Ten C, Diemme Team on Footwear Capsule

FOR MARKET MOMENTS IN MENTALITIES

Outerwear company Ten C is linking with trekking boot specialist Diemme on a hiking footwear capsule embedding the use of the former brand’s signature Original Japanese Jersey fabric.

More from WWD

This marks the first time the patented OJJ textile will be employed on footwear, covering the upper part of Diemme’s signature Roccia Vet style. The boot — defined by its chunky sole and lacing hooks — has been renamed for the collaboration as Antermoia Roccia Vet in a nod to the namesake lake located in Italy’s Dolomites mountains.

“We’re all product nerds and while the devil is in the details of design and manufacturing, the divine is often in choosing the right materials. This collaboration highlights both,” said Diemme brand director Mats Alver.

The boot style is available in three colorways — chalk white, black and a greenish brown.

“We are very proud to present Ten C’s first collaboration with a footwear brand. In Diemme we found the perfect partner to undertake this project of combining different materials, which has always been one of Ten C’s key strengths,” said Enzo Fusco, founder and owner of the FGF Industry company, which owns and operates the Ten C brand, in addition to Blauer USA.

Available in a limited run of 350 pairs priced at 465 euros each, the collection is available on both brands’ e-commerce sites as well as select global retailers.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.