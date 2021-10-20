Sensitive teeth? This gentle whitening pen, now $17 at Amazon, 'does the trick'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Say buh-bye to coffee and wine stains for good. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have a sweatshirt that says “but first, coffee,” you probably also have stained teeth. We get it, you love coffee, but you want your sweatshirt to be the only indicating factor. If you’ve tried all the whitening strips, trays, and tubes of toothpaste on the market, this one’s for you.

The top-rated VieBeauti Whitening Pen is on sale for just $17 — marked down from $20 on Amazon, and it’s designed to be more effective than anything you’ve tried before — but without any of the tooth sensitivity, money spent and hassle. The VieBeauti Whitening Pen is free of the chemicals that hurt your gums in other products, and based on before and after photos submitted by satisfied reviewers, it works instantly.

Give your chompers some love. (Photo: Amazon)

As effective as expensive dentist treatments

“Having worked in a dental office for many years, I am quite familiar with many types of bleach. I ordered another brand before I tried this and it did nothing! I decided to try VieBeauti and I knew as soon as I used it that this was the real thing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Not only does it definitely whiten but with no sensitivity, which is very unusual. It is easy to use and gets in between teeth.”

Removes coffee stains

A five-star reviewer with a coffee habit says this product is the quickest, easiest, and most cost-effective fix she found. “My teeth are fairly white but being an avid (maybe even an excessive) coffee drinker I was getting yellow stains between my teeth that regular brushing was just not getting. I needed something to get in the nooks and crannies of my teeth and this pen did the trick!” she wrote. “I recently saw my dentist and she commented on how white my teeth looked.”

Great for those with sensitive teeth

One five-star reviewer with sensitive teeth saw significant results. “I’ve tried many other whiteners, this one DOES NOT HURT my gums. There is no harsh feel of the gel and it works so fast,” the shopper wrote. “I needed my teeth whitened for my daughter’s wedding and this product did the trick.”

