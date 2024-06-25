As temperatures climb in Athens, here are some tips on how to beat the heat and save money

FILE - A little girl cools off at the Virginia Callaway-Cofer Walker Park Splash Pad on a hot summer day on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Most of Georgia is under a heat advisory and it's only supposed to get hotter with temperatures predicted to be in the 90s.

Residents of Athens hoping for a break from the intense heat will have to wait a bit longer, as relief is not likely anytime soon.

“Unfortunately, we're not really looking at any relief probably for the next two weeks,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Carmen Hernandez. “We're looking at above 90 degrees probably for the next two weeks. We're going to be reaching temperatures close to between 95 and 98 for much of the area on Wednesday and Friday, especially for the Athens area.”

How to keep power bills lower during this heat

Air conditioner uses about 50% or more of a home's energy in the summer. According to Matthew Kent, Georgia Power spokesperson, one tip is to keep the air conditioning at 78 degrees and use fans to offset that temperature. Personal fans can reduce the perceived temperature about 5 degrees.

Using the AC a little less and avoiding heat-producing appliances, like the oven, during the hottest parts of the day can also help.

"Some of the easiest things are just turning your lights off, keeping the curtains and blinds closed on your windows during peak hours a day to keep the sun out and keep the heat out, and then unplugging anything that you are not using, because some of those can be a bit of a power drain," said Kent. "All those things together can help really impact and lower your ... utility bills."

How to stay cool

Drink water

Find air conditioning

Insulate your house

Wear sunscreen

Never leave pets or people in a closed car

Avoid strenuous activities

Source: U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Confusion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Fainting (passing out)

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

For more information, visit weather.gov.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Extended Heatwave Forecast for Athens shows temperatures in the 90s