Tell Me About A Destination That Ended Up Disappointing You Upon Visiting

Traveling is full of surprises. When you're visiting a new destination, you never know exactly what you're going to find.

Visualspace / Getty Images

And if you love to travel, you probably go into each trip with high expectations. Sometimes, you leave a new place feeling totally blown away by it and excited to return in the future. But other times you might feel underwhelmed by a new place and wonder what all the hype is about.

So I want to know about a destination you've visited or a travel experience you had that you were disappointed with and why.

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Maybe you always dreamed of visiting Santorini. But after finally going, you found yourself disappointed with the island. It felt too touristy and overcrowded, and you actually loved visiting some of the neighboring Greek islands far more.

Franz Marc Frei / Getty Images

Or perhaps driving the Golden Circle in Iceland was at the top of your bucket list for years, but you finally made it there and found you couldn't enjoy any of the scenery without encountering dozens of tour buses.

Annapurna Mellor / Getty Images

Maybe you finally made it to Dubai but left feeling like you'd been duped. The whole city just felt like one giant amusement park full of tourist traps.

Maremagnum / Getty Images

Or perhaps you finally made it to New York City, a city that you always imagined visiting. But ultimately, you found it was too hectic, fast-paced, dirty, and overwhelming for you to really enjoy.

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Whatever the case, I'd love to hear about a travel destination or experience that left you feeling underwhelmed after visiting. Share your thoughts in the comments below, and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. And if you prefer to stay anonymous, drop them into this Google Form.