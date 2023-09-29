Terrier types: 10 terrier dog breeds you might not know about

Terrier dog breeds get their name from the Latin word “terra” meaning earth. This is because these dogs were originally bred to hunt vermin underneath and above the ground such as foxes, badgers and raccoons.

This is perhaps one of the reasons that Terriers love to dig and are so determined. They are feisty, playful and enthusiastic pets and, while these high-energy, often stubborn dogs can be a handful, if you socialize them young and train them properly, they make entertaining, obedient and loyal pets.

This intelligent, protective breed is not only a wonderful companion, but they also make great watchdogs. The American Kennel Club recognizes 31 different Terrier types, but these are just a few of our favorites.

By Zara Gaspar