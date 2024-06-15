This Texas city is among the ‘worst’ U.S. cities for summer trips, per Forbes

(NEXSTAR) — The Lone Star State is ripe for summer travel — whether it’s the San Antonio River Walk, floating one of the state’s various rivers, or hitting the desert in Marfa, there’s no shortage of options. But is there any Texas travel destination you might think of skipping?

Recently, Forbes Advisor analyzed data for the U.S.’ 43 most-populated cities and ranked them on 16 metrics, including crime rates, hotel prices, average number of extreme temperature days, flight dependability and numbers of highly-rated restaurants. Cities were graded on scores of 100 in each category, with a score of 100 meaning the “worst” performance in that category.

It’s easiest to save money in these 3 Texas cities

While no Texas cities made Forbes’ top 10 of Worst Cities for Summer Travel, one Lone Star State staple was close enough.

Coming in at no. 13 is Dallas, which didn’t receive terrible scores in terms of City Experience (which comprises overall friendliness/cost-effectiveness for tourists) or Air Travel Experience. The city did, however, receive a fairly high score when it comes to Driving Experience (70.03 out of 100), which greatly impacted its overall score.

The Driving Experience category weighed a few metrics, including:

Number of people involved in fatal vehicle crashes between June and August 2017-21 per 100,000 residents

Average gas prices

Number of parking lots and garages per 100,000 metro area residents

Average speed in rush hour traffic

Waffle House is raising menu prices, CEO says: What to know

While Texas fared better overall than many states, a few others weren’t so lucky. Namely, Florida, which had three major cities land in the top 10 worst summer travel cities. The Duval County seat of Jacksonville was named the worst city for summer travel, with a City Experience score of 100 — the only city to receive a “perfect” score.

Elsewhere, Texas cities placed 15th (El Paso), 24th (Austin), and 34th (Houston).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.