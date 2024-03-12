Test Your Trivia With This St. Patrick's Day Family Feud Game
St. Patrick's Day for kids is really another festive celebration that gives them a reason to indulge in special treats, make themed crafts, wear head-to-toe green and embark on a day full of puzzles, riddles and other St. Patrick's Day games.
Set up cookie decorating competitions, host minute-to-win-it duels or embark on physical challenges with the young ones before ending the day with a hearty St. Patrick's Day dinner, and then hunkering down to watch an Irish movie. And save for the few accessories you might want to buy on Etsy or Amazon, you can DIY most of these ideas yourself, so it's easier than ever to create the perfect St. Patrick's Day party at home or in school. And if you're looking for even more St. Paddy's ideas, check out these fun activities.
Wishing you luck that you earn that first place pot o' gold!
Pot of Gold Scratch Off Prize Cards
With these custom scratch-offs, you can DIY your own lotto cards, so winners of the games can scratch off to reveal their prize.
Printable Leprechaun Maze
See if kids can help the leprechaun find his way to the end of the rainbow. This maze game will be a fun adventure for those who love puzzles and brain games.
St. Patrick's Day Bean Bag Toss Game
Each player gets three chances to toss their bags into the hole. Whoever comes out on top, wins big!
St. Patrick's Day Disc Drop Game
The perfect party game for kids! Take the disc chips and release them at the top of the board. Keep the prizes a mystery by making the "Hit!" spots worth a different treasure. It'll make things even more interesting (and fun)!
Scattergories Printable Game
The game is simple and oh-so fun: See how many words you can write down using letters from St. Patty's-themed words like "luck" and "gold" in a set amount of time. If you jot down a word that other players also came up with, you get five points. But for every unique word, you get 10 points. The person with the most points wins the pot o' gold!
Get the tutorial at Crafting Chicks »
Inflatable St. Patrick’s Day Hat Toss Game
Even the littlest of kids can enjoy trying to get all the balls in this leprechaun hat inflatable. Honestly, we can see this being a fun game to play in the classroom (or for adults at an office party).
I Spy
These printable sheets make game time a breeze. Use one sheet to cut out tiny photos of horseshoes, rainbows and more, and hide the little slips of paper throughout your house or classroom. Give each kid a blank sheet and see who can find all of the items on the "I Spy" list first.
Get the tutorial at Let's DIY It All »
Shamrock Shake
Using only an empty tissue box, a pair of pantyhose and ping pong balls, see who can "shamrock shake" all 20 balls out of their tissue box first. You won't be able to stop laughing once that timer starts.
Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan »
Shamrock Bingo
This adorable bingo game is perfect for any St. Paddy's Day party. It comes with the card, player chips and caller chips. Just don't forget to buy prizes for the winners!
St. Patrick's Day Family Feud
Hosting a Saint Patrick's Day office party? This cheap printable is the perfect way to see what fun answers you and your coworkers can come up with.
Shamrock Cookie Decorating Contest
See who can create the most fun and festive four leaf clover in a cookie decorating contest. No matter who wins, the results will definitely be delicious.
Roll A Rainbow
Use dice to collect all seven colors on this sheet to be crowned the winner. Will there be a pot o'gold at the end of this rainbow? You'll just have to play and see!
Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan »
Green Sensory Bin
For the littlest ones, you can make a sensory bin out of green things like dyed rice and navy beans. Give them a couple of scoops and let them go at it trying to find gold coins.
Get the tutorial at No Time for Flash Cards »
Make a Shamrock Puppet Show
This is a fun craft to do together if the kids are old enough to hold scissors. If not, some pre-made craft shamrocks will do.
Get the tutorial at Ministering Printables»
Pot O'Gold Coin Toss
See who throws the most gold coins into a small, black pot of gold. If you have a leftover witch's cauldron from Halloween, you can reuse it now as your pot at the end of the rainbow.
Gold Rush
This is a fun one for little kids. Tell them that a leprechaun came by this morning and hid some gold, and they have to find it. In the last room that you think they'll look, add some "leprechaun footprints" (or removable stickers) that led right to a pot of chocolate gold coins.
SHOP LEPRECHAUN FOOTPRINT DECALS
Printable Matching Game
Test your memory with a matching game like this one! Take turns trying to find a pair of matching St. Patty's Day images by flipping over the face-down cards.
Printable Gold Scavenger Hunt
If there's a class party, be sure to play this scavenger hunt, where kids will have to follow the clues to find the leprechaun's pot of gold.
Rainbow & Leprechaun Hat
This cute spin on Tic Tac Toe would be fun to throw in a goodie bag at a kids' party to give them something to do before they eat their chocolate gold coins.
St. Patrick's Day Minute to Win It
This is a timed challenge: Give everyone a spoon and see who can use them to pick out the most marshmallow pieces from Lucky Charms cereal and put them in a bowl. For older kids or adults, make it harder and assign a different amount of points to the different marshmallow shapes.
Hershey's Kiss Matching Game
Put colored stickers on the bottom of each Hershey's Kiss and you have an instant matching challenge.
Get the tutorial at Studio DIY »
Rainbow Math Game
Challenge kids to roll the dice, add the numbers and put the right number of cereal pieces on each colorful line.
Get the tutorial at Housing a Forest »
St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt
This cute scavenger hunt (with a super-sweet prize) is a great way to get their little brains working.
Get the tutorial at Ministering Printables »
Pin the Clover on the Leprechaun
You can use the printable from the Over The Big Moon blog, or create your own with leprechaun and shamrock party decorations.
Get the tutorial at Over the Big Moon »
Green Fluff Basketball
Trade the iPad for this simple game of old-fashioned hoops, with a green twist, of course.
Get the tutorial at Moms & Munchkins »
St. Patrick's Day Word Search
This themed coloring book also features word searches and Irish folk songs, so there's a little something for every personality.
Green Slime
You didn't think you were going to have a slime-free holiday, did you? Follow our DIY slim tutorial and let kids create their own. We used Googly eyes for Halloween, but feel free to use shamrocks instead.
