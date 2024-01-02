This Terrifying Video Of A Street "Breathing" During An Earthquake In Japan Has Gone Super Viral For Obvious Reasons

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan on New Year's Day.

At least 55 people have been killed, and the videos coming out of Japan are pretty terrifying.

One in particular from a hospital worker is going super viral:

People on social media are saying it looks like the ground is breathing.

Luckily, the person who took the video is alright. Her original tweet is translated as: "It was really too scary. There is currently no damage from the tsunami, and we are safe. On my way to work for the night shift, the ground began to shake violently, cracking open right in front of me, and I was terrified. There are not many places where you can evacuate. I have to go to work... After a while, I arrived at work. I was in a hurry to make the video, but I took it."

In another post, they talked more about how they felt seeing the ground move like that: "At this point, it didn't seem real anymore, and I was anticipating the worst-case scenario."

In any case, I had no idea the ground could do that.

As this person said, "It seems like a horror movie scene."

