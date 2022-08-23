Save money and increase your car's fuel efficiency with this miraculous cleaner — and it's on sale
Apologies if this story's reaching you a bit late — too late to prevent that stall-out you had during your family road trip; too late to save you untold dollars because your car wasn't getting the fuel economy it should have; too late to avoid that four-digit repair/maintenance bill you got from your mechanic. But better late than never, right? Going forward, know that pouring a bottle of Techron Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner every now and then can make your car's engine run smoother and more efficiently, extending its life and putting money in your pocket.
Chevron Chevron Techron Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner, 20 ounces.
This fuel additive will have you driving smarter, cleaner and more efficiently after just one use. Speaking of smart: You can grab a bottle now for $3 off its regular price.
Excuse the anatomical metaphor, but Techron is like a combination colonic and vitamin supplement for your car's fuel-delivery system. It unclogs injectors, rinses and refreshes your carburetor's innards and keeps your intake valves and combustion chambers happily humming along. The results? Improved startup in the morning, increased engine power and gas mileage, smoother idling and cleaner emissions, to name just a few.
It does it by removing and preventing the buildup of impurities and carbon deposits on those all-important parts of your car's (or boat's or motorcycle's) engine. Cleaner means more efficient, smoother, healthier and smarter driving.
Sound too good to be true? More than 10,000 five-star Amazon reviewers beg to differ.
"I've put this in ALL my vehicles and boats for over 30 years now," said this engine whisperer. "Usually a treatment every six months or so, more if lots of usage.... Improves acceleration, improves idling, quieter engine, etc. It may be my imagination, but I think the engines really like a 'hit' of this stuff!!! Seriously, next to frequent synthetic-only oil changes, this is the best stuff you can add to your vehicles to keep 'em 'happy'!"
This guy's all revved-up about Techron too: "I have 2010 Toyota Prius driven more than 200,000 miles, I can feel the difference in drive for sure; it has become much smoother, and even mileage has increased by 4–5 miles per gallon. Amazing product, easy to use."
"I bought this to see if I would get any extra mileage out of my 2021 GMC Canyon," related another delighted driver. "I was getting about 18–19 MPG, but now, after about two to three weeks of use, I am getting 20–21. Not anything amazing, but for the price a great deal all around."
Chevron Techron Concentrate Plus Fuel System Cleaner — 20 oz.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
