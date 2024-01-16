Textile Designer Arati Rao Is Helping Preserve Craft Culture’s Human Touch

This miniature yarn-making tool was given to her by a weaving center she works with in India, which uses full-size versions to keep up their centuries old traditions.

When I left corporate fashion in 2010, I made a trip to South India to see if there was a way to work directly with weavers where my ancestors are from, in Telangana. Their craft heritage has become devalued because people want things faster and cheaper, but the community there has done an amazing job establishing a weaving center, Pochampally Handloom Park, which operates like a co-op and is supported in part by government funding. After that first visit, we started working together on creating throws and other textiles from my designs, which was how I started my rug and soft-goods company, Tantuvi.



On one of my trips to visit the center, its director, Damoder Seetha, presented me with this mini charka, or spinning wheel, as a token of appreciation. The cotton Tantuvi uses is hand spun on wheels like this one, which is about five inches tall, but bigger. They are symbols of self-reliance in India and were significant in the freedom movement. One was even included in a rendering of the country’s flag in 1921.



I was so touched. I’m such a tiny little business, so I wondered, How is it that I mean so much to all of you? I think it’s because I’m not viewed as an outsider, even though I am one. I was born and raised in America, but I have a unique understanding of weaving culture because I’ve spent a lot of time sitting with people in their homes and connecting with the community. To be able to support this art form and the artisans has become so personal for me.

How amazing it is that we still have people among us that can do this? Why would we let it go away just because we want less expensive things?

