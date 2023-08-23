Tekla Expands Its Sleepwear Repertoire With New Accessories

Tekla is expanding its sleepwear empire with a new collection of unisex T-shirts and boxers.

Cut with a relaxed fit and straight silhouette, the new T-shirts are crafted with 100% organic cotton and arrive in a medium-heavyweight jersey knit. Designed to be the perfect companion for sleep, the T-shirts can be worn as is or layered under the brand's classic sleepwear shirts. Arriving in "Washed Black" and "White," the new additions boast a smooth finish and easy drape for maximum comfort.

Elsewhere, the collection includes Tekla's signature lightweight cotton poplin, landing in the form of unisex boxers. Crafted with a relaxed fit (though still a little closer to the body than the brand's sleepwear shorts,) the boxers arrive in Tekla's typical "Alabaster White," "Shirt Blue," "Verneuil Stripes" and "Placid Blue Stripes" colorways.

To celebrate the release, Tekla teamed up with model-turned-photographer Polly Brown to showcase the cozy collection in her North London home. The collection follows Tekla's recent collaboration with Le Couleurs Suisse AG, resulting in a collection of winter-ready blankets.

Take a look at the latest offering above, now available for purchase via Tekla's website and Copenhagen store.

