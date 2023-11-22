Lowest price ever: Thanks to double discounts, this popular projector is only $86 — over 70% off for Black Friday

With chilly wintry weather on its way, movie night may have to stay indoors, but that doesn't mean you can't amp it up! Clear off one wall of the living room, plug in a projector and turn your couch into the comfiest movie theater seat of all time. Of course, you'll need the right equipment. Well, consider Amazon your one-stop shop: For Black Friday, you can get a top-rated Yowhick indoor/outdoor projector for just $86 (that's $214 off!) — just make sure you click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

This is one powerful projector, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen, thanks to the substantial 71% discount. This double discount is brought to you by Amazon's Black Friday bonanza and a bonus on-page coupon.

Why do I need this?

The indoor/outdoor Yowhick Projector with 5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth easily connects with your smartphone, so you can stream Netflix, Hulu and any other viewing service you subscribe to: The only thing you need is a wall to project on. Kick back and enjoy up to 300 square inches of projection with this handy device. This projector easily syncs up to your phone, computer or gaming device, basically anything that's got a screen. It even has a built-in subwoofer for powerful sound.

Wondering about picture quality? This projector offers an impressive high-definition 4K picture with 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It also provides 340 ANSI lumens for a bright, clear picture that supports up to 17 million color ranges. That all adds up to a fantastic (and clear) picture.

You can now watch everything everywhere all at once ... even Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Shoppers rave about the quality of this little projector. "First things first: This little projector is bright, I did not even have to darken the room (regular blinds are fine even on a sunny day)," said one shopper.

"It is every bit as good as my year-and-a-half-old full-size HD projector I paid over $1K for," said a fellow fan. "The image may even be better. To top it off, this has all the new features that my $1,500 one didn't have, including WiFi and Bluetooth speaker connectivity."

Another happy customer shared this glowing testimonial: "I just bought this projector on Amazon and I am really impressed with it. The unit itself is compact, but the lens is big and the picture is bright. The light source is LED so it turns on in seconds and should last a long time. There are multiple types of inputs. First I tried using it with a HDMI cable from my laptop. I just plugged it in and started projecting. When I put in a USB drive, I was able to go through the folders and look at pictures and watch movies."

"Small but mighty," one user said. "I couldn't ask for a better unit for the price, The picture quality is well above my expectations and colors are vivid ... The only thing I would say that could be considered a downside is that the power cord is a little short, but it's not that it is that big of a deal as I always have a long-corded power bar in my bag.

Don't miss your chance to save a whopping $214 and invest in future movie nights!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

