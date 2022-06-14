Teddi Mellencamp criticizes use of filters on children: 'Let's savor our kids looking like kids'

Teddi Mellencamp shared her thoughts on filters on children in an Instagram post. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Teddi Mellencamp is getting unfiltered.

The mom of two shared a post to Instagram on Monday calling out filters and the “face-apping and tuning” of children.

The mom shared a selfie of her and daughter Dove, with a filter on the 2-year-old, pointing out the “next level” effects.

“Y’all the ‘face-apping and tuning’ of the kids is really getting next level on the gram. How about us over the age of 18 can use all the filters we please…but, let’s savor our kids looking like kids,” she wrote in her caption before expressing how happy she is that filters were not a part of her childhood.

“I am grateful none of these apps or anything other than clear neon house phones, polaroid cameras and pagers were around when I was growing up. Who is with me? #thefilteredlife,” she wrote.

Many users were with Mellencamp.

“Teddi, I agree with you on that. It’s pathetic that photoshop and face-tune exist. #nofilterneeded,” read one comment.

“I am with you and Dove is precious,” another user wrote.

Mellencamp’s post was specific to the use of filters on children, but some fans took the sentiment even further in the comments.

“Over 18? How about let’s try to embrace ourselves and love ourselves without filters and without pushing the narrative that we should change our looks to reflect the non-reality that has infiltrated social media and contributed to the insane numbers of depression and low self-esteem that plagues young people today?” questioned a user.

“How about women just be women and not use the filters. Absolutely one of the many reason self esteem is in the tank for our young girls. They think you guys really are flawless,” wrote another.

Mellencamp originally shared the unaltered photo of her and her daughter in April when her daughter was sick with croup.

