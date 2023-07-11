The 120+ absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023
Shoppers, get your carts ready: Amazon Prime Day is happening now. Through 11:59pm PT Wednesday, July 12, Amazon is dropping some serious deals! Prime members can nab major savings on smart TVs and other top tech favorites, beauty essentials, home goods and more — plus, you can shop Lightning Deals so good they're practically steals. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on a slew of its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot. It's the best time to get your hands on bargains well before the holiday rush — with many products seeing their steepest discounts this year, if not ever. Right now, our editors are fervently shopping for you and updating this list live in real time, so you can check out the absolute best 2023 Prime Day deals without having to endlessly scroll.
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, the best overall Prime Day deals and some of the best sales on makeup, headphones, air purifiers, kitchen appliances and more.
Prime Day limited time Lightning Deals
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker$90$150Save $60
PIONEER 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$200$420Save $220
Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet$50$100Save $50
AMEIFU Air Purifier$82$140Save $58 with coupon
Innza Laser Hair Removal$60$140Save $80
Free Village Countertop Ice Maker$110$160Save $50 with coupon
Charmast Portable Charger$20$27Save $7
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales right now
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. Could 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers be wrong?
Ember Smart Mug 2
Keep your morning coffee at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for over an hour with a fully charged Ember mug — $50 off right now during Prime Day.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
The Fire HD 8 is a versatile tablet for consuming entertainment. You don't get access to the full roster of Android apps, but the bang for the buck here is just incredible.
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock
The adorable Dot features a ton of cool features packed into a sleek design. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you use Alexa to crank up the tunes, play the news, set reminders and settle an argument.
Raemao X6 Massage Gun
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling massage gun is nearly 80% off for Prime Day. With 10 speeds and 15 different heads, it's a winner for sure.
Jumper 14-inch Laptop
With a wide screen, an 11th Gen processor and enough RAM to handle most any task, this is a great all-around laptop.
Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal
Hair today, gone tomorrow! This gizmo uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of regrowth for permanent results.
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Alexa voice controls make it incredibly easy to navigate the TV and find your new favorite binge-worthy show. At nearly 50% off, this set's basically an impulse buy.
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount
This holder works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it.
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Henckels has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery. And now's the time to make it yours — this set is over 60% off for Prime Day.
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow
C'mon — it has 'cooling' right in its name AND a bunch of holes in it. Can't you just feel the ventilation? Save 60% for Prime Day!
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Comfy Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoes on Amazon, and for good reason. They're loved by podiatrists, chiropractors, restaurant workers and a ridiculous 445,000 Amazon shoppers.
Embark Dog DNA Test$127$199Save $72
Rossetta Galaxy Star Projector, Bluetooth Speaker and White Noise Machine$28$60Save $32 with coupon
X XISHE Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair$170$200Save $30
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge$10$16Save $6
Amazon Prime Day lightning deals
For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime's Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab these deals when you see them. For more Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, check out our comprehensive guide, updated with the latest and greatest Prime Day Lightning Deals.
PIONEER 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Save a whopping $220 on this 4K smart TV with this Prime Day Lightning Deal.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker
If you love soda, this SodaStream can save you tons of cash on bubbly beverages — and it's 40% off!
Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet
If your sketchpad could use a digital upgrade, this drawing tablet is lightweight and portable so you can create digital art, animation and design wherever you go. More than 22,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
AMEIFU Air Purifier
This air purifier uses a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.97% of odors, smoke, dust and other allergens.
Innza Laser Hair Removal
This handy device helps remove hair from your armpits, legs, arms, bikini line and more. It offers nine energy levels to help you tailor your treatment to your needs. A touchscreen makes it easy to operate.
Hussell Car Charger Adapter
This handy little gadget lets an older car charge up to two Android or Apple devices at the same time. Get up to 80% of a full charge in only 35 minutes.
Redliro Under Desk Treadmill
With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick.
Marco Almond®14PC Rainbow Titanium Kitchen Knife Set
This set includes 14 pieces: a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives and all-purpose kitchen shears encased in a wooden butcher block.
Charmast Portable Charger
Say goodbye to running out of juice on the go. The Charmast portable charger fits onto the bottom of your phone to fire it up again when your battery is low. It's fast, too: You can power up your iPhone by 50% in half an hour.
What should you buy on Amazon Prime Day?
There are a lot of great deals to take advantage of, and they're across a wide range of categories. Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, says electronics are usually winners, specifically smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and smart home devices. She also recommends looking at home and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, blenders and air fryers. Many clothing brands and beauty companies participate in Prime Day too, offering discounts on their products, Madhok says. "This includes makeup, skincare, clothing and shoes."Even simple things, such as Amazon Basics toilet paper and Amazon Fresh coffee "usually offer good markdowns."
How can I get the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. If you're a Prime member, you can also take advantage of Prime Day's "Invite-Only" deals. Those are products with special deals that Prime members can request access to. Check out the top navigation bar on the Deals page and click on the "Invite-Only" icon with TV to explore the special discounts.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 70% off or more
The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 9,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments. And yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now just know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to others that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”
23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit$98$199Save $101
Jumper 14-inch Laptop$500$1,100Save $600
TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$60Save $43 with coupon
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 50% off or more
Want a way to smarten up your existing entertainment center without buying a new TV? The Fire TV Stick 4K is the best all-around option. It's affordable, enables super-high-def resolution and is lightning fast. This nifty little device plugs into an HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to all the Fire TV features you could ask for, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. Cool, right? This powerful streaming stick provides crystal clear 4K imagery and puts all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips, so you can get from kicking back to pressing play in no time.
London Fog Chelsea 25" Expandable Spinner$139$420Save $281
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
HOTOR Leak-Proof Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$9$18Save $9
Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum$100$200Save $100 with coupon
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on headphones and earbuds
The earbuds that need no introduction (but we'll give them one anyway): Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't worry it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.
"I absolutely LOVE my AirPods!" raved one of the 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers. "I’ve been using cheap ear buds for a long time now, and I have had to keep buying new ones because all of them have had one issue or another. I decided to stop messing around and just spend the money to get some of these, and I’m SO glad I did! I’ve had zero issues with them, they charge quickly, the charge lasts a good amount of time and the sound is amazing. Definitely recommend! 100% worth the price."
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$199$329Save $130
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$19$60Save $41 with coupon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$169$350Save $181
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones$298$350Save $52
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$199$249Save $50
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones$90$200Save $110
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on tablets and other tech
This Jumper 14-inch laptop is down to just $290 from its usual price of $1,100 and includes 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a processor that can rev up to 2.4GHz. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "This is faster, better quality, smoother, lighter, brighter [than my old laptop] and so simple and easy to use. It has superb screen quality, particularly watching movies but even for gaming," one smitten user said. "I'm using it for online shopping, emails, video, TV, YouTube, social media and chat and its working smoothly for everything. What a great buy!!"
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$279$329Save $50
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$200$249Save $49
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet$55$100Save $45
Google Nest Smart Thermostat$85$130Save $45
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop$249$700Save $451
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock$30$60Save $30
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook$270$500Save $230
Amazon Prime Day 2023: $25-and-under deals
The Echo Dot 5th Gen will tell you what time it is in more ways than one — it can show song titles, the current weather and much more. The Echo Dot with Clock gives major bang for the buck — plus, its face automatically dims in the evening, so you don't have to worry about being woken up by startlingly bright numbers.
ISOPHO Large Sandproof Beach Blanket$16$22Save $6
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle$14$23Save $8
YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans, White$13$25Save $13
Nature's Bounty Complete Protein$14$25Save $11
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4$14Save $9
GRECERELLE Women's Casual Floral Print Maxi Dress with Pockets$12$33Save $21
Aerlang Massage Gun$24$70Save $46
Blink Mini$18$35Save $17
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)$23$50Save $27
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo$24$30Save $6
Prime Day 2023: Best TVs deals on Amazon
If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slacking.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$100$400Save $300
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV$364$450Save $86
Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV$230$350Save $120
Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV$350$600Save $250
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV$147$225Save $78
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best auto deals
It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be difficult if you're also trying to follow your phone's GPS. This car phone mount, now just $13 with the on-page coupon, is the perfect solution. It easily holds your cell in view for quick reference so you don't have to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving residue.
"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work, either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6$13Save $7
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$20$45Save $25 with coupon
Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher$8$13Save $5
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$12$27Save $15
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best vacuums deals
Take the work out of vacuuming. This beloved Roomba (it has over 18,000 5-star reviews!) features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard flooring, while an included brush tackles edges and corners. It even has sensors to help your robot know which spots get the most traffic (and are therefore dirtiest).
"I live alone in a small place: no pets, no kids," shared one shopper. "What I do have is hair. It is very thick, it sheds constantly and is currently bright orange. I also hate vacuuming. This little buddy does exactly what I need, which is go back and forth across my flat painstakingly picking up all my hair."
Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum$150$250Save $100
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$26$40Save $14 with coupon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$120$350Save $230 with coupon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum$460$599Save $139
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100$266Save $166 with coupon
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum$170$237Save $67
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$350$470Save $120
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Green, 1400B$86$124Save $38
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best kitchen deals
It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer$80$140Save $60
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$260$380Save $120
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville,60 fluid ounces, Ink Black$110$170Save $59
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker$50$70Save $20
YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans, White$13$25Save $13
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener$21$35Save $14
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories$11$30Save $19
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$80$185Save $105
Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes$42$68Save $26
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart$30$49Save $19
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best home deals
If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.
More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"
Farberware Portable Countertop Dishwasher$304$400Save $96
SafeRest Mattress Protector - Full Size$29$38Save $9
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Standard / Queen Size Set of 2$40$61Save $22
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Green, 1400B$86$124Save $38