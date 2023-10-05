A Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Auctioned Off by L.A.’s Petersen Museum This Weekend

It’s still unclear when the Tesla Cybertruck will go into mass production, but one person will get the chance to secure theirs this weekend.

A “low-vin” example of the eagerly anticipated EV will be auctioned off on Saturday at Petersen Automotive Museum’s 29th annual Gala, according to Bloomberg. The winning bidder will receive their pickup once the finished vehicle finally starts to roll off the line.

More from Robb Report

The museum is buying a Cybertruck directly from Tesla for the auction and interest in it will likely be strong. Since it was first unveiled in November 2019, the electric pickup has been one of the most talked about vehicles in the world, and it’s easy to see why. The truck has an angular, geometric exterior made of stainless steel that is unlike anything else on the road. Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have also made some bold performance claims, including that the EV can drive 500 miles on a single charge and tow up 14,000 pounds. It’s unclear if the pickup can deliver on either of those promises, though, as final specs and price have yet to be announced.

Tesla’s Cybertruck

The museum has not said when the winning bidder will get their EV, but the description of it as a “low-vin” example suggests it will be one of the first built. Tesla proudly showed off the first Cybertruck in July, but Musk soon clarified that it and the other examples that have been spotted on the road this summer are only “production candidates.” Earlier this year, the executive said while Tesla would start building the EV this year, mass—or volume—production would not begin until 2024.

Tickets for this year’s Petersen Gala, which will be hosted by Jay Leno, have sold out. That doesn’t mean those who haven’t scored one won’t be able to bid on the early Cybertruck, though. Bloomberg reports that the museum will also take online bids for the vehicle. You can reach out to the museum at gala@petersen.org for more information on how to participate.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.