Television Super-Producer Marcy Carsey Drops Millions on Her 13th California House

She already owns at least 12 multimillion-dollar homes scattered across Southern California, including four extravagant Malibu properties collectively worth upwards of $150 million, but Marcy Carsey is still flush with syndication cash. And so it’s no surprise that the real estate fanatic and retired TV super-producer (“That ’70s Show,” “Roseanne,” “The Cosby Show,” “3rd Rock From the Sun”) was the buyer who recently shoveled out $5 million for a Brentwood home that’s right next door to another house she already owns.

Because Carsey’s latest acquisition was never on the market, photos and details are scant. But tax records indicate the modern-style home last sold in 1987, going for about $1.4 million to a non-famous medical doctor. Sited a few blocks south of Sunset Boulevard and originally built in the 1950s, the house offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,100 square feet of living space. There’s also a detached building of some sort on the 0.32-acre premises, likely a garage but possibly a converted guesthouse. The place is unusually private, set at the end of a tiny cul-de-sac and obscured from public view by multiple palm trees.

Carsey has owned the house next door since 2007, when she bought it for $4.4 million. But it’s not clear if the legendary TV producer has ever actually spent a night at that 1930s Tudor-style stucture—the property is or was reportedly occupied by her adult daughter Rebecca, while Carsey’s main residence has long been a far larger and more extravagant estate in the nearby Brentwood Park neighborhood.

Carsey’s latest acquisition gives her a two-house, two-pool compound at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Whatever the case, Carsey’s new $10 million compound gives her about two-thirds of an acre on a posh Brentwood cul-de-sac, plus two swimming pools and two houses with a combined 5,600 square feet of living space. The property is just a short drive to the popular Brentwood Country Mart, and a very short walk to Marilyn Monroe’s final residence.

Carsey, 79, sports a personal net worth widely believed to top $500 million. In addition to her many properties in Malibu and Brentwood, the Massachusetts native also owns homes in the California neighborhoods of Montecito, Pacific Palisades and Westwood, plus a ski chalet in Park City, Utah.

Carsey’s longtime Malibu estate served as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s extravagant July 2000 wedding venue.

Perhaps Carsey’s most impressive—and certainly her most valuable—house is her clifftop mansion on Malibu’s Encinal Bluffs, which happens to sit right next door to Kim Kardashian’s smaller $70 million vacation house. Astute celebrity followers may recall that way back in 2000, Carsey’s Encinal Bluffs estate served as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s heavily publicized wedding venue.

