Deal hunters, listen up: Another big holiday weekend has rolled around, and you know what that means: savings events galore, including at Target. Follow the bull's-eye to find price breaks on bestsellers like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer, sturdy HP laptops, and popular Ninja appliances with tons of five-star reviews, all discounted by up to 70%. These deals are live and there are more to come, so keep scrolling and stay tuned. Meanwhile, if you want to cast your deal net beyond Target, check out the best Presidents' Day deals of 2024 as well as holiday-weekend bargains from Amazon and Walmart.

Best Target early Presidents' Day deals

Target Baggallini Austin Tote Bag with Crossbody Strap $66 $95 Save $28 Want a dependable, durable bag at a superb discount that you can wear everywhere? You found it. We love that this Baggallini is designed with RFID protection, ideal for keeping your identity and cards secure while you travel — the water resistance, range of colors and patterns, and multiple pockets help too. $66 at Target

Target Costway 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set $126 $420 Save $294 This stellar three-piece set is a whopping 70% off when all is said and done. It includes all the bags you'd need for an extended stay — one 20-inch, one 24-inch, and one 28-inch bag, all with hard shells, expandable zippers and side-mounted TSA locks. $126 at Target

Target HP 14-Inch Chromebook Laptop $280 $370 Save $90 For work, home, school or wherever your adventures take you, this HP Chromebook is going to be your best friend for staying connected on the go. It features an Intel processor, vibrant 14-inch HD display, plenty of storage (128GB worth) and a long battery life — up to 12 hours and 30 minutes. $280 at Target

Target Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $200 $260 Save $60 We all love our furbabies, but that "fur" part can be quite an issue when it comes to cleaning. Luckily, Shark has heard our pleas, and its cordless pet-centric stick vacuum is just the ticket for sucking up Spot's fuzz before it becomes a real problem. You'll get up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and the HEPA filtration with an anti-allergen complete seal means that Fluffy's fluff will stay put once you vacuum it up. $200 at Target

Target Samsung 55-Inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV $330 $380 Save $50 If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup before Oscar night, you won't do much better than this 4K beauty from Samsung. Stream your favorite shows, movies and more with the built-in smart TV — then enjoy every single frame thanks to its crystal-clear HD resolution with a powerful 4K upscaler. $330 at Target

Target KitchenAid 5.5-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $320 $450 Save $130 What's more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer? This one comes with 10 different speed settings and three different attachments for whatever you’re mixing: a flat beater, a six-wire whisk and a dough hook. Need to add something? The tilt-back head gives you easy access to the bowl; or, if you want to add items while it’s mixing, you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing right back at you. $320 at Target

Target Gourmia 10-quart Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30 This workhorse of an air fryer can cook different foods at different temperatures and times thanks to the dual-basket feature, even allowing you to sync the finish time of your foods so you can serve everything together while it's still steaming hot. Seven different One-Touch cooking functions eliminate the guesswork in prepping your meal, and you can use the Preheat and Turn Food Reminders for even more convenience. $100 at Target

Target Keurig K-Iced Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker $90 $130 Save $40 Meet your new best friend, no matter whether you prefer your coffee piping hot or icy cold. For iced coffee, just select the Brew Over Ice button — and for your regular hot cuppa joe, you can enjoy three different cup sizes (8, 10, or 12 ounces). At less than 5 inches wide, it's also a great option for anyone with limited kitchen counter space. $90 at Target