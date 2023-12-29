The 15 most popular Amazon products of 2023 per Yahoo readers (and you'll love 'em in 2024, too)

Not everything has to be a popularity contest, but when it comes to which products are most worth your hard-earned money, these are the ones our readers can't get enough of. (Amazon)

The end of the year is often a time of reflection — and as shopping writers, we thought it would be fitting to reflect back on the most popular products among Yahoo readers. After all, our goal is to take the mystery out of shopping by finding the best products for the best prices and ensure your hard-earned money is being spent as wisely as possible. Well, apparently we hit the nail on the head with these 15 winners from Amazon, which span everything from top tech items, home goods and kitchen essentials to beauty and style must-haves. Among the hits we saw trending in 2023? Ever-popular Apple AirPods, along with not one, but two top-rated knife sets, a bestselling car vacuum and the handiest little electric scrubber there ever was.

Keep reading to see what else made the cut — you never know what the 2024 trends will end up being, but we're confident you'll love these timeless picks in the New Year and beyond!

Most popular home products 2023

Amazon Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber If you're thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that's essentially what it is — only instead of putting the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber in your mouth, you'll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom (or any small area in your home needing a good cleansing, for that matter). It does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6 volts of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second. According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time and energy saver? We love to see it. "I never write reviews — but I had to write about this amazing little tool," gushed a five-star reviewer. "I just bought a new house and wasn't going to replace kitchen and bathroom floors. I spent an hour or so with this little tool and some grout cleaner, and my old kitchen floors look alive again. I'm shocked. And very, very happy." Psst: Check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more info! $36 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver, whether using it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast food remnants on the floor or the layer of dust blanketing the dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord even reaches the trunk. This model even has a handy light and HEPA filter to help purify the air. "This is the best auto vacuum I have used," wrote an impressed customer. "It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well named because it does." $13 at Amazon

Amazon Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything nice and organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. "I can't say enough how these containers have changed my life," raved one shopper. "These are handy to reorganize your closets, bedroom or anywhere in your house. They are strong and are stackable. I would recommend these." $15 at Amazon

Most popular tech products 2023

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Ready to finally trade your fraying wired earbuds for a sleek pair of Apple AirPods? These second-gen top-sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings for a reason — well, multiple reasons: clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and the fact that you won't find yourself tangled up in cords if you accidentally fall asleep with them in. "I've had a real problem with finding comfortable earbuds and for years have stuck to the one [pair of] corded earbuds that were comfortable and didn't fall out," wrote one Apple convert. "I thought it was finally time to try these as I transitioned to only having a cellphone. I was surprised at how comfortable they are. The sound quality is good, and the charge lasts a long time. I'm a believer!" $99 at Amazon$99 at Walmart

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds Of course, you don't have to spring for AirPods if your staticky old headphones are in need of an upgrade. This affordable pair has won over thousands of Amazon shoppers, thanks to its immersive stereo sound quality, comfortable feel and up to 50 hours of playtime. "My wife purchased these buds for me weeks ago," shared a verified listener. "I am 79 years old and not high-tech. The earbuds are very easy to use and fit comfortably in my ears. I am now able to listen to music and YouTube while she watches TV. The sound quality is fantastic." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns!) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. "I always wanted a phone mount that was eye-level, and after doing some research landed on the Suuson car phone holder mount, and I love it!" raved a happy driver. "Easy to maneuver if the sun shines on the screen. My iPhone fits perfectly! All the parts are sturdy, and it is securely mounted! Why did I wait so long?" $12 at Amazon

Most popular kitchen products 2023

Amazon Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from worn-out to like-new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks. "This is an incredible tool," exclaimed a happy home cook. "Five-year-old expensive knives that I knew were dull feel like new — I didn’t realize how bad they were until I cut an onion right after sharpening them with this tool. Amazing." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set This No. 1 bestseller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife and six 4.5-inch steak knives, as well as a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured the brand knows what it's doing. "Finally, sharp (and safe) knives," wrote a satisfied shopper. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $150 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meats, one for vegetables, etc. No cross-contamination to see here! One happy reviewer wrote: "This knife set made me a pro in the kitchen. ... They cut like butter. They wash like glass. ... I actually purchased these knives for my husband and my son. My husband is the cook in the house, and my son is learning. I wanted them to have good stuff to use and no more of that cheap junk that you have to saw to cut meat. These knives cut in one little slice. Now I'm in the kitchen cutting up stuff, probably for no good reason." $22 at Amazon$22 at Walmart

Most popular beauty products 2023

Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream If your under-eye area could use a little freshening up, it's this No. 1 bestselling cream to the rescue! Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, calming niacinamide and three essential ceramides, it helps maintain and restore the skin barrier to preserve hydration and minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Now no one has to know you were up all night scrolling on your phone instead of getting your eight hours in. Even celebs like Olivia Wilde are fans. "I inherited very noticeable bags under my eyes (thanks, Mom), and they age me even beyond my 71 years of age," shared a content customer. "I've used this faithfully at least once a day and can see a significant improvement. Cream soaks in quickly and I've noticed no scent or objection from the sensitive areas above or below my eyes. I'll continue to use!" $14 at Amazon

Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo Not only does this popular shampoo smell like a dream (if you like an herbaceous minty scent, that is), it also helps promote the growth of longer, stronger hair, thanks to its biotin-packed formula. The ingredient is touted as a remedy for weak, breakage-prone hair and split-ends, allowing you to keep more strands intact — and they'll feel and look healthier, too. "I'm 65 and have suffered hair loss the last few years with two visible bald spots," shared an impressed shopper. "I've been using this for roughly a month and have so much new growth! My husband even said, 'Your hair looks so thick!' I can totally tell a difference and will be stocking up!" $9 at Amazon$10 at Walmart

Amazon Del Indio Papago Night Cream Salma Hayek is a fan of the main ingredient in this cream — tepezcohuite — which, along with vitamins A and E, is said to help hydrate skin, increase elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Just dab some onto your freshly washed face before bed for an a.m. refresh. "In all of my decades of trying skin-care products, tepezcohuite has been the most transformative product I have ever used," declared an excited reviewer. "In just a week's worth of use, morning and night, I see a noticeable improvement in my skin's tone, feel and texture. My 67-plus-year-old skin glows again for the first time in decades." Be sure to check out Yahoo Life senior beauty editor Jennifer Romolini's full Del Indio Papago Night Cream review for more info. $14 at Amazon

Most popular style products 2023

Amazon FYC Wool Socks Keep your feet nice and toasty with these top-selling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable — stock up before January and February rear their frigid heads! "I bought these for a trip to Alaska," wrote one shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven't shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. ... Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!" $15 at Amazon

Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Finding a bra that's comfortable, supportive, offers full coverage and doesn't look like it was made during colonial times is a pretty impressive feat — but we think we've done it. This Playtex wireless bra has tens of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to its cooling, moisture-wicking fabric, four-way wireless support (no painful digging!), Magic Ring construction for a natural lift and smoothing satin panels on the sides and back. With 14 lovely colors to choose from, it's a really pretty undergarment too! "This bra says 18 hours and completely lives up to that promise," raved a happy fan. "It fits perfectly when you measure for the proper fit; it is soft, not scratchy, and does not cut into my shoulders to provide support for my large chest. I am absolutely getting more!" $17 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts For many of us, Hanes is synonymous with comfort, and these top-selling shorts are no exception. They're made from an ultra-soft cotton blend and have a stretchy waistband with drawstring for a custom fit. Oh, and pockets, of course. Get 'em now and love 'em all year long — they come in four colors and sizes S-XXL. "As a 68-year-old woman, there are few shorts I will wear, but these are terrific!" gushed a Hanes enthusiast. "I walk a lot, and these are super comfy and well-fitting, great for lounging as well." $9 at Amazon

