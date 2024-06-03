This Texas beach town among most affordable in the U.S. Here’s what you get for your money

Sure, beach property across the U.S. are way out of reach for many. But a list compiled by Realtor.com dug up a few cities where it may still be affordable to buy a home near the sand.

A town in South Texas made the list: Corpus Christi

The city has one of the most affordable beach communities in the nation with a median home price of $315,000, according to Realtor.com

Located in South Texas, Corpus Christi is close to North Padre Island, home to the Padre Island National Seashore. The region is dotted with miles of beaches that provide access to the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters plus a variety of eateries, outdoor activities and museums.

This vibrant vacation destination town is packed with attractions to entertain visitors all year. The heart of the town is a miles-long seawall dotted by whitewashed pavilions with grand views of the Gulf. Halfway down the concourse is the memorial of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the “Queen of Tejano Music,” called Mirador de la Flor, or Overlook of the Flower, which was unveiled in 1997 to honor the town’s favorite celebrity.

White pavilions line the seawall in Corpus Christi, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. The USS Lexington museum can be seen in the background.

Paddlers glide under the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway on the calm waters of Laguna de Madre near North Padre Island. The Glow Row are guided tours on the saltwater lagoon a few minutes from downtown Corpus Christi.

Explore the underwater world found in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean at the Texas State Aquarium, where there are over 250 species of fish, reptiles, mammals, birds and invertebrates.

Minutes from downtown are a collection of museums including the Texas State Aquarium and the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. For World War II history buffs, there is the USS Lexington Museum by the Bay. The town boasts a 10,000-seat music venue in the American Bank Center. A half hour drive out of the city, over the John F. Kennedy Causeway and into North Padre Island, visitors and local can rent lighted kayaks and go for an evening paddle down the Laguna de Madre, a hypersaline lagoon separating the mainland from the island.

Two Corpus Christi beaches have also made the Star-Telegram best beaches for families list.

Many Texans spent their Thanksgiving Day on a fishing pier along the causeway on Padre Island Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Red Dot Fishing Pier was hopping with anglers trying their luck for speckled trout, with many driving to the coast from the state’s interior.

A heron walks on the wet sand as beachgoers enjoy the surf. Many Texans spent their Thanksgiving Day on the beach in Port Aransas Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Most affordable beach towns in America

According to Realtor.com these are the most affordable beach communities in the country in 2024.

Pascagoula, Mississippi — With a median home price of 164,000, Pascagoula is known for rebounding from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina. It has golf courses, fishing piers, bars, restaurants, and a variety of shops in addition to its beach. Atlantic City, New Jersey — Atlantic City is crowded with casinos, dining and shopping options. Its median home list price is $239,000. Deerfield Beach, Florida — A plethora of condominiums at affordable prices bring this city’s median home price to $239,950. It offers a variety of facilities and activities, including an arboretum, boardwalk, and a fishing pier.



Dennis Port, Massachusetts —- You can get ocean views and beach access in Dennis Port as World War ll-era cottages line its shores. The city is located on Cape Cod and has a median home price of $277,500. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — Nestled in the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach boasts a plethora of high-density condos, contributing to the town’s $299,500 median property price. The city is well-known for its amusements parks, including the Hollywood Wax Museum, a 187-foot ferris wheel, and the Ripley Aquarium. Corpus Christi, Texas — Beachfront condos, homes located a short drive from the beach make this Texas city attractive to its roughly 300,000 residents. You can also legally drive on the shoreline at North Padre Island. Sunset Beach, North Carolina — A variety of reasonably priced single-family homes and condominiums are located inland of Sunset Beach contributing to the city’s median house price of $340,000. Sunset Beach is well-known for its planetariums, fishing piers, and enigmatic beachfront mailbox, in addition to its sunset vistas.



Grand Isle, Louisiana — You can wave surf, try daiquiris and enjoy a plethora of seafood in Grand Isle, located on a remote barrier island on Louisiana’s Gulf Shore. The median price for a beach house is $375,000 Newport, Oregon —- Home to historic Nye Beach, Newport has a mix of beachfront condos and smaller homes near the shore. The median home price is $399,950. Some attractions include the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area and the Oregon Coast Aquarium. Ocean Shores, Washington — With direct shoreline access to both the Pacific Ocean and the north bay of Grays Harbor, the median home price is $425,000 in Ocean Shores. It is located on the Point Brown peninsula and has attractions including equestrian trails, casinos, and a public golf course.