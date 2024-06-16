Texas 4-H Roundup: Celebrating Our Outstanding Youth Achievements

Jun. 16—As the Texas 4-H Roundup comes to a close in College Station, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of their talented participants. These young individuals have shown exceptional skill, dedication, and teamwork across various competitions. Let's give a special shoutout to our standout achievers.

Food Show

Audrey Herrin secured a commendable Fifth place in the Food Show, showcasing her culinary talents and creativity.

Science Fair

Patricia Reed impressed the judges with her innovative science project, earning accolades for her hard work and ingenuity.

Public Speaking

Sarah Beck delivered an outstanding performance in Public Speaking, demonstrating her eloquence and confidence in front of an audience.

Invitational Livestock Judging

The dynamic duo, Audrey Herrin and Elena Herrin, showcased their expertise in livestock judging, representing our community with pride.

Robotics Challenge

Our 4-H Robotics team achieved an impressive Fifth place in the Robotics Challenge, highlighting their technical skills and collaborative spirit.

4-H Council At-Large

A special mention goes to Graycie Montfort, who ran for 4-H Council At-Large and did an exceptional job throughout the week. Her leadership and dedication are truly commendable.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is incredibly proud of these young individuals for their hard work and dedication. If you see these kids out and about, give them a high five for their outstanding achievements.