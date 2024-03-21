A Tech Magnate Is Asking $85 Million for His Extravagant Beverly Hills Compound

Around 24 years ago, in December 2000, Jim Demetriades began piecing together a lavish compound with a single house that he and his then-new wife Nancy had picked up for $8.4 million. Never on the market before, the veteran tech entrepreneur’s incomparable spread dubbed “Villa Theos” has now popped up for sale in the desirable Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles, asking an impressive $85 million.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the gated collection of red brick and stucco structures cost tens of millions of dollars to assemble, and includes the since-renovated main home and several ancillary buildings—for a total of 13 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms in 28,000 square feet, all of it resting on two parcels of land spanning over 2 acres, and boasting choice amenities ranging from a bowling alley and nightclub, to a shooting range and subterranean man cave/bunker accessible via a tunnel.

More from Robb Report

“Jim and I really sat down and thought, ‘OK, if we could have anything we wanted—the sky’s the limit—what would we want?’ And we just went for it,” Nancy told WSJ.

The resort-like grounds are spotlighted by an infinity-edge swimming pool.

The result? A primary dwelling spotlighted by a formal living room flaunting a reclaimed wood-beam ceiling, wet bar and an antique fireplace imported from France, plus a luxe primary bedroom that comes complete with a separate fireside sitting room and dual baths. Surrounding it are multiple guesthouses and office spaces, along with a recently completed “coach house” featuring an Old West-themed nightclub sporting a disco ball, velvet couches and a custom 50,000-watt speaker system with subwoofers built into the ceiling.

But that’s not all! There’s also a 20-seat movie theater, bowling alley, shooting range, gym and classroom setup for the couple’s five children who are now grown, as well as a subterranean man cave/emergency bunker equipped with bulletproof doors and a 4,500-bottle wine cellar. Last, but definitely not least: the resort-worthy grounds, which overlook picturesque city lights and ocean vistas, and host some 140 fruit trees, several spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining, an infinity-edge swimming pool and even a chicken coop.

A 4,500-bottle wine cellar is one of the many amenities dotting the property.

According to WSJ, the Greece native and Pasadena-raised founder and CEO of Kairos Ventures—a venture-capital firm that invests in groundbreaking startups and research in the technology, and life and physical sciences arenas—and his former actress wife are selling because they are “faced with the prospect of becoming empty-nesters sooner than expected.”

The listing is held by Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency.

Click here for more photos of Villa Theos.

Villa Theos Beverly Hills

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.