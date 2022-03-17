Teddi Mellencamp urges followers to 'get your yearly skin checks' as she shares graphic photo of her mole removal

Yahoo Life Videos

Jane Kramer is reflecting on the new status quo of her family. The One Tree Hill alum, who split from husband Mike Caussin last year amid allegations of infidelity, shared photos to Instagram from her recent trip to Cancun with her children Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, as well as her new boyfriend Ian Schinelli. In the caption, she wrote, “Our first official spring break. Grateful for the time and blessed to be able to have these adventures with them. I talked on the podcast about my sadness around this week and though yes a few tears were shed on the episode and admittedly during these few days….It’s still new. There are still firsts and sadness that can come along with certain things and this one hit me pretty hard.”