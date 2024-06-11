Thailand loosens visa regime to try pull in more visitors

Thailand's uninhabited Ko Khai island with its rock gate is one of the smaller islands in the Tarutao Marine Park. The country is hoping to lure more people to come for "workactions" with a more generous 60-day allowance. Manuel Meyer/dpa

Long a popular spot and stop for hedonists, beach bums and backpackers, Thailand is aiming to ramp up visitor numbers to pre-Covid levels with a revamped border system.

The new rules, which are to take effect later this year, will see passport holders from 93 countries be given a 60-day on-arrival stamp, up from the 57 countries, and a doubling of current 30-day allowance.

The Southeast Asian nation is to also offer a so-called "digital nomad" or "freelancer" visa for those who want to move there and do some work while taking in the sights.

The aim, the government said in a recent statement, is "to attract global talent." Successful applicants are to be permitted to do remote or long-distance work over 180-day stays on a multiple-entry 5-year permit.

Other recipients of the visa could include people involved in "cultural activities" such as Muay Thai (kickboxing), cooking, music festivals and medical treatment - the latter in keeping with Thailand having long been a hub for medical tourism.

The Thai government also said it would loosen health insurance requirements for those on other long-term visas or permits.

Last year, officials announced pubs, bars and nightclubs would get extended opening hours as part of government measures aimed at jump-starting tourism amid Asia’s slow rebound from Covid lockdowns and border closures.

Around 28 million overseas visitors entered Thailand in 2023, a big improvement on 2022’s 11.5 million, but far short of 2019’s 39 million, a number that put the country once known as Siam fifth globally after the US and on a par with Italy.