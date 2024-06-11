Texas State Aquarium's first sea turtle featured on USPS stamps

Be sure to check out your mail, as a Corpus Christi celebrity might be featured on a stamp.

Daisy, a Kemp's ridley sea turtle at the Texas State Aquarium, is one of six sea turtles to be featured on the new Protect Sea Turtles Forever stamps set.

A dedication ceremony for the stamps was held at the aquarium Tuesday, where people were able to purchase the stamps and even see Daisy in her habitat.

People wait in line to purchase new stamps featuring a sea turtle from the Texas State Aquarium Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Aside from Daisy, the stamps showcase a leatherback, an olive ridley, a green sea turtle, a loggerheard and a hawksbill.

Daisy the first sea turtle to join the Texas State Aquarium in 1990, according to Communications Manager Amanda Pruett.

Daisy, a Kemp's ridley sea turtle at the Texas State Aquarium, is one of the many sea turtles featured in a new set of stamps that were unveiled at the aquarium Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Before she was to be released, the verterinarian team discovered Daisy had cataracts — making it difficult for her to hunt prey or spot predators in the wild. The team ended up keeping Daisy and she can be found swimming around the Islands of Steel exhibit.

President and CEO Jesse Gilbert said for the past five to six years, the aquarium's sea turtle rescue program has released more than 3,100 sea turtles back to the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.

He said he is proud of the aquarium playing a small part in sea turtle conservation.

Maverick Goodman, 4, poses for a photo as he sticks his head out of a cut-out of a loggerhead sea turtle at the Texas State Aquarium Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Goodman and his family were visiting from Stephenville, Texas.

"I think this stamp shows the power of the sea turtle and how connected people are to these beautiful animals," Gilbert said. "Right now, we're developing plans to start a training center where you can come and be part of the training and learn how to be part of conservation in the field. That should be coming in the near future."

To purchase the stamps, visit your local post office or visit store.usps.com/store/stamps.

