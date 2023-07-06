Tell Us About The Worst Financial Mistake You Made In Your 20s

For many of us, our 20s are a time for growth, exploration, and figuring out who we want to be. They also tend to be when we make our first big financial decisions, and sometimes, those decisions don't always pan out the way we'd hoped.

"Whoopsies..."

Comedy Central

Money mistakes in our 20s almost feel like a rite of passage, but they don't have to be! In fact, I believe that by sharing the lessons we've learned from our own financial mishaps, we can help others become more financially savvy and give them the advice we wish we'd gotten in our early, mid, and late 20s.

"I'm just trying to help."

Freeform

So, if you have a major financial mistake from your 20s that you'd like to share, I'd love to hear your story!

Maybe you quit your job without another one lined up, and thought you'd find a new gig immediately. But it actually took you a whole six months to land your next job, and in that time, you blew through almost your entire savings.

"I'm broke as a joke."

CBC

Or maybe it was time for you to get a new car, so you chose to get a brand new model from a luxury brand because you wanted the absolute best, but the monthly payment was wayyyy above your pay grade, and you ended up going into serious debt because of it, and your credit score tanked from missing payments.

Peter Cade / Getty Images

Or maybe you opened up a credit card once you entered your 20s because you felt like it was the "adult" thing to do, but you had no idea how interest and credit worked, so you maxed it out almost immediately, and proceeded to open up even more credit cards. Fast-forward to your 30s, and you're still working toward paying off a mountain of credit card debt.

"Run it on my card"

NBC