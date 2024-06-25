As temperatures climb in Athens, here are some tips on how to beat the heat and save money
Residents of Athens hoping for a break from the intense heat will have to wait a bit longer, as relief is not likely anytime soon.
“Unfortunately, we're not really looking at any relief probably for the next two weeks,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Carmen Hernandez. “We're looking at above 90 degrees probably for the next two weeks. We're going to be reaching temperatures close to between 95 and 98 for much of the area on Wednesday and Friday, especially for the Athens area.”
How to keep power bills lower during this heat
Air conditioner uses about 50% or more of a home's energy in the summer. According to Matthew Kent, Georgia Power spokesperson, one tip is to keep the air conditioning at 78 degrees and use fans to offset that temperature. Personal fans can reduce the perceived temperature about 5 degrees.
Using the AC a little less and avoiding heat-producing appliances, like the oven, during the hottest parts of the day can also help.
"Some of the easiest things are just turning your lights off, keeping the curtains and blinds closed on your windows during peak hours a day to keep the sun out and keep the heat out, and then unplugging anything that you are not using, because some of those can be a bit of a power drain," said Kent. "All those things together can help really impact and lower your ... utility bills."
How to stay cool
Drink water
Find air conditioning
Insulate your house
Wear sunscreen
Never leave pets or people in a closed car
Avoid strenuous activities
Source: U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security
Symptoms of heat-related illnesses
High body temperature
Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
Fast, strong pulse
Headache
Dizziness
Confusion
Heavy sweating
Cold, pale, and clammy skin
Fast, weak pulse
Nausea or vomiting
Muscle cramps
Tiredness or weakness
Fainting (passing out)
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
For more information, visit weather.gov.
