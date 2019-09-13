'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp responds to criticism of her NYFW catwalk after announcing pregnancy

Teddi Mellencamp responds to criticism after walking in Kyle & Shahida Runway during New York Fashion Week. (Photo: Getty Images)

Teddi Mellencamp is responding to criticism of her runway walk after appearing on the catwalk of Kylie Richards’s New York Fashion Show while 15-weeks pregnant.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just announced she is pregnant with her third child on Wednesday. But that didn’t stop her from strutting down the runway of the Kyle and Shahida show on Sunday, where she was outfitted in a see-through bodysuit. And although she was “feeling good” about the appearance, negative responses from Instagram users quickly derailed Mellencamp’s confidence.

“Now, I am no model — I can barely walk down the street properly — but I walked out there feeling good and excite to support my friend,” the 38-year-old captioned Thursday’s post. “That quickly shifted when I was hit with the barrage of memes and insta comments throwing negativity at me and my walk.”

Some of those negative comments were in response to Mellencamp’s prior Instagram post, where she was celebrating the special fashion week moment where she walked alongside her RHOBC co-stars.

“OMFG your walk though,” someone commented with laughing emojis, while another said, “Why did you strut like that? Next time get lessons from Rinna.”

One tweet mocking Mellencamp even garnered hundreds of reactions.

The gays watching Teddi Mellencamp walk down the runway at #NYFW 🤣🤣🤣 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/DL7NTZPggm — Bravo Boy (@TheBravo_Boy) September 9, 2019

Now, Mellencamp is sharing that she’s still proud of her runway moment, despite what people had to say.

“I can definitely make fun of myself and am in on most jokes but sometimes it just gets to be too much,” Mellencamp’s response continued. “I am so damn proud of myself for having the courage to step out of my comfort zone, especially at 15-weeks pregnant in a flesh-colored bodysuit, and do my very best.”

Fellow Real Housewives franchise cast members have since praised Mellencamp for the inspirational post.

“That’s horrible. People suck!” Tamra Judge of Orange County commented. “Don’t let the mean people in this world bring you down. Big hugs.”

“You look amazing,” Real Housewives of Dallas’s Stephanie Hollman wrote. “Live the life of your dreams and live it to the fullest. At the end of the day we only regret the chances we didn’t take honey. Keep shining.”

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.