This Terrifying Video Of A Street "Breathing" During An Earthquake In Japan Has Gone Super Viral For Obvious Reasons
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day.
At least 55 people have been killed, and the videos coming out of Japan are pretty terrifying.
Terrible situation in #Japan.#tsunami alert..#緊急地震速報 pic.twitter.com/GtFTBdMSON
— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 1, 2024
One in particular from a hospital worker is going super viral:
もう本当に怖すぎました。津波の被害は今のところは無く無事です。夜勤に向かう途中で地面がすごい揺れだして、目の前で割れたりして、恐怖しかなかったです。避難ができる場所もなかなか無いし、仕事に行かなくちゃで、、しばらくしてから職場に着きました。動画慌ててたけど撮った pic.twitter.com/ueidzjPWX9
— へっぽこみー🐻❄️無事です！ (@mmmin726) January 1, 2024
People on social media are saying it looks like the ground is breathing.
The ground is breathing???!!! https://t.co/8bXTH1e1tN
— álìā should be serious (@thicksaladroll) January 1, 2024
Luckily, the person who took the video is alright. Her original tweet is translated as: "It was really too scary. There is currently no damage from the tsunami, and we are safe. On my way to work for the night shift, the ground began to shake violently, cracking open right in front of me, and I was terrified. There are not many places where you can evacuate. I have to go to work... After a while, I arrived at work. I was in a hurry to make the video, but I took it."
In another post, they talked more about how they felt seeing the ground move like that: "At this point, it didn't seem real anymore, and I was anticipating the worst-case scenario."
In any case, I had no idea the ground could do that.
OMG that's so scary https://t.co/qQSyfVITd8
— lizzy 🇵🇸✩ (@elisaninety8) January 1, 2024
As this person said, "It seems like a horror movie scene."
OMG, it's very scary, it's seems like horror movie scene, still no casualties in this area . #japones #JapanTsunami#JapanTsunami #Tsunami #Japon#輪島の火災 #TBSの記者 https://t.co/xCnF4tmyMs
— ❤️💚 คfเfค 🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@Melophile_fifa) January 2, 2024
