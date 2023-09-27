Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Can Do Yoga Now

Bryan Hood
·2 min read
0

The Tesla Optimus is ready to stretch its legs.

Elon Musk’s company recently shared a video of the latest version of its humanoid robot. The clip, which was posted to X, shows just how far the bipedal droid has progressed over the last few months, including picking up some yoga along the way.

The biggest news is that Optimus can now self-calibrate its arms and legs. Its visual sensors and joint encoders give it a better understanding of where its limbs are and how they move through space. Thanks to these advancements, the droid can now sort and un-sort different colored blocks, even with a human trying to distract it. It’s a simple activity, but one that shows the robot is learning.

The most impressive aspect of the video may be the outro, though, where we see how nimble the robot has become. During this sequence, Optimus shows off its newfound yoga skills. There’s room for improvement, of course, but its tree pose is pretty solid, and it may eventually be able to pull off Warrior 3.

The video was released almost one year after Optimus struggled to walk on stage during Tesla’s second AI Day, notes Business Insider. The event represented the first time the droid had walked without support, but it was hard to be too impressed by its hesitant and clumsy movements, especially coming more than a year after Boston Dynamics released footage of its Atlas robot running through an obstacle course with relative ease. It didn’t help that another Optimus unit had to be wheeled out on stage, either.

Tesla has yet to announce a firm timetable for when Optimus will hit the market. Musk has said that the robot, which he expects to cost around $20,000, could be ready in three to five years, but that’s as close as he has come to setting a schedule. If the robot continues to pick up skills at its current pace, that day could be much closer than anyone outside the company realizes.

