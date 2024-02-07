Ten to One’s New Aged Blend Is a Rum for Whiskey Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ten to One is one of the best new rum brands to emerge over the past few years, founded by Caribbean native Marc Farrell with the intention of moving away from the stories of “pirates and plantations” that have guided so many brand narratives. And now the Ten to One core lineup has a new member with the addition of Five Origin Select, an excellent new expression that is a blend of rum sourced from five different countries.

Five Origin Select will be a permanent addition to the portfolio and not a limited release, but according to the brand it will be available in smaller quantities throughout the year. There are some key differences between this new expression and the core Dark Rum. The latter is a blend of rum from four countries, aged up to eight years, and bottled at 80 proof. Five Origin Select is, as you can guess from the name, a blend of rum from five countries—Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic—aged up to 15 years and bottled at 92 proof. The oldest rum in the blend is a rum aged between 11 and 15 years from Guyana that was distilled on the Port Mourant double wooden pot still. This is a true rarity in the rum world that has been in use for nearly 300 years, and is used to produce El Dorado Rum. Like all Ten to One rum, no color, flavoring, or sugar was added.

We got an early taste of the rum, and it’s delicious. The color is a light copper-brown, with notes of brown sugar, banana, and molasses leading on the nose. There’s a natural sweetness to the palate, with notes of pineapple, ginger, pear, baked apple, vanilla, and milk chocolate. The bottle’s label is green, which according to the brand is supposed to represent both the Guyanese flag and the greenheart wood used to make the Port Mourant still. You can find Five Origin Select available to purchase now from the Ten to One website, and the rest of the collection (including last year’s Black History Month Artist special edition) is available from websites like ReserveBar.

