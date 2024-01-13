Thai hanger steak salad recipe

Hanger or butcher's steak is full of flavour and well worth ordering from your butcher if you’re able - Matt Austin

Hanger or butcher’s steak is one of my favourite cuts. You might see it classed as offal, as it sits under the kidneys and takes on a little of the offal taste, but don’t let that put you off. It’s full of flavour and well worth ordering from your butcher if you’re able.

You can use any trimmings from the hanger for this dish, or even use skirt or flank steak. I recently made pickled shiitake for my Telegraph column, so I’ve added that here, but it’s not essential as there are lots of flavours going on already.

As some Asian ingredients are not always readily available, when I see them I buy a stash to freeze – lime and curry leaves, galangal, lemongrass and turmeric. You can grate or chop them from frozen.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves

4 as a starter, or a main course as part of a spread

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable or corn oil

500g hanger steak, cut into 1cm cubes

2 large shallots, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, grated

50g root ginger, peeled and grated

50g galangal, peeled and grated

2 tsp cumin seeds

8 lime leaves, finely chopped

2 medium red or green chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

30-40 fresh green peppercorns (optional)

60ml fish sauce

60ml soy sauce

To serve

4 handfuls of small Asian leaves such as mizuna and mustard

2 tbsp chopped coriander, stalks and all

pickled shiitake (optional)

lime wedges, for squeezing

Method

Heat the oil in a shallow, wide saucepan or frying pan. Fry the beef on a high heat for a few minutes, colouring it and turning it over while cooking. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the fish and soy sauces, and continue cooking for 4-5 minutes on a medium heat. Add the fish and soy sauces along with 200ml water and simmer for 5-6 minutes, or until there is no liquid left in the pan. Taste and season if necessary. Serve with the salad leaves, scattered with coriander, and with pickled shiitake if using. Add lime wedges for squeezing.

