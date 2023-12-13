Teen skin is different than adult skin

Going out on a limb here: I bet your tween or young teen’s skincare routine is more complicated—and costs more—than yours. You can blame social media. With influencers touting products to our kids with their skin-perfecting filters and brands with 24-hour marketing access, it’s no surprise that Gen Alpha has become more focused on appearance than previous generations.

Not to mention how much more time they spend looking at their faces as they interact on camera through social media and school-related activities. They are comfortable on camera and want their skin to look perfect—in case they go viral. Social media is also educating our kids, who now tend to be more knowledgeable than many adults on active ingredients in skincare. But as a dermatologist and a mom, it’s my opinion that skincare education via YouTube and TikTok is often just enough to be dangerous. Here’s why.

Teen skin is not the same as adult skin

Kids’ skin is different from adult skin. And that is simply not taught on social media. Younger skin is more sensitive and will often not tolerate products formulated for adults.

The irritation that results from using intensive products formulated for adults can actually contribute to the number one skin concern in kids: breakouts.

But there are other concerns. Chronic irritation and inflammation compromises the skin barrier, which negatively affects the skin’s ability to protect itself from environmental stressors like pollution and UV radiation.

This damage results in collagen breakdown; the very thing many actives in adult products are trying to stop. Kids have the most collagen they will ever have, as collagen breakdown does not start until they reach their 20s at the earliest. But if your child uses harsh actives (like glycolic acid, vitamin C and retinol), not only is it unnecessary but it may actually accelerate the very damage they are trying to prevent.

Not to mention that a poorly functioning skin barrier is also more susceptible to rashes and infections such as warts and the infectious skin condition molluscum.

Teens don’t need a luxury skincare regimen

And then there are the brands. Adult brands often focus on a more upscale, luxurious or clinical aesthetic that would generally appeal less to youth. But there is a trend now either purposefully created during branding or as a happy consequence to take advantage of, where adult-formulated products also just happen to be colorful and eye-catching to the younger set.

So maybe a brand decides to lean into that and pivot their marketing to appeal to younger consumers because they want to sell more products and capture this growing market segment.

The other issue at play is the desire to fit in, wanting to keep up with the trends and the perception of status. I recently watched a young tween influencer share a skincare regimen more expensive than mine, stating that he was coveting the full-size version of the most expensive product in his routine seemingly for no other reason than the status of owning it.

We are all susceptible to these pressures, but when a brand participates in cultivating this idea among our children with products that do not serve them, it does not sit well with me.

Teen skin needs less skincare, simply put

As a dermatologist, I see a striking difference in the skincare focus of my adult versus Gen Alpha patients.

I am often trying to convince adults to do more and kids to do less when it comes to skincare.

Most kids who come in with acne or to discuss skincare are using multiple products with various active ingredients, are using none of them consistently, and often end up with irritated skin as a result.

When we reduce the products and focus on routine, they see improvements in their skin.

The other difference is around sunscreens. Most adults realize the issue they are most concerned about, an aged skin appearance, is primarily due to chronic sun exposure and regret over not being more diligent about sun protection when they were younger.

Many kids do realize the importance of sun protection, but this is not really the focus of social media and certainly not of many skincare brands enjoying their moment. Why? The bottom line: Brands can sell many different versions of cleansers, toners, moisturizers and serums, but there are much fewer variations of sunscreen.

Hyperfocus on skincare can be detrimental

This hyperfocus on appearance certainly has adverse effects on mental health. It is also a fact that acne and other skin conditions in kids negatively affect their self confidence.

This hyperfocus on appearance certainly has adverse effects on mental health. It is also a fact that acne and other skin conditions in kids negatively affect their self confidence.

Our world is stressful, and kids have enough to deal with. I want to take skin worries off their plate.

So how should your kids take care of their skin? Focus on a simple routine using gentle, fragrance-free products twice a day. Consider products specifically formulated for young skin needs or sensitive skin. Educate your kids to be critical of influencers and marketing hype. Teach them to learn about skin from dermatologists, aestheticians or plastic surgeons. Oh, and protect their skin from the sun like it’s their job.