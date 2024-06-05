We tested the best budget hiking gear in 2024. Here’s all you need for under $200

Let’s face it, hiking is one of those weird sports that seems like it should be free, but in reality has loads of start-up costs, and finding the best budget hiking gear can be quite difficult. When buying hiking gear, you need to consider a comfy hiking backpack, grippy hiking boots, waterproof hiking gear (like a rain jacket) and proper safety gear (like a headlamp). But all those purchases can seriously add up.

Thankfully, several key stores and brands are dedicated to providing nature lovers with wallet-friendly technical gear to help them get outdoors. Though perusing the REI sale section and checking out websites like Steep & Cheap are great options, they lack reliability regarding certain gear and the sizes available. So, we did a ton of research to find the best budget day-hiking gear, sans discounts and sales.

After ordering all the items that users rated as their favorite in a given category, I tested them all on several five-mile hikes in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain foothills. I scuffed the boots against slick boulders, loaded the packs with weight and soaked the rain jackets under my faucet to determine their level of waterproofing.

The result is a fantastic, top-down list of the best affordable hiking gear. Read on for our favorite picks for hiking boots, backpacks and pants.

Best budget hiking boots and shoes

Hands down the most important thing to spend a bit on when you start your hiking journey is the shoes. Why? Because they’re a key safety item when it comes to not slipping and sliding on wet trails or loose gravel. Plus, the good ones can ensure your trek is blister-free.

Columbia Women’s Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot





This is, by far, the best high-top waterproof hiking boot your money can buy. They're a bestseller and a flagship item for legendary budget gear brand Columbia, come in loads of great colors and offer decent grip and support for hiking and backpacking. On the dry gravel trails of the Rocky Mountain foothills, they performed beautifully during my month of testing.



$60 at Amazon



Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boot





The men’s version of Columbia’s best-selling Newton Ridge is no less loved by fans, gleaning thousands of positive reviews on every website I researched. These boots are stylishly crafted with real leather, great ankle support and solid grip.



$66 at Amazon



Merrell Speed Eco Hiking Shoes





Another excellent option for just $100 is Merrell's Speed Eco Hiking Shoes. These shoes are a grippy-soled trail-runner style hiker that’s ultralight and incredibly breathable for those scorching summer days on the trail. I particularly loved how sturdy the shoes’ forefoot was on rocky, gravelly terrain.





Decathlon Quechua NH100 Hiking Boots





These were some of my least favorite boots I tested, but if you only have $50 to spend, they’re much better than wearing everyday sneakers on the trail. They’re a fine hiking boot that provides decent traction and ankle support, whether you’re training on shorter hikes or just starting and want to save money. Be forewarned, though — I found these boots to run small, so size up. I'd also recommend adding an insole like Superfeet for much-needed comfort.





Merrell Women’s Speed Solo Hiking Shoes





The perfect blend of form and function, these classic hiking shoes are constructed with waterproof suede, traction-heavy Vibram soles and breathable recycled mesh to ensure your feet stay dry and ventilated on even the most rugged trails. They were also noticeably lighter and better for hot weather hiking when I tested them on sunny days around Boulder. Best of all? They’re made with recycled and eco-friendly materials.





Merrell Men's Speed Solo Hiking Shoes





For just $10 more than the Speed Eco hikers above, you can nab a slightly sturdier (and still eco-friendly) hiking shoe with these Speed Solos. Featuring grippy Vibram outsoles and waterproof suede, these are a fantastic starter shoe for new hikers and those on a strict budget.





Best budget day-hiking backpacks

Emily Pennington/CNN Underscored

A sturdy hiking backpack is the second most important thing for your day-hiking setup. Ideally, you’ll want one that won’t chafe and offers plenty of thoughtful, well-designed pockets to store all your gear, snacks and layers. It’s important to consider what you’ll be packing and how much space you’ll need in your daypack so you don’t end up schlepping a huge bag up a mountain for no reason.

Decathlon Quechua MH100 35L Hiking Backpack





This is a truly awesome, affordable hiking backpack. I loaded it up with three liters of water, rain and cold weather layers and a bevy of snacks and lunch items before heading up El Dorado Canyon with a friend one weekend to see how it performed. I’m pleased to say it offered the best suspension of the three packs on this list. It was also hydration-bladder-compatible and offered one handy hip belt pocket. If you know you’ll carry a heavier load on your day hike and want a cheap backpack, get this one.





REI Co-op Flash 18 Pack





If you want a solid, budget-friendly, ultralight backpack to hold your snacks, water and a jacket, the REI Co-op Flash 18 is a fan favorite for good reason. Boasting a removable waist belt, a hydration sleeve and a back pad that can double as a seating pad on lunch breaks, this 9.5-ounce wonder is well worth its $50 price tag. I first fell in love with the pack’s fun prints and lightweight functionality on a trip to Sequoia in 2019. If you need more room, try the Flash 22 Pack ($60) which is also excellent.





Maelstrom 40L Hiking Backpack





Though this rucksack offers little in the way of internal suspension, it's roomy at 40 liters and has a stellar array of pockets, including two mesh water bottle pouches, hip pockets and an interior hydration sleeve. Its included rain cover was also awesomely waterproof when I tested it in my sink, dumping water onto it for one full minute. One thing to note is that because it lacks a frame, I don't fully load it up on my treks.





Best budget hiking pants and shorts

Emily Pennington/CNN Underscored

When it comes to hiking pants and shorts, you’ll likely want something durable, stretchy and quick-drying so you aren’t soaked and chafing if you get sweaty or caught in the rain. My favorite hiking pants also offer stretchy side pockets to hold a smartphone and at least one zippered security pocket so I don’t lose my keys.

Columbia Women's Leslie Falls Pants





I was truly amazed by how much I loved these pants. They offer much of what I love about my more expensive Prana Halle Joggers, like a forgiving waistband, great pockets and the perfect amount of stretch, but for a fraction of the price. They’re also sun-blocking and quick-drying, should you find yourself fording an unexpected creek.





Columbia Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pants





The Saturday Trail Pants by Columbia are another great low-cost option that boasts a fit similar to my beloved Prana Halle pants but with lighter-weight fabric ideal for warm treks. With easy-to-roll-up ankle cuffs and a flattering jeans-like waistband, these pants transition from trail to town with ease. One thing I did notice, however, was that they run just a touch small, so if you’re between sizes, consider going larger.





Decathlon Quechua Mountain Walking Shorts





These hiking shorts were amazingly comfortable and quick-drying when I took them on a 4.5-mile trek around Anemone Ridge in Boulder. With a super-stretchy waistband, deep front pockets and just the right thigh length to avoid chafing, these are surprisingly well-designed shorts for just $25.





Decathlon Quechua Men's MH100 Hiking Shorts





Sweat-wicking, quick-drying and budget-friendly, these lightweight men’s hiking shorts from Decathlon are a super deal for anyone looking to up their summer hiking game. Unlike the women’s version, they even boast a zippered side pocket.





Columbia Women's Sandy River Cargo Shorts





Another winner from Columbia, these Sandy River Cargo Shorts offer UPF 30 sun protection, are quick to dry and are blessedly sweat-wicking to keep you comfy on the trail this summer, whether you’re canyoneering, walking your dog or trekking through your favorite national park. They even come with an included belt, which was a godsend for me after a long Rocky Mountain hike.



$35 at Columbia

Best budget hiking tees and sun shirts

Emily Pennington/CNN Underscored

When it comes to hiking shirts, you want to avoid cotton, which can chafe and cool you down to a dangerous level if you sweat through on an intense uphill or summer day. You’ll also want a shirt with adequate, scientifically measured sun protection (which is typically marked with a UPF number). Below, we’ve listed a few of our top picks for quick-drying, sweat-wicking synthetic hiking shirts.

Decathlon Men's Quechua MH100 Synthetic Short-Sleeved T-Shirt





Though it doesn’t offer an official UV-protection number, this T-shirt from Decathlon’s Quechua line is amazingly lightweight, quick-drying and soft. I was sincerely impressed by how smooth and silky it was in my hands when I took it out of the box. As such, it would be a fantastic pick for both trail runners and hikers this season.





Decathlon Women's Quechua MH100 Short-Sleeved T-Shirt





This is another one of my favorite budget hiking shirts I tested. Soft to the touch and supremely stretchy, this bright short-sleeved piece also features mesh panels under the arms to help vent your body when hiking or running on a hot day.





Columbia Boundless Trek Active Long-Sleeve Shirt





This one’s for all my fellow hikers who enjoy a rowdy print. This lightweight sun shirt by Columbia comes in three fun colors and offers a well-placed mesh back panel to vent your torso and keep you cool when you’re huffing and puffing up a steep slope.





Columbia Women’s PFG Tamiami II Long-Sleeve Shirt





If you prefer a button-up style sun shirt, this Tamiami design from Columbia is a great option. Designed with hard-working anglers in mind (though it works incredibly well for hikers and trekkers, too), this top offers UPF 40 sun protection and is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. It even has a small side pocket for keys or a snack.





Columbia Men’s PFG Tamiami II Long-Sleeve Shirt





With its UPF 40 sun protection, moisture-wicking fabric and all-over coverage, this long-sleeve button-up from Columbia is the ultimate summer sun shirt, whether you’re fishing on the shoreline or hiking up a hillside. Because of its street-smart style, it also transitions from the summit to supper with ease.





Best budget hiking jackets and fleece

Emily Pennington/CNN Underscored

Having a solid insulating layer and rain jacket is crucial, whether you’re day hiking or backpacking, even in the summer months. Unfortunately, it’s typically one of the most expensive things you’ll have to purchase for your trekking quiver. Thankfully, there are a few stellar deals to be had, and we’ve scoured the web for them. Here are our top picks for budget hiking jackets.

REI Co-op Women's Trailmade Fleece Jacket





This ultra-cozy fleece offers conveniently zippered pockets, a super-soft hand feel and a high collar to help keep you warm when it's gusty outside. It’s also a bit thicker than the other fleeces on our list, making it ideal for cold nights and chilly climates. I love it for frigid shoulder season sunset viewing from my balcony, too.





REI Co-op Men’s Trailmade Fleece Jacket





Want a bright, high-visibility fleece jacket? Or do you prefer a sleek black design? Either way, REI Co-op has you covered (literally) with these super-plush fleece jackets. Featuring zippered pockets and recycled polyester fabric, it’s an eco-friendly way to stay warm and safe on the trail in any season.





Decathlon Quechua Women's Waterproof Mountain Walking Jacket





It’s tough to find a good rain jacket for only $50, but this sleek model from Decathlon is well worth the cost. Though it’s certainly not ultralight at 19.4 ounces, I found it amazingly waterproof and comfortable in my testing. It also had two zippered hand pockets, which I particularly loved.





Columbia Glacial IV Half-Zip Fleece





A lighter-weight and form-fitting fleece compared to REI’s Trailmade design, Columbia’s Glacial IV Half-Zip is amazingly soft, stretchy in the right places and, like most synthetic jackets, it insulates well even when wet. It was also wonderfully form-fitting in my testing, and stylish enough to wear around town.



$45 at Columbia

REI Co-op Women's Trailmade Rain Jacket





If you’ve got a little more than $50 to spend on a great raincoat for hiking, we recommend REI Co-op’s Trailmade Rain Jacket. Not only is it made with Earth-friendly Bluesign-approved polyester, but it also has zippered hand pockets and a cinchable hood to keep out the elements. I loved using it on drizzly dog walks because I could stash my keys and phone in the secure pockets. Plus, it’s machine-washable, should you take a tumble in the mud.





REI Co-op Men’s Trailmade Rain Jacket





The men’s version of REI’s best-selling Trailmade Rain Jacket is just as great as the ladies’ model. Blessedly waterproof and windproof, it’s a must-have for high mountain adventures this season. It even comes in loads of great colorways so you can showcase your unique style on the trail.





REI Co-op Women's 650 Down Jacket





Though it might not seem like the most budget-friendly jacket at first glance, this is one of the most affordable down jackets on the market. When I first took it out of the box, I was amazed at how soft it was, which kept me extra cozy on chilly evening dog walks when the temperatures dipped into the 40s. Even better is that it’s made with recycled ripstop nylon that resists abrasions. It’s also machine-washable, lightweight and perfectly packable, weighing just 10.2 ounces.





REI Co-op Men's 650 Down Jacket





We also love the men’s version of REI’s fabulous 650 down jacket. Weighing a scant 10.9 ounces, this packable, eco-friendly jacket offers two zippered hand pockets and two slip-in interior pockets to secure your valuable items on the trail. It’s a fantastic all-season jacket that transitions well to the ski slopes when winter hits but can also keep you cozy around a summer campfire.





Best budget hiking accessories

Emily Pennington/CNN Underscored

Last, but not least, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention a few of our favorite budget hiking accessories. It’s important to pack a bright headlamp and an extra pair of socks (to prevent blisters) into your day pack, and we’ve included a couple of our other must-haves here as well.

Cascade Mountain Tech Lightweight Trekking Poles





One of the lighter-weight budget trekking pole options on Amazon, this design from Cascade Mountain Tech is easy to adjust, durable and equipped with extra snow baskets, should you want to use them in the winter. I used them on a particularly steep ascent of Mount Sanitas and loved their lightweight durability.





Decathlon Quechua Hiking Socks Hike 500 High, 2-Pack





I’m officially obsessed with these cheap hiking socks from Decathlon. At $25 for a two-pack, they’re about half the price of other name-brand hiking socks, and they offer many of the same moisture-wicking properties and woven-in arch support that pricier brands have, too.





Gerber Dime Multi-Tool





If you’re on a budget, skip the pricey Leatherman and get a Gerber Gear Dime. It performed the best out of all the keychain-sized multitools in our testing lineup, and it’s my absolute favorite pocket knife for when I’m hiking or backpacking and don’t want something bulky.



$22 at Amazon

$22 at Gerber

Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp





Boasting an impressively bright 300 lumens for just $20, this is my favorite budget headlamp. It’s also wonderfully versatile and runs on AAA alkaline batteries or a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (sold separately). I love that the brand recently upgraded this product from its 200-lumen version while keeping the same price.





