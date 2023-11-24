Trust Us, Teen Boys Won't Roll Their Eyes At These Gift Ideas



What does a teen boy want when it comes to a good gift? It's a question you may be asking yourself as their birthday approaches and we zoom towards the holiday season. Well, we've got answers, and good ones at that.

The best gifts for teen boys not only cater to his many interests but keep him active, healthy, engaged, learning, and entertained. These gifts can be trendy, sure, but they can also help them improve at a sport, relieve stress, or be a little more fashionable. It could be anything from a great dorm fridge for the young college student to jogger pants that look so good they can almost pass as formal.

Read on for some great gift options for the teen boy that will be received with genuine glee. We've got things for every kind of teen, from the gamer and audiophile to the jogger and book worm. Get a jump start before the holiday rush with this superb list.

Here are the 64 best gifts every teen boy wants in 2023.

Fitness Speaker

Portability tends to be a good idea when it comes to gifting for the teen boy. He'll love this fitness speaker, great to pack along to the park, on a camping trip, or wherever. It's waterproof, boasts a Bluetooth connection, and packs some big sound.

Shop Now Fitness Speaker amazon.com $54.99

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shoes

Even the biggest sneaker head will appreciate these classics. The low-cut version of MJ's first shoe, these babies are still teeming with style and all the colorful flair he could desire.

Shop Now Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shoes nike.com $140.00

Retro Bar Fridge

College kids like to eat, like a lot. Keep their fuel fresh with this retro bar fridge. He'll have a good place for his favorite perishables and, when he's old enough, he'll even have a bottle opener handy (built into the side of the fridge).

Shop Now Retro Bar Fridge amazon.com $170.35

Bordeaux Silicone Band Watch

Who says the newest generation doesn't like analog? This everyday watch is minimalistic and therein lies the beauty. No busy digital screens or health observations, just time.

Shop Now Bordeaux Silicone Band Watch nordstrom.com $79.99

x G-Shock DW-6900 Digital Watch

If a digital watch is preferred, go retro with this G-Shock collaboration. It's like the SUV of watches, tough as nails with stopwatch and calendar functions. The coolest feature might be the afterglow night button, which feels decidedly and wonderfully 1990s.

Shop Now x G-Shock DW-6900 Digital Watch nordstrom.com $199.99

Microsoft Xbox Series X

For the gamer, there's not much better than the Xbox. It's the console everybody wants for a reason, set up to play more than 100 great games and a galaxy of great accessories. Game on.

Shop Now Microsoft Xbox Series X dell.com $449.99

Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Training Strap

For the baller who likes to put the work in, this one-size-fits-all strap is ideal. He can train on his own, working on the fundamentals without having to chase the ball down. It comes with an app for running drills that improve dribbling, passing, and shooting.

Shop Now Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Training Strap amazon.com $44.99

Avengers Collection

It's never too early to jumpstart a good grooming routine. For the teen boy, a great way to do that is via the themed grooming kit. This Avengers-inspired one comes with four natural soaps, each depicting a Marvel hero.

Shop Now Avengers Collection drsquatch.com $38.00

Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse

A mouse can do so much more than click. This gaming version glows, fits the hand perfectly, and touts 180 hours of battery life. Responsive and wireless, it even has a protective shield so that spilled drink won't do any damage.

Shop Now Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse amazon.com $99.99

Signature Harrington Jacket

Need a prime gift for the stylish teen boy in your life? Look no further than this fantastic jacket, great for all seasons and set up with eye-catching gingham internal trim. It's cotton with ribbed hem and cuffs.

Shop Now Signature Harrington Jacket bensherman.com $139.00

Romero

Teen boys know that you don't have to sacrifice the sneaker look even when things get dressy. Case in point is this pair, sophisticated and sporty with hand-stitched leather accents.

Shop Now Romero magnanni.com $495.00

The Jack in Blue Everyday Oxford

A good Oxford shirt has many uses, from buttoned-up dinner dates to summer afternoons outside with the sleeves rolled up. This option comes in a shorter length, made to be untucked but still plenty classy thanks to the button-down collar and single rounded chest pocket.

Shop Now The Jack in Blue Everyday Oxford taylorstitch.com $98.00

Resort Percale Bamboo Bed Sheet Set

Make the dorm feel a little more like home with this higher-end sheet set. It'll improve even the most generic of mattresses or bunk bed set ups, offering great texture and a look befitting of a hotel or resort, not just a campus.

Shop Now Resort Percale Bamboo Bed Sheet Set cariloha.com $329.00

Kaiser 3 Series Premium Gaming Chair

Gamers know that the throne is a key element of the gaming experience. This chair does it all, coming in either linen or PVC leather and with magnetic head and arm rests along with an incredibly ergonomic design that'll keep his posture in order.

Shop Now Kaiser 3 Series Premium Gaming Chair andaseat.com $399.99

HD Roku Streaming Device with Simple Remote

Give him streaming freedom with Roku, a great stocking stuffer come the holiday stretch. He can tune in to his favorite shows, watch his team play, and have friends over for movies.

Shop Now HD Roku Streaming Device with Simple Remote amazon.com $28.35

Ultralight Black Hole® Mini Hip Pack

Fanny packs are back, teens know as much. This colorful take from Patagonia allows him to tow his essentials, either strapped like a belt or thrown over a shoulder.

Shop Now Ultralight Black Hole® Mini Hip Pack patagonia.com $35.00

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Lightning

AirPods are a staple accessory for anyone—and I'm sure the teenage boy in your life is in need of a new pair. These second generation buds are relatively affordable at Walmart, and include 100 percent noise canceling features.

Shop Now Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Lightning walmart.com $199.00

Classic Clog

The kids love Crocs and why wouldn't they? Blending slip-on comfort with style and functionality, they're much more than the shoes of chefs. This classic pair offers the signature strap and more than ample breathability.

Shop Now Classic Clog zappos.com $38.33

Fast and Free Running Belt

Great for the young jogger or cyclist, this running belt will keep him hands free when he needs to be most. Best, it offers a nice feel and fit and the reflective elements mean heightened visibility, no matter what time he exercises.

Shop Now Fast and Free Running Belt lululemon.com $38.00

Kore Jogger Pants

Nowadays, good joggers are more than Sunday morning pants. They're good just about anywhere, blending comfort and class. This nimble pair stretches all directions and comes with a built-in boxer brief liner.

Shop Now Kore Jogger Pants vuoriclothing.com $98.00

Inter Miami CF 22/23 Home Jersey

If you know the teen you're buying for has even the slightest soccer interest, this gift will def be a hit with him. On top of supporting a great team, this jersey is made with 70 percent of recycled materials.

Shop Now Inter Miami CF 22/23 Home Jersey adidas.com $90.00

Magnet Building Blocks

Here's the perfect desk toy. These magnetic balls are a way for him to channel his energy or stress when he's writing a paper and the words just aren't coming to him. The balls can be built, molded, or sculpted into different structures and are perfect for fidgety fingers.

Shop Now Magnet Building Blocks amazon.com $9.99

Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

This game-changer is the most affordable VR headset yet, and it will literally transport the teen boy in your life to a different world. From dancing games to puzzle-solving adventures, there's no doubt he'll find something he loves as he builds his VR library.

Shop Now Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset amazon.com $249.00 Courtesy

Game Set

Spikeball is all the rage right now. The volleyball-foursquare hybrid can be played indoors or out—wherever your teen and his friends are hanging that afternoon.

Shop Now Game Set amazon.com $59.99

Mega Clubmaster

Even if he has a classic pair of shades already, these Ray-Ban Mega Clubmaster shades will be his new go-to pair. With green lenses and a lacquered finish, these sunnies have a modern twist on a well-loved style.

Shop Now Mega Clubmaster ray-ban.com $127.40

Heritage Backpack

To school, to sleepovers, to the basketball court—the list of places he wears his backpack is too long. So, that's why he can never have enough of them. This bag from Herschel makes a pretty cool addition.

Shop Now Heritage Backpack amazon.com $69.95

Watercolor Pencils Set

For the one who is (impressively!) artistically inclined, this set of 72 watercolor pencils will be a creative new medium for him to work with. Pair with this durable paper that's specifically designed to be used with watercolors.

Shop Now Watercolor Pencils Set amazon.com $15.99

Mini Donut Maker

Got a pastry chef in the making? One could only be so lucky. Give him this gift as a hint that his next creation should be some fresh donuts you can also enjoy the next time he's feeling savvy in the kitchen.

Shop Now Mini Donut Maker amazon.com $27.96

Jenga Giant

What's more amusing than when one of his friends knocks over the Jenga tower? When that Jenga tower is four-feet tall. Yep, this giant Jenga set will provide plenty of LOLs.

Shop Now Jenga Giant amazon.com $99.95

2-Serving Panini Press

Your hungry teen can learn to grill up a batch of chicken or make his own delicious melty sandwich with this George Forman grill/panini press. It's got removable plates you can throw in the dishwasher, so he'll have no excuse not to clean up, either.

Shop Now 2-Serving Panini Press amazon.com $19.99

Glow In The Dark Football

He can throw the ball around for hours with this light-up football that won't get lost in the bushes when dusk hits. The LED activates with every throw.

Shop Now Glow In The Dark Football amazon.com $44.75

Razor E200 Electric Scooter

What teen wouldn’t want to zip around the neighborhood with one of these? Made for ages 13 and up, these electric scooters are all the rage right now. It's also way cooler than the kind of Razor scooter you used to ride (sorry, not sorry!).



Shop Now Razor E200 Electric Scooter amazon.com $224.00

National Parks Series

Whether he’s a writer or a national park enthusiast (or both!), this trio of memo books feature wanderlust-worthy illustrations and hold space for him to log his travel wish lists, vacation memories, and more.

Shop Now National Parks Series amazon.com $14.95

Bedside Shelf

Just like the best of us, teen boys can be a bit lazy. Luckily, he can clip this nightstand—with a cupholder—right on his bed so his essentials are always within reach.

Shop Now Bedside Shelf amazon.com $31.99

Game Console AirPods Case

Turn back time with this original Game Boy-inspired AirPods case. The reference is well before his time, but that’s okay—retro is cool.

Shop Now Game Console AirPods Case amazon.com $9.14

Lightning Reaction Shocking Games

Who has the quickest reflexes? These shocking games allows up to four players to test their timing and memorization skills to avoid getting a (super light!) shock. Good luck!

Shop Now Lightning Reaction Shocking Games amazon.com $99.72

Camping Hammock

This hammock is super easy to hang up practically any place outside for a chill place to read, sleep, or listen to music. No camping experience required.

Shop Now Camping Hammock amazon.com $24.99

Three-in-One Wireless Charging Dock

Finally, a way for your teen to get organized. Forget all those messy wires, this wireless stand can charge a bunch of devices at the same time. It's compatible with iPhones, Apple watches, AirPods, Samsung Galaxies, and more.

Shop Now Three-in-One Wireless Charging Dock amazon.com $19.95

Fujifilm QuickSnap 35mm Camera with Flash

Everything old is new again—and digital and disposable cameras are (I guess) how teens prefer to capture their photos these days. If the teenage boy in your life considers himself an average photographer, he'll love this affordable gift.

Shop Now Fujifilm QuickSnap 35mm Camera with Flash walmart.com $13.94

Suitcase Turntable

Think about who you're buying for. Is he *always* listening to Spotify? Here ya go. This record player connects wirelessly to speakers and is Bluetooth-enabled so he can start building up his vinyl collection.

Shop Now Suitcase Turntable amazon.com $62.24

Victrola Collector Vinyl Record Storage Case

And if he already has a record player (and a robust collection) get him a place he can store his vinyls. He'll love the compact, yet quality storage this Victrola Storage Case provides, and it'll be easy to pack up and bring to and from school (if he goes off to college).

Shop Now Victrola Collector Vinyl Record Storage Case walmart.com $39.00

Where Should We Begin? Game

Designed by renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel, this card game is a fun way to get deep with friends and family. It'll make a great bonding activity for everyone to do together over the holidays.

Shop Now Where Should We Begin? Game estherperel.com $40.00 Courtesy

Mitchell MU40C Concert Ukulele Natural

For the musically-inclined (or curious), this Mitchell ukulele is a great place to get him started. It's super easy to learn, and won't break the bank compared to other instruments.

Shop Now Mitchell MU40C Concert Ukulele Natural guitarcenter.com $79.99

Printomatic Instant Camera

Point, shoot, and print. That's all he'll need to do to get good quality photos to decorate his bedroom wall, and the photos feature adhesive backing, so (attention, dormies!) there's no need to nail holes into the wall.

Shop Now Printomatic Instant Camera amazon.com $74.84

Wooden Puzzle

Your future architect or engineer-in-training will be able to level up his puzzle-solving skills by building this 3D wooden rollercoaster. Once constructed, the ball included can actually roll along the track.

Shop Now Wooden Puzzle amazon.com $31.99

Chill Pill Shaped Throw Pillow

If the teenage boy in your life considers his space his sanctuary, get him some decor to make it his own. This Urban Outfitters pillow will add the perfect accent to a dorm bed, or his room at home.

Shop Now Chill Pill Shaped Throw Pillow urbanoutfitters.com $39.00

Bluetooth Beanie Headphones Hat

At first glance, this looks like a boring, basic beanie, but nope. It has Bluetooth headphones installed right in it. The headphones can handle up to 20 hours of music playback.

Shop Now Bluetooth Beanie Headphones Hat amazon.com $10.91

Personal Blender

This next-level personal blender will let him seamlessly crush ice, frozen fruits, and veggies for tasty smoothies, shakes, or "nice" cream at the touch of a button. And, if he's not a fan of washing dishes, don't worry—it's dishwasher safe, too.

Shop Now Personal Blender amazon.com $54.99

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Make sure he never loses his stuff after football practice again with this set of Apple AirTags that he can stick on literally everything he owns.

Shop Now Apple AirTag 4 Pack amazon.com $79.99 Courtesy

Chuck Taylor All Star

Hightop black converse will truly never go out of style. If the teen boy you're shopping for considers himself even slightly indie, or is just in need of a new pair of sneaks, these will definitely do the job.

Shop Now Chuck Taylor All Star converse.com $65.00

Frigidaire Portable Retro Extra Large 9-Can Capacity Mini Cooler

If he's about to head off to college, this Frigidaire mini cooler provides a stylistic and functional decor piece to his room. Plus, it won't take up too much space.

Shop Now Frigidaire Portable Retro Extra Large 9-Can Capacity Mini Cooler walmart.com $39.98

Custom Cornhole Board

If the teenage boy in your life loves to have his friends over, invest in this Tupelo custom-made Cornhole Board set. It's a bit pricey, but it'll be a functional and touching present. You can even customize it!

Shop Now Custom Cornhole Board $1190.00

The Balance Set

It's likely the teenage boy in your life does not have an affinity for skincare products, but if he does—he'll love this Ordinary set. And if he doesn't, then this gift will keep on giving for years to come.

Shop Now The Balance Set theordinary.com $21.41

National Sling Backpack

This sling backpack is about to become a staple in your teenage boy's wardrobe. He'll love the convenience of having a place to store all his essentials on-the-go—and he'll look super cool while doing it.

Shop Now National Sling Backpack adidas.com $48.00

Maranda Enterprises Double Ladderball Game

He'll be occupied with his friends for hours in the backyard or at the beach with this ladder ball set. If he's never played, don't worry: It comes with easy-to-follow instructions.

Shop Now Maranda Enterprises Double Ladderball Game walmart.com $38.28

StubHub Gift Card

Let's face it, what the teenage boy in your life really wants is to go to more sports games or concerts in 2024. Gift him the opportunity to see all the events to his heart's content with a StubHub gift card.

Shop Now StubHub Gift Card $100.00

Rocket Hoodie

The brand tentree plants trees every time an item is purchased on its website. This NASA-inspired rocket hoodie will be an interesting addition to your teen's wardrobe, and he'll love telling people about its mission.

Shop Now Rocket Hoodie tentree.com $61.60

Arizona Essentials

Athletic slides are a typical staple in a teen's wardrobe, so add a little flair to his preferred footwear by gifting him these rubber-soled Birkenstocks. He'll acquiesce quickly.

Shop Now Arizona Essentials birkenstock.com $49.95

TruFeel Golf Balls

Any golfing enthusiast will be pleased with these Titleist TruFeel balls. They're a bit more palatably priced than the brand's infamous Pro V1's, but if he's a beginner, he won't mind losing these in a pond if he ever shanks his drive.

Shop Now TruFeel Golf Balls walmart.com $24.97

Nintendo Switch™ Mario Kart™

This is a no-brainer for the teenager in your life who is obsessed with video games. If he doesn't already have it, it's definitely on his wish list—just be sure you get to be the first one to get it for him

Shop Now Nintendo Switch™ Mario Kart™ walmart.com $299.00

Torpedo Complete Skateboard

Is your teen eager to pick up skating? This torpedo board will give him a great place to start, and it'll become a super convenient mode of transportation when/if he heads off to college. Plus, it's super affordable if it's only a temporary hobby.

Shop Now Torpedo Complete Skateboard walmart.com $39.11

Hank Bifold Wallet

This Hershel Bifold Wallet is a perfect "starter" wallet for young teens, and a stylish pick for those who already have their driver's license. If you know he doesn't have one, he'll appreciate this soon-to-be necessity.

Shop Now Hank Bifold Wallet nordstrom.com $40.00

Youth Merino Wool Blend Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

Bombas socks are the best pick for a solid set of new socks, and any teenage boy will love these forest-inspired prints. It might not be the gift he's most excited about—but trust he'll use them the most.

Shop Now Youth Merino Wool Blend Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box bombas.com $54.00

32oz Wide Mouth Sustain Water Bottle

Nalgene water bottles are the Stanley Cups for teenage boys. If you want to make the gift extra personal, consider gifting him some unique stickers to decorate it, or fill the inside with his favorite candy.

Shop Now 32oz Wide Mouth Sustain Water Bottle nalgene.com $16.99

Binoculars

If the teen boy in your life likes to hunt, then it's likely that he's already owns a pair of binoculars, but it's never a bad idea to restock. These are also a great pick for any teens interested in birdwatching.

Shop Now Binoculars walmart.com $27.99

The Catcher in the Rye

Most teenage boys who like to read will list this as their favorite book. Catcher in the Rye deserves its criticisms, but it's still a good read. At the very least, it'll be something aesthetically pleasing for his book shelf. To personalize it, write him a note on the title page.

Shop Now The Catcher in the Rye walmart.com $9.99

