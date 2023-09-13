Thank you for attending the MAKERS x TechCrunch 2023 Women of Disrupt Breakfast!

TechCrunch

Make way for another Dutch class action privacy damages lawsuit -- this one targeting the company formerly known as Twitter (now X Corp); and MoPub, the mobile ad platform it used to own (before selling it to AppLovin at the start of last year), which is accused of "illegal trafficking" of millions of app users' personal data. While X no longer owns MoPub it was the owner and operator of the mobile adtech during the period the litigation targets -- including several years when the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was in application. The suit, which is an opt out (rather than an opt in) class claim, alleges the MoPub adtech platform unlawfully tracked app users, collecting people's data as they used third party software such as games, period trackers and dating apps, and then sharing/trading what could be very sensitive personal data on users with scores of companies without the individuals' knowledge or consent -- something the plaintiffs contend is a clear violation of the GDPR.