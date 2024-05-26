This is Tennessee’s favorite ice cream

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As temperatures continue rise, ice cream is flying of the shelves faster than ever as Tennesseans look for ways to beat the heat.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), ice cream makers churned out 1.30 billion gallons of ice cream in 2023.

It’s a proven fact that ice cream is one of the most desired sweet treats in the U.S. with the average American consuming around 4 gallons of ice cream per year, said the IDFA.

Sour Patch Kids Oreos? Peeps Pepsi? What’s with all the weird flavors popping up these days?

Researchers at Trace One recently analyzed Google Trends to determine the most popular ice cream brand in each state.

For the Volunteer State, the report found that Tennesseans search for Blue Bell more than any other national ice cream brand.

Blue Bell releases new flavor following ‘huge success’ of Dr Pepper variety

In fact, Tennessee’s favorite ice cream brand recently announced a new flavor to their beloved lineup. The flavor, A&W Root Beer Float ice cream, is a twist on a classic malt-shop treat, according to Blue Bell. The new addition become available for purchase on May 16.

However, when it comes to local brands, Cream City out of Cookeville stands out of Tennessee’s favorite, according to Google Trends data.

According to Cream City’s website, the shop serves over “40 unique and delicious flavors of rich, creamy ice cream, handmade waffle cones, and a full coffee menu.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Some of the flavors on the menu include black raspberry fudge brownie, honey roasted pistachio, horchata, toasted coconut, blackberry cornbread, and more. Click here to see the full menu.

To see the most popular ice cream brand in every state, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.