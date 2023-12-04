The Teaser Trailer For ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Is *Finally* Here



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Attention House of the Dragon fans, a 2023 miracle has arrived. HBO finally premiered the first teaser for season 2 of the Game Of Thrones prequel, and it’s exactly what one would expect: dark, moody, suspenseful, and... perfect.

The trailer provides an intense glimpse of a war sparked by the fact that various factions vying for control of the Iron Throne. In fact, within the first 15 seconds of the stunning sneak peak, Queen Alicent Hightower says, “War will be fought, many will die, and the victor will eventually ascend the throne.”

Feeling even more eager for the show's return? Here is everything we know about season 2.

What happened last season?

Set 200 years before GOT, House of the Dragon's inaugural season introduces everyone to the Targaryen family, and tells the story of the family's dynasty on the throne and the dramatic events leading up to the civil war. The realm was thrown into chaos, the Blacks and the Greens are at odds, and Westeros is divided on which Targaryen they should be supporting.

The final scenes involved Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen learning that her former best friend-turned-step-mother, Alicent, had proclaimed her child king of Westeros after Rhaenyra's father's death. She goes into premature labor and delivers a stillborn child. Then, after sending her young son Lucerys to sway Lord Baratheon's loyalty to their cause and claim to the throne, Rhaenyra learns that Lucerys has been killed by his step-uncle (the son of Queen Alicent) after a battle on their dragons. And as she learns of her son's death, she turns around, and looks at the camera, with fire in her eyes.

This season clearly sets everything up for the Dance of the Dragons, aka the Targaryen Civil War.

Is there a trailer?

Yep! HBO just dropped the first teaser trailer for the show's second season. And the war the characters are taking part in is looking incredibly intense . Shots include: dragons flying, dragons breathing fire, and lots of Targaryens fighting and looking really, really upset.

When is the release date?

While there is no exact date yet, House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere in the summer of 2024.

This season will be directed by Alan Taylor and was written by Ryan Condal,

Who’s in the season 2 cast?

While many new arrivals will grace your screen, familiar faces from the initial cast will also make an appearance in the upcoming season. The returning cast members include:

Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen)

Olivia Cooke (adult Alicent Hightower)

Emma D’Arcy (adult Rhaenyra Targaryen)

Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen)

Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon)

Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole)

Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen)

Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen)

Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria)

Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower)

Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon)

Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen)

Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen)

Phia Saban (Halaena Targaryen)

Jefferson Hall (Tyland and Jason Lannister)

Matthew Needham (Larys Strong)

New characters include:

Clinton Liberty (Addam of Hull)

Jamie Kenna (Ser Alfred Broome)

Kieran Bew (Hugh)

Tom Bennett (Ulf)

Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark)

Vincent Regan (Ser Rickard Throne)

Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull)

Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers)

Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower)

Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong)

What happens during season 2?

This next chapter of the series will dive head first into the conflict, giving everyone a front row seat of all the tragedies, back-stabbing, and drama to come.

It's not 100 percent clear where the plot will take viewers in the end, but the new season seems like nothing short of all out dragon warfare. Tensions are clearly high between Alicent and Rhaenyra, and viewers can expect this tension to play out, watching the Targaryen civil war come to life in the aftermath of Luke’s tragic death.

How many episodes will there be?

While season 1 included 10 full episodes, the second season will only have eight. No word on why this is, but it could just be that showrunners were able to fit everything in to eight episodes.

How can I watch House of the Dragon?

Since the show is an HBO original series, it can only be viewed directly on the Max platform. So, while you're waiting for the new season to drop, catch up on all your favorite characters from the original episodes on the streamer. Let the best Targaryen win!

You Might Also Like