The 12 best deals from Target's Presidents' Day sale — nab up to 70% off appliances, TVs, luggage and more
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $125 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
Deal hunters, listen up: Another big holiday weekend has rolled around, and you know what that means: savings events galore, including at Target. Follow the bull's-eye to find price breaks on bestsellers like the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer, sturdy HP laptops, and popular Ninja appliances with tons of five-star reviews, all discounted by up to 70%. These deals are live and there are more to come, so keep scrolling and stay tuned. Meanwhile, if you want to cast your deal net beyond Target, check out the best Presidents' Day deals of 2024 as well as holiday-weekend bargains from Amazon and Walmart.
Best Target early Presidents' Day deals
At $6 a pop, these lightweight panties from Jockey will keep you fresh and comfortable where you need it most. You can grab a 3-pack in sizes 5-11 and a variety of colors and patterns, like basic black, polka dot and beige.
How snuggly do these fleece-lined slippers from Dearfoams look? Breathable, no-sweat construction promises to keep feet dry and comfortable, with durable outsoles perfect for puttering in or around the house with ease.
As its name implies, this pressure cooker-air fryer hybrid does 10 different jobs in one handy machine: it pressure cooks, slow cooks, steams, makes yogurt, sears/sautés, air fries, bakes/roasts, broils, dehydrates, and keeps foods warm inside the pot. Whew!
Want a dependable, durable bag at a superb discount that you can wear everywhere? You found it. We love that this Baggallini is designed with RFID protection, ideal for keeping your identity and cards secure while you travel — the water resistance, range of colors and patterns, and multiple pockets help too.
Plush, durable and easy as 1, 2, 3: This air mattress auto-inflates with the flick of a switch, thanks to its powerful internal air pump. At 18 inches high, your guests will appreciate being off the ground.
This stellar three-piece set is a whopping 70% off when all is said and done. It includes all the bags you'd need for an extended stay — one 20-inch, one 24-inch, and one 28-inch bag, all with hard shells, expandable zippers and side-mounted TSA locks.
For work, home, school or wherever your adventures take you, this HP Chromebook is going to be your best friend for staying connected on the go. It features an Intel processor, vibrant 14-inch HD display, plenty of storage (128GB worth) and a long battery life — up to 12 hours and 30 minutes.
We all love our furbabies, but that "fur" part can be quite an issue when it comes to cleaning. Luckily, Shark has heard our pleas, and its cordless pet-centric stick vacuum is just the ticket for sucking up Spot's fuzz before it becomes a real problem. You'll get up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and the HEPA filtration with an anti-allergen complete seal means that Fluffy's fluff will stay put once you vacuum it up.
If you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup before Oscar night, you won't do much better than this 4K beauty from Samsung. Stream your favorite shows, movies and more with the built-in smart TV — then enjoy every single frame thanks to its crystal-clear HD resolution with a powerful 4K upscaler.
What's more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer? This one comes with 10 different speed settings and three different attachments for whatever you’re mixing: a flat beater, a six-wire whisk and a dough hook. Need to add something? The tilt-back head gives you easy access to the bowl; or, if you want to add items while it’s mixing, you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing right back at you.
This workhorse of an air fryer can cook different foods at different temperatures and times thanks to the dual-basket feature, even allowing you to sync the finish time of your foods so you can serve everything together while it's still steaming hot. Seven different One-Touch cooking functions eliminate the guesswork in prepping your meal, and you can use the Preheat and Turn Food Reminders for even more convenience.
Meet your new best friend, no matter whether you prefer your coffee piping hot or icy cold. For iced coffee, just select the Brew Over Ice button — and for your regular hot cuppa joe, you can enjoy three different cup sizes (8, 10, or 12 ounces). At less than 5 inches wide, it's also a great option for anyone with limited kitchen counter space.