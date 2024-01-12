Tell Me Something About Pregnancy Or Postpartum That You Found Surprising

Hi! 👋 I'm Hannah, and I recently had my first baby. I wrote a bit about my pregnancy experience before I gave birth, but labor and postpartum were a whole wild ride.

Hannah Loewentheil/BuzzFeed

So I want to know, what are some very real aspects of pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum you experienced that many people don't talk about?

Personally, I wasn't prepared for the way I would sometimes feel phantom flutters and kicks after giving birth, reaching for my belly only to realize it was (mostly) gone.

Getty Images

Or that I would have to wear literal adult diapers for a few weeks 😒.

Olena Sakhnenko / Getty Images

Maybe you had a C-section and you didn't anticipate how long it would take in order to stand up or sit down or walk again without feeling pain.

Mariana Alija / Getty Images

Or perhaps you weren't prepared for the emotional rollercoaster ride that you took as soon as you got home from the hospital.

Fatcamera / Getty Images

Whatever it is, I want to hear about your "real talk" pregnancy, labor, and postpartum experiences. Because even if it feels like people aren't talking about these things, you aren't the only woman who has felt them. Your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. And if you prefer to stay anonymous, please feel free to share in this Google Form.