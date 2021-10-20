Sensitive teeth? This gentle whitening pen, now $17 at Amazon, 'does the trick'
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you have a sweatshirt that says “but first, coffee,” you probably also have stained teeth. We get it, you love coffee, but you want your sweatshirt to be the only indicating factor. If you’ve tried all the whitening strips, trays, and tubes of toothpaste on the market, this one’s for you.
The top-rated VieBeauti Whitening Pen is on sale for just $17 — marked down from $20 on Amazon, and it’s designed to be more effective than anything you’ve tried before — but without any of the tooth sensitivity, money spent and hassle. The VieBeauti Whitening Pen is free of the chemicals that hurt your gums in other products, and based on before and after photos submitted by satisfied reviewers, it works instantly.
Shop it: VieBeauti Whitening Pen, $17 (was $20), amazon.com
As effective as expensive dentist treatments
“Having worked in a dental office for many years, I am quite familiar with many types of bleach. I ordered another brand before I tried this and it did nothing! I decided to try VieBeauti and I knew as soon as I used it that this was the real thing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Not only does it definitely whiten but with no sensitivity, which is very unusual. It is easy to use and gets in between teeth.”
Removes coffee stains
A five-star reviewer with a coffee habit says this product is the quickest, easiest, and most cost-effective fix she found. “My teeth are fairly white but being an avid (maybe even an excessive) coffee drinker I was getting yellow stains between my teeth that regular brushing was just not getting. I needed something to get in the nooks and crannies of my teeth and this pen did the trick!” she wrote. “I recently saw my dentist and she commented on how white my teeth looked.”
Great for those with sensitive teeth
One five-star reviewer with sensitive teeth saw significant results. “I’ve tried many other whiteners, this one DOES NOT HURT my gums. There is no harsh feel of the gel and it works so fast,” the shopper wrote. “I needed my teeth whitened for my daughter’s wedding and this product did the trick.”
Shop it: VieBeauti Whitening Pen, $17 (was $20), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV, $400 (was $600), amazon.com
LG 90 Series 86" 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV, $2,397 (was $3,300), amazon.com
Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series, $1,898 (was $2700), amazon.com
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV, $120 (was $170), amazon.com
TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $530 (was $800), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds deals:
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $240 (was $350), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $176 (was $200), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Max - Pink, $449 (was $550), amazon.com
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Smartphone and smartwatch deals:
Moto G7 Plus Unlocked, $199 (was $250), amazon.com
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $199 (was $295), amazon.com
TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone, $180 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm), $459 (was $749), amazon.com
Gaming deals:
TECLAST Gaming Laptop, $500 (was $550), amazon.com
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Nintendo Switch, $39 (was $60), amazon.com
Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $36 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat, $89 (was $130), amazon.com
Smart Lock SMONET Bluetooth Keyless Entry Keypad, $130 (was $400), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Bulb, $12 (was $22), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet, $76 (was $100), amazon.com
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
Bagotte Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $181 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, $536 (was $700), amazon.com
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $90 (was $120), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $80 (was $100), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Sdara Skincare Organic Marula Face Oil, $15 (was $23), amazon.com
Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, $4 (was $11), amazon.com
Herbal Essences Repairing Argan Oil Of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $12 (was $16,) amazon.com
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Style deals:
Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers, $24 (was $40), amazon.com
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck, starting at $30 (was $53), amazon.com
Leggings Depot High Waisted 7/8 Leggings Athletic Yoga Pants, $14 (was $22), amazon.com
Bedding and home deals:
MooMee Bedding Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $90), amazon.com
Queen Pure Cotton Top Mattress Topper, $79 for Queen size (was $100), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, starting at $31 (was $48), amazon.com
Linen Market LM Pattern 4PC Sheet Set Queen Honeycomb Yellow, $26 (was $90), amazon.com
Fossa Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set, $60 (was $80), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
It's a beauty bonanza over at Amazon — save up to $50 on Paul Mitchell flat irons, microdermabraders and more
Knee-high boots are trending! Here are 5 pairs to try right now, from $45
This comfy frock 'makes a hard day doable' — and it's now $27 at Amazon
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.