Here are a few examples from comments on previous posts:

Some entries have been edited for length/clarity.

1. "I'd advise against going specifically into a payroll position. If it doesn't get outsourced, it's among the first jobs to go when things get bad for a company or industry, along with HR and recruiting."

"If there are widespread layoffs (as is happening now in many industries), they won't need as many people for payroll, and they'll cut costs as much as possible." —numbaonestunna Damircudic / Getty Images

2. "Absolutely do not recommend Amazon delivery driver to anyone. My boyfriend was a delivery driver for almost two years, and it is criminal how they treat their drivers."

"He was making $17 an hour, worked 12 hour days six days a week, and was discouraged from taking breaks, not to mention the weather conditions he had to work in. And they were constantly understaffed due to poor working conditions and asinine expectations. It is not worth it. Don't do it." —paytonmakenzie0 Daniela Vazquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. "I'd actually advise against getting a call center job unless you're certain you'll be able to leave it quickly. Once you're in, it's very hard to be seen as valuable for anything else."

"I had a call center job and wasn't even a phone agent for the majority of my time (we had internal workers there to do processing) and when I'd interview for other office jobs at other companies, a few times they declined me for the job I wanted, but offered me an interview for the phone customer service job." —panda_13 Nitat Termmee / Getty Images

