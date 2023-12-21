The 10 best white elephant gift exchange ideas under $30

Heading to a gift exchange this weekend? You've still got time — barely — to score a killer gift that everyone will try to steal. I'm not talking about boring old soaps or hot-cocoa kits; these are fun, cool and/or practical items that keep within the white elephant-standard $30 price cap.

So check out my picks below, keeping in mind that you may need to choose 2-day or overnight shipping to receive them in time for the party. (The few items Amazon has already marked "arrives after Christmas" are collected near the bottom.) One other note: Although these prices were accurate at the time of this writing, they can and do fluctuate. Because Amazon.

White elephant gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas

TEMOLA Temola Cordless Tire Inflator with LED Light This insanely practical item can inflate a tire in just a few minutes. Just set the desired pressure, press a button and wait. It'll automatically stop inflating once it hits that number. It also comes with tips for things like balls and air mattresses, and it can double as a mobile charger for your phone. There's even a built-in flashlight in case you're inflating at night. $36 at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener This is one of those things you probably wouldn't buy for yourself but would love to get as a gift. So why not give it? This automatic can opener could be a lifesaver for anyone who struggles with arthritis or a similar condition, or who just wants to to avoid razor-sharp lids: The Kitchen Mama removes the entire top of the can, making it totally safe to touch. It's available in four different colors. $30 at Amazon

Baseus Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds Baseus has crafted amazingly good earbuds with a price tag that's even more amazing. The Bowie 'buds offer surprisingly great sound and noise-cancelling, with exceptional battery life to boot. Here's my Bowie MA10 review if you want to learn more! $30 at Amazon

Catan Studio Catan Family Board Game How good is this mega-popular game? Try a 4.8-star average rating from nearly 35,000 Amazon customers. Few products can claim that kind of universal love. So grab one for your gift exchange, and maybe get another for yourself as well. $49 at Amazon

Tile Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Tile trackers are great for finding not only misplaced keys, but also misplaced phones. That's because, unlike Apple AirTags, they track in two directions, not just one. These things are fantastic gifts; everyone can use one. $18 at Amazon$18 at Walmart

Aerlang Aerlang Massage Gun Who doesn't love a good massage? Nobody, which is why you might just "win" the gift exchange by putting this powerful full-size winner into the pile. It features 20 speed settings, six interchangeable heads and a zippered carrying case. $39 at Amazon

Donerton Donerton Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker For those who like to sing in the bathtub or samba in the shower (bad idea), it's hard to beat a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. This one has a suction cup for sticking to tile, plus it lights up and even has a microphone if you need to take a call mid-rinse. There are a few other varieties available, including versions with carabiners instead of suction cups, all priced about the same. Be sure to click the on-page coupon. $28 at Amazon

White elephant gifts that will arrive after Christmas

Dosmix Dosmix Retro Bluetooth Speaker Anyone who's a fan of retro stuff is sure to love this adorable Bluetooth speaker, which is available in five different colors and can play up to six hours on a charge. The design isn't just for looks, either: the large dial controls volume and the buttons below are used to play/pause music and skip tracks. It's on the small side, so don't expect big sound, but this might be perfect for a desk, nightstand or the like. $19 at Amazon

NoteBuddy Note Buddy Mini Portable Printer Equal parts fun and useful, this little battery-powered thermal printer requires no ink. Just feed it a roll of paper, fire up the companion app on your phone and print all kinds of items: photos, lists, labels, receipts and so on. It's completely wireless — the only cord is for charging — and it comes with five rolls of paper to get you started. $30 at Amazon

Popco Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Turns out there is such a thing as perfect microwave popcorn, with or without oil. Just dump some kernels into this silicone popper (which also serves as a bowl), wait a few minutes and presto! Because it's only $18 (and often on sale for less), you can pair it with a bag of corn and maybe some popcorn seasonings for a great little "kit" gift. I own one of these; can't recommend it highly enough. $18 at Amazon