bright orange. I also hate vacuuming. This little buddy does exactly what I need, which is go back and forth across my flat painstakingly picking up all my hair."

$165 $300 at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 1.2L Dust Cup and 80,000 PRM Brushless Motor, Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Large Detachable Battery up to 35 mins Run Time (Grey Red) $180 $600 Save $420 See at Amazon

Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $120 $350 Save $230 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $460 $599 Save $139 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $266 Save $166 with coupon See at Amazon