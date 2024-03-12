Test Your Trivia With This St. Patrick's Day Family Feud Game



St. Patrick's Day for kids is really another festive celebration that gives them a reason to indulge in special treats, make themed crafts, wear head-to-toe green and embark on a day full of puzzles, riddles and other St. Patrick's Day games.

Set up cookie decorating competitions, host minute-to-win-it duels or embark on physical challenges with the young ones before ending the day with a hearty St. Patrick's Day dinner, and then hunkering down to watch an Irish movie. And save for the few accessories you might want to buy on Etsy or Amazon, you can DIY most of these ideas yourself, so it's easier than ever to create the perfect St. Patrick's Day party at home or in school. And if you're looking for even more St. Paddy's ideas, check out these fun activities.

Wishing you luck that you earn that first place pot o' gold!

Pot of Gold Scratch Off Prize Cards

With these custom scratch-offs, you can DIY your own lotto cards, so winners of the games can scratch off to reveal their prize.

Printable Leprechaun Maze

See if kids can help the leprechaun find his way to the end of the rainbow. This maze game will be a fun adventure for those who love puzzles and brain games.

St. Patrick's Day Bean Bag Toss Game

Each player gets three chances to toss their bags into the hole. Whoever comes out on top, wins big!

St. Patrick's Day Disc Drop Game

The perfect party game for kids! Take the disc chips and release them at the top of the board. Keep the prizes a mystery by making the "Hit!" spots worth a different treasure. It'll make things even more interesting (and fun)!

Scattergories Printable Game

The game is simple and oh-so fun: See how many words you can write down using letters from St. Patty's-themed words like "luck" and "gold" in a set amount of time. If you jot down a word that other players also came up with, you get five points. But for every unique word, you get 10 points. The person with the most points wins the pot o' gold!



Get the tutorial at Crafting Chicks »

Crafting Chicks

Inflatable St. Patrick’s Day Hat Toss Game

Even the littlest of kids can enjoy trying to get all the balls in this leprechaun hat inflatable. Honestly, we can see this being a fun game to play in the classroom (or for adults at an office party).

I Spy

These printable sheets make game time a breeze. Use one sheet to cut out tiny photos of horseshoes, rainbows and more, and hide the little slips of paper throughout your house or classroom. Give each kid a blank sheet and see who can find all of the items on the "I Spy" list first.

Get the tutorial at Let's DIY It All »

Let's DIY It All

Shamrock Shake

Using only an empty tissue box, a pair of pantyhose and ping pong balls, see who can "shamrock shake" all 20 balls out of their tissue box first. You won't be able to stop laughing once that timer starts.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan »

Play Party Plan

Shamrock Bingo

This adorable bingo game is perfect for any St. Paddy's Day party. It comes with the card, player chips and caller chips. Just don't forget to buy prizes for the winners!



St. Patrick's Day Family Feud

Hosting a Saint Patrick's Day office party? This cheap printable is the perfect way to see what fun answers you and your coworkers can come up with.

Shamrock Cookie Decorating Contest

See who can create the most fun and festive four leaf clover in a cookie decorating contest. No matter who wins, the results will definitely be delicious.

Roll A Rainbow

Use dice to collect all seven colors on this sheet to be crowned the winner. Will there be a pot o'gold at the end of this rainbow? You'll just have to play and see!

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan »

Play Party Plan

Green Sensory Bin

For the littlest ones, you can make a sensory bin out of green things like dyed rice and navy beans. Give them a couple of scoops and let them go at it trying to find gold coins.

Get the tutorial at No Time for Flash Cards »

No Time for Flash Cards

Make a Shamrock Puppet Show

This is a fun craft to do together if the kids are old enough to hold scissors. If not, some pre-made craft shamrocks will do.

Get the tutorial at Ministering Printables»

Ministering Printables

Pot O'Gold Coin Toss

See who throws the most gold coins into a small, black pot of gold. If you have a leftover witch's cauldron from Halloween, you can reuse it now as your pot at the end of the rainbow.

Gold Rush

This is a fun one for little kids. Tell them that a leprechaun came by this morning and hid some gold, and they have to find it. In the last room that you think they'll look, add some "leprechaun footprints" (or removable stickers) that led right to a pot of chocolate gold coins.



Printable Matching Game

Test your memory with a matching game like this one! Take turns trying to find a pair of matching St. Patty's Day images by flipping over the face-down cards.

Printable Gold Scavenger Hunt

If there's a class party, be sure to play this scavenger hunt, where kids will have to follow the clues to find the leprechaun's pot of gold.

Rainbow & Leprechaun Hat

This cute spin on Tic Tac Toe would be fun to throw in a goodie bag at a kids' party to give them something to do before they eat their chocolate gold coins.

St. Patrick's Day Minute to Win It

This is a timed challenge: Give everyone a spoon and see who can use them to pick out the most marshmallow pieces from Lucky Charms cereal and put them in a bowl. For older kids or adults, make it harder and assign a different amount of points to the different marshmallow shapes.

Hershey's Kiss Matching Game

Put colored stickers on the bottom of each Hershey's Kiss and you have an instant matching challenge.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY »

Studio DIY

Rainbow Math Game

Challenge kids to roll the dice, add the numbers and put the right number of cereal pieces on each colorful line.

Get the tutorial at Housing a Forest »



Housing a Forest

St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt

This cute scavenger hunt (with a super-sweet prize) is a great way to get their little brains working.

Get the tutorial at Ministering Printables »

Ministering Printables

Pin the Clover on the Leprechaun

You can use the printable from the Over The Big Moon blog, or create your own with leprechaun and shamrock party decorations.

Get the tutorial at Over the Big Moon »



Over the Big Moon

Green Fluff Basketball

Trade the iPad for this simple game of old-fashioned hoops, with a green twist, of course.



Get the tutorial at Moms & Munchkins »

Moms and Munchkins

St. Patrick's Day Word Search

This themed coloring book also features word searches and Irish folk songs, so there's a little something for every personality.

Green Slime

You didn't think you were going to have a slime-free holiday, did you? Follow our DIY slim tutorial and let kids create their own. We used Googly eyes for Halloween, but feel free to use shamrocks instead.

