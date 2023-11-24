Trust Us, Teen Boys Won't Roll Their Eyes At These Gift Ideas
What does a teen boy want when it comes to a good gift? It's a question you may be asking yourself as their birthday approaches and we zoom towards the holiday season. Well, we've got answers, and good ones at that.
The best gifts for teen boys not only cater to his many interests but keep him active, healthy, engaged, learning, and entertained. These gifts can be trendy, sure, but they can also help them improve at a sport, relieve stress, or be a little more fashionable. It could be anything from a great dorm fridge for the young college student to jogger pants that look so good they can almost pass as formal.
Read on for some great gift options for the teen boy that will be received with genuine glee. We've got things for every kind of teen, from the gamer and audiophile to the jogger and book worm. Get a jump start before the holiday rush with this superb list.
Here are the 64 best gifts every teen boy wants in 2023.
Fitness Speaker
Portability tends to be a good idea when it comes to gifting for the teen boy. He'll love this fitness speaker, great to pack along to the park, on a camping trip, or wherever. It's waterproof, boasts a Bluetooth connection, and packs some big sound.
Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shoes
Even the biggest sneaker head will appreciate these classics. The low-cut version of MJ's first shoe, these babies are still teeming with style and all the colorful flair he could desire.
Retro Bar Fridge
College kids like to eat, like a lot. Keep their fuel fresh with this retro bar fridge. He'll have a good place for his favorite perishables and, when he's old enough, he'll even have a bottle opener handy (built into the side of the fridge).
Bordeaux Silicone Band Watch
Who says the newest generation doesn't like analog? This everyday watch is minimalistic and therein lies the beauty. No busy digital screens or health observations, just time.
x G-Shock DW-6900 Digital Watch
If a digital watch is preferred, go retro with this G-Shock collaboration. It's like the SUV of watches, tough as nails with stopwatch and calendar functions. The coolest feature might be the afterglow night button, which feels decidedly and wonderfully 1990s.
Microsoft Xbox Series X
For the gamer, there's not much better than the Xbox. It's the console everybody wants for a reason, set up to play more than 100 great games and a galaxy of great accessories. Game on.
Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Training Strap
For the baller who likes to put the work in, this one-size-fits-all strap is ideal. He can train on his own, working on the fundamentals without having to chase the ball down. It comes with an app for running drills that improve dribbling, passing, and shooting.
Avengers Collection
It's never too early to jumpstart a good grooming routine. For the teen boy, a great way to do that is via the themed grooming kit. This Avengers-inspired one comes with four natural soaps, each depicting a Marvel hero.
Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse
A mouse can do so much more than click. This gaming version glows, fits the hand perfectly, and touts 180 hours of battery life. Responsive and wireless, it even has a protective shield so that spilled drink won't do any damage.
Signature Harrington Jacket
Need a prime gift for the stylish teen boy in your life? Look no further than this fantastic jacket, great for all seasons and set up with eye-catching gingham internal trim. It's cotton with ribbed hem and cuffs.
Romero
Teen boys know that you don't have to sacrifice the sneaker look even when things get dressy. Case in point is this pair, sophisticated and sporty with hand-stitched leather accents.
The Jack in Blue Everyday Oxford
A good Oxford shirt has many uses, from buttoned-up dinner dates to summer afternoons outside with the sleeves rolled up. This option comes in a shorter length, made to be untucked but still plenty classy thanks to the button-down collar and single rounded chest pocket.
Resort Percale Bamboo Bed Sheet Set
Make the dorm feel a little more like home with this higher-end sheet set. It'll improve even the most generic of mattresses or bunk bed set ups, offering great texture and a look befitting of a hotel or resort, not just a campus.
Kaiser 3 Series Premium Gaming Chair
Gamers know that the throne is a key element of the gaming experience. This chair does it all, coming in either linen or PVC leather and with magnetic head and arm rests along with an incredibly ergonomic design that'll keep his posture in order.
HD Roku Streaming Device with Simple Remote
Give him streaming freedom with Roku, a great stocking stuffer come the holiday stretch. He can tune in to his favorite shows, watch his team play, and have friends over for movies.
Ultralight Black Hole® Mini Hip Pack
Fanny packs are back, teens know as much. This colorful take from Patagonia allows him to tow his essentials, either strapped like a belt or thrown over a shoulder.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - Lightning
AirPods are a staple accessory for anyone—and I'm sure the teenage boy in your life is in need of a new pair. These second generation buds are relatively affordable at Walmart, and include 100 percent noise canceling features.
Classic Clog
The kids love Crocs and why wouldn't they? Blending slip-on comfort with style and functionality, they're much more than the shoes of chefs. This classic pair offers the signature strap and more than ample breathability.
Fast and Free Running Belt
Great for the young jogger or cyclist, this running belt will keep him hands free when he needs to be most. Best, it offers a nice feel and fit and the reflective elements mean heightened visibility, no matter what time he exercises.
Kore Jogger Pants
Nowadays, good joggers are more than Sunday morning pants. They're good just about anywhere, blending comfort and class. This nimble pair stretches all directions and comes with a built-in boxer brief liner.
Inter Miami CF 22/23 Home Jersey
If you know the teen you're buying for has even the slightest soccer interest, this gift will def be a hit with him. On top of supporting a great team, this jersey is made with 70 percent of recycled materials.
Magnet Building Blocks
Here's the perfect desk toy. These magnetic balls are a way for him to channel his energy or stress when he's writing a paper and the words just aren't coming to him. The balls can be built, molded, or sculpted into different structures and are perfect for fidgety fingers.
Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset
This game-changer is the most affordable VR headset yet, and it will literally transport the teen boy in your life to a different world. From dancing games to puzzle-solving adventures, there's no doubt he'll find something he loves as he builds his VR library.
Game Set
Spikeball is all the rage right now. The volleyball-foursquare hybrid can be played indoors or out—wherever your teen and his friends are hanging that afternoon.
Mega Clubmaster
Even if he has a classic pair of shades already, these Ray-Ban Mega Clubmaster shades will be his new go-to pair. With green lenses and a lacquered finish, these sunnies have a modern twist on a well-loved style.
Heritage Backpack
To school, to sleepovers, to the basketball court—the list of places he wears his backpack is too long. So, that's why he can never have enough of them. This bag from Herschel makes a pretty cool addition.
Watercolor Pencils Set
For the one who is (impressively!) artistically inclined, this set of 72 watercolor pencils will be a creative new medium for him to work with. Pair with this durable paper that's specifically designed to be used with watercolors.
Mini Donut Maker
Got a pastry chef in the making? One could only be so lucky. Give him this gift as a hint that his next creation should be some fresh donuts you can also enjoy the next time he's feeling savvy in the kitchen.
Jenga Giant
What's more amusing than when one of his friends knocks over the Jenga tower? When that Jenga tower is four-feet tall. Yep, this giant Jenga set will provide plenty of LOLs.
2-Serving Panini Press
Your hungry teen can learn to grill up a batch of chicken or make his own delicious melty sandwich with this George Forman grill/panini press. It's got removable plates you can throw in the dishwasher, so he'll have no excuse not to clean up, either.
Glow In The Dark Football
He can throw the ball around for hours with this light-up football that won't get lost in the bushes when dusk hits. The LED activates with every throw.
Razor E200 Electric Scooter
What teen wouldn’t want to zip around the neighborhood with one of these? Made for ages 13 and up, these electric scooters are all the rage right now. It's also way cooler than the kind of Razor scooter you used to ride (sorry, not sorry!).
National Parks Series
Whether he’s a writer or a national park enthusiast (or both!), this trio of memo books feature wanderlust-worthy illustrations and hold space for him to log his travel wish lists, vacation memories, and more.
Bedside Shelf
Just like the best of us, teen boys can be a bit lazy. Luckily, he can clip this nightstand—with a cupholder—right on his bed so his essentials are always within reach.
Game Console AirPods Case
Turn back time with this original Game Boy-inspired AirPods case. The reference is well before his time, but that’s okay—retro is cool.
Lightning Reaction Shocking Games
Who has the quickest reflexes? These shocking games allows up to four players to test their timing and memorization skills to avoid getting a (super light!) shock. Good luck!
Camping Hammock
This hammock is super easy to hang up practically any place outside for a chill place to read, sleep, or listen to music. No camping experience required.
Three-in-One Wireless Charging Dock
Finally, a way for your teen to get organized. Forget all those messy wires, this wireless stand can charge a bunch of devices at the same time. It's compatible with iPhones, Apple watches, AirPods, Samsung Galaxies, and more.
Fujifilm QuickSnap 35mm Camera with Flash
Everything old is new again—and digital and disposable cameras are (I guess) how teens prefer to capture their photos these days. If the teenage boy in your life considers himself an average photographer, he'll love this affordable gift.
Suitcase Turntable
Think about who you're buying for. Is he *always* listening to Spotify? Here ya go. This record player connects wirelessly to speakers and is Bluetooth-enabled so he can start building up his vinyl collection.
Victrola Collector Vinyl Record Storage Case
And if he already has a record player (and a robust collection) get him a place he can store his vinyls. He'll love the compact, yet quality storage this Victrola Storage Case provides, and it'll be easy to pack up and bring to and from school (if he goes off to college).
Where Should We Begin? Game
Designed by renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel, this card game is a fun way to get deep with friends and family. It'll make a great bonding activity for everyone to do together over the holidays.
Mitchell MU40C Concert Ukulele Natural
For the musically-inclined (or curious), this Mitchell ukulele is a great place to get him started. It's super easy to learn, and won't break the bank compared to other instruments.
Printomatic Instant Camera
Point, shoot, and print. That's all he'll need to do to get good quality photos to decorate his bedroom wall, and the photos feature adhesive backing, so (attention, dormies!) there's no need to nail holes into the wall.
Wooden Puzzle
Your future architect or engineer-in-training will be able to level up his puzzle-solving skills by building this 3D wooden rollercoaster. Once constructed, the ball included can actually roll along the track.
Chill Pill Shaped Throw Pillow
If the teenage boy in your life considers his space his sanctuary, get him some decor to make it his own. This Urban Outfitters pillow will add the perfect accent to a dorm bed, or his room at home.
Bluetooth Beanie Headphones Hat
At first glance, this looks like a boring, basic beanie, but nope. It has Bluetooth headphones installed right in it. The headphones can handle up to 20 hours of music playback.
Personal Blender
This next-level personal blender will let him seamlessly crush ice, frozen fruits, and veggies for tasty smoothies, shakes, or "nice" cream at the touch of a button. And, if he's not a fan of washing dishes, don't worry—it's dishwasher safe, too.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Make sure he never loses his stuff after football practice again with this set of Apple AirTags that he can stick on literally everything he owns.
Chuck Taylor All Star
Hightop black converse will truly never go out of style. If the teen boy you're shopping for considers himself even slightly indie, or is just in need of a new pair of sneaks, these will definitely do the job.
Frigidaire Portable Retro Extra Large 9-Can Capacity Mini Cooler
If he's about to head off to college, this Frigidaire mini cooler provides a stylistic and functional decor piece to his room. Plus, it won't take up too much space.
Custom Cornhole Board
If the teenage boy in your life loves to have his friends over, invest in this Tupelo custom-made Cornhole Board set. It's a bit pricey, but it'll be a functional and touching present. You can even customize it!
The Balance Set
It's likely the teenage boy in your life does not have an affinity for skincare products, but if he does—he'll love this Ordinary set. And if he doesn't, then this gift will keep on giving for years to come.
National Sling Backpack
This sling backpack is about to become a staple in your teenage boy's wardrobe. He'll love the convenience of having a place to store all his essentials on-the-go—and he'll look super cool while doing it.
Maranda Enterprises Double Ladderball Game
He'll be occupied with his friends for hours in the backyard or at the beach with this ladder ball set. If he's never played, don't worry: It comes with easy-to-follow instructions.
StubHub Gift Card
Let's face it, what the teenage boy in your life really wants is to go to more sports games or concerts in 2024. Gift him the opportunity to see all the events to his heart's content with a StubHub gift card.
Rocket Hoodie
The brand tentree plants trees every time an item is purchased on its website. This NASA-inspired rocket hoodie will be an interesting addition to your teen's wardrobe, and he'll love telling people about its mission.
Arizona Essentials
Athletic slides are a typical staple in a teen's wardrobe, so add a little flair to his preferred footwear by gifting him these rubber-soled Birkenstocks. He'll acquiesce quickly.
TruFeel Golf Balls
Any golfing enthusiast will be pleased with these Titleist TruFeel balls. They're a bit more palatably priced than the brand's infamous Pro V1's, but if he's a beginner, he won't mind losing these in a pond if he ever shanks his drive.
Nintendo Switch™ Mario Kart™
This is a no-brainer for the teenager in your life who is obsessed with video games. If he doesn't already have it, it's definitely on his wish list—just be sure you get to be the first one to get it for him
Torpedo Complete Skateboard
Is your teen eager to pick up skating? This torpedo board will give him a great place to start, and it'll become a super convenient mode of transportation when/if he heads off to college. Plus, it's super affordable if it's only a temporary hobby.
Hank Bifold Wallet
This Hershel Bifold Wallet is a perfect "starter" wallet for young teens, and a stylish pick for those who already have their driver's license. If you know he doesn't have one, he'll appreciate this soon-to-be necessity.
Youth Merino Wool Blend Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box
Bombas socks are the best pick for a solid set of new socks, and any teenage boy will love these forest-inspired prints. It might not be the gift he's most excited about—but trust he'll use them the most.
32oz Wide Mouth Sustain Water Bottle
Nalgene water bottles are the Stanley Cups for teenage boys. If you want to make the gift extra personal, consider gifting him some unique stickers to decorate it, or fill the inside with his favorite candy.
Binoculars
If the teen boy in your life likes to hunt, then it's likely that he's already owns a pair of binoculars, but it's never a bad idea to restock. These are also a great pick for any teens interested in birdwatching.
The Catcher in the Rye
Most teenage boys who like to read will list this as their favorite book. Catcher in the Rye deserves its criticisms, but it's still a good read. At the very least, it'll be something aesthetically pleasing for his book shelf. To personalize it, write him a note on the title page.
