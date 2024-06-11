Thailand loosens visa regime to try pull in more visitors
Long a popular spot and stop for hedonists, beach bums and backpackers, Thailand is aiming to ramp up visitor numbers to pre-Covid levels with a revamped border system.
The new rules, which are to take effect later this year, will see passport holders from 93 countries be given a 60-day on-arrival stamp, up from the 57 countries, and a doubling of current 30-day allowance.
The Southeast Asian nation is to also offer a so-called "digital nomad" or "freelancer" visa for those who want to move there and do some work while taking in the sights.
The aim, the government said in a recent statement, is "to attract global talent." Successful applicants are to be permitted to do remote or long-distance work over 180-day stays on a multiple-entry 5-year permit.
Other recipients of the visa could include people involved in "cultural activities" such as Muay Thai (kickboxing), cooking, music festivals and medical treatment - the latter in keeping with Thailand having long been a hub for medical tourism.
The Thai government also said it would loosen health insurance requirements for those on other long-term visas or permits.
Last year, officials announced pubs, bars and nightclubs would get extended opening hours as part of government measures aimed at jump-starting tourism amid Asia’s slow rebound from Covid lockdowns and border closures.
Around 28 million overseas visitors entered Thailand in 2023, a big improvement on 2022’s 11.5 million, but far short of 2019’s 39 million, a number that put the country once known as Siam fifth globally after the US and on a par with Italy.