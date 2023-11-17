A Tech CEO’s Oceanfront Florida Mansion Is Up for Grabs at Nearly $22 Million

After barely two years of ownership, Mike Tuchen has decided to hoist his Florida estate on an exclusive Hillsboro Beach barrier island in northeast Broward County back on the market. The San Francisco-based tech executive is asking a smidge under $22 million for the waterfront spread, which rests on almost three-quarters of an acre of land tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.

The CEO of Onfido, a global provider of identity and verification services, and his wife Sarasina purchased the property from Russian casino owner Maxim Smolentsev for almost $17 million in spring 2021. Built and designed in 2009 by Everton Development, the stately pink and white-trimmed structure offers five bedrooms and 10 baths spread across nearly 11,000 square feet of chic living space adorned throughout with a mix of marble and dark hardwood floors, decoratively trimmed walls and high wood-beam ceilings.

The home is located on a barrier island known as “Millionaire’s Mile,” between the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.

“This trophy estate represents the pinnacle of coastal living, offering the best of both worlds overlooking a pristine beach on one side and the Intracoastal with a boat dock on the other,” says listing agent Chad Carroll of The Carroll Group at Compass. “The property offers everything one could ever need; from prime location and gated privacy to immaculate design and incredible amenities, the level of luxury is incomparable.”

Sited in the sought-after “Millionaire’s Mile” community, about 20 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale, the three-story structure boasts numerous amenities, including a club room, golf simulator, bar, wine cellar and gym. There’s also a spacious five-car garage, plus 100 feet of waterfront footage on the Intracoastal sporting a 70-foot dock and 30,000-pound boat lift.

A cozy fireside club room is the ideal spot for entertaining guests.

Especially standing out inside is an entry foyer flanked by recessed wall niches. From there, a living room with a fireplace is highlighted by sliding glass doors spilling outside, a formal dining room has a built-in buffet, and a gourmet kitchen is outfitted with an eat-in island and top-tier stainless appliances. An adjacent dining area connects to a family room, while a posh upstairs master retreat is tricked out with a sitting room, private balconies, and a luxe bath flaunting a soaking tub and separate rainfall shower.

Outdoors, the palm-laced grounds are showcased by Italian marble terraces a summer kitchen, and pool and spa abutting a grassy lawn and lounging patio, along with steps leading directly to the beach below.

A set of steps leads directly to the beach below.

Per property records, the Tuchens also maintain an ocean-view residence in Pebble Beach, Calif., that they paid $6 million for a little more than six years ago, back in winter 2017.

