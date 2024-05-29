Texas temperatures are heating up. When is it too early or too late to mow lawns?

Texas weather is heating up earlier in the day, prompting Texans to wake up earlier to avoid the heat during outdoor activities, including lawn care.

But when does the roaring sound of a mower become too early?

There's no set law in Texas when it comes to landscaping work or lawn care, and every city has a different ordinance for sound.

What is the general noise ordinance in Texas?

Most cities have different ordinances for everyday household noises and construction crews.

Construction is generally prohibited between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and later on weekend mornings. Loud noises that are part of a residence—such as parties or music—have a bit more leeway and are generally accepted between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

It's essential to check the specific ordinances of your city and homeowners' associations because they vary.

But aside from your local noise ordinance, there may be other reasons to mow your lawn during normal hours.

Not only may it seem discourteous to mow while your neighbors are still sleeping — or if it's later in the evening, have already gone to bed — but it's also better for your lawn to mow during normal hours.

Best and worst times to mow your lawn

A man wears sun protective clothing as he mows grass along Montopolis Drive and Ben White Boulevard Monday, June 12, 2023.

According to Lawn Love, there are several factors to consider when choosing the best time to mow your lawn: dry grass, cooler temperatures, and enough time for the lawn to recover before cooler nighttime temperatures, which could increase susceptibility to disease.

Here are the recommended times:

Best: Mid-morning (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.) is the healthiest time for the grass because it meets all necessary conditions. It's also safer for the person mowing, as temperatures are cool enough to avoid heat exhaustion and sunburn.

Good: Late afternoon (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) is good because temperatures are beginning to cool down, making it a good time for mowing for both the lawn's health and human health. But it overlaps with the second-best time for irrigation. Irrigation should follow immediately to allow the lawn to dry off before cooler nighttime temperatures set in.

Bad: Early morning (before 8 a.m.) because the grass may still be wet from overnight dew — and it's inconsiderate to neighbors.

Bad: Mid-day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) because warmer temperatures can stress the grass, and they're also unsafe for human health.

Bad: Late evening (6 p.m. or later) because it does not give the lawn enough time to recover before cooler nighttime temperatures, potentially making it more susceptible to disease.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas weather is heating up. What's the best time of day to cut grass?