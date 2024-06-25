Texas Roadhouse rolls out frozen bread rolls to bake at home. Find out how to get them.

Texas Roadhouse fans will soon be able to have the steakhouse's signature bread rolls at home.

The restaurant launched a frozen version of their rolls sold exclusively at Walmart, the box store confirmed Tuesday.

Walmart said that the rolls are currently in select stores in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio and are set to be rolled out "in all stores in the coming weeks."

Some bread rolls rolled out early

Handout photo of Texas Roadhouse mini-rolls packaging.

Texas Roadhouse said in a statement to USA TODAY that the product was intended to launch on June 29 but some Walmart stores put the product on shelves early, causing a stir on social media.

The 12-pack of mini rolls come in a ready-to-bake pan with a honey cinnamon glaze that mimics the restaurant's honey cinnamon butter. The rolls cost $5.26 per package.

"Nothing beats the fresh-baked bread we make in our restaurants daily," the restaurant said. "However, we’re excited for our guests to have an inspired by product available to them to make at home."

Texas Roadhouse launch comes on heels of 'Walmart Deals'

The rollout of the Texas Roadhouse rolls comes on the heels of Walmart announcing major summer deals.

The box-store giant announced Monday that it is offering select deals on its website and app from July 8 through July 11 as a part of their "Walmart Deals" promotion.

The promotion comes as other retailers and businesses have slashed prices in the face of reduced spending caused by inflation.

The company called the promotion its "largest savings event ever" and said that Walmart+ members would have early access to the deals on the first day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas Roadhouse launches bread rolls for home baking at Walmart